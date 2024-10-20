Fans of peated whisky eagerly await this annual expression

Fans of robust, peat-smoked single malt whiskies rejoice: Bruichladdich recently released Octomore 15, the second most heavily peated whisky ever made.

The highly sought-after annual release, Octomore 15, isn’t just one expression but a trio of ridiculously smoky single malt whiskies. Each was matured in different barrel types for five years to appeal to all smoky whisky palates.

The expressions

Octomore 15.1

Distilled from 100% Scottish barley, it matured in first-fill and ex-bourbon barrels before bottling at 59.1% ABV. It’s known for its flavor profile of toasted vanilla beans, toffee, tropical fruits, and rich, peaty smoke.

Octomore 15.2

Also distilled from 100% Scottish barley, this unique expression was matured in a combination of second-fill wine and second-fill bourbon barrels before being finished in first-fill cognac barrels. The result is a 57.9% ABV complex whisky known for its flavors of vanilla, caramelized sugar, ocean brine, cracked black pepper, and peaty smoke.

Octomore 15.3

Made with 100% Scottish barley, it was matured in a combination of first-fill bourbon casks and first-fill Oloroso casks from Jerez, Spain. The result is the second smokiest whisky ever made, with a ton of peat, toffee, candied orange peels, and toasted coconut.

“Octomore is an experiment,” Head Distiller Adam Hannett said in a press release. “it is purposely designed to spark intrigue and prove the unimaginable. Based on liquid profile alone this should be a one dimensional, overly-peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky with no depth – but we’ve created the opposite.”

Where can I buy it?

These are limited-edition single malt whiskies. If you want to get your hands on one or all the bottles, you can purchase them at select whisky retailers and Bruichladdich’s online store for a suggested retail price of $140, $150, and $190, respectively.

