 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bruichladdich released its newest epically smoky single malt whisky, Octomore 15

Fans of peated whisky eagerly await this annual expression

By
Bruichladdich
Bruichladdich

Fans of robust, peat-smoked single malt whiskies rejoice: Bruichladdich recently released Octomore 15, the second most heavily peated whisky ever made.

The highly sought-after annual release, Octomore 15, isn’t just one expression but a trio of ridiculously smoky single malt whiskies. Each was matured in different barrel types for five years to appeal to all smoky whisky palates.

Recommended Videos

The expressions

Bruichladdich
Bruichladdich

Octomore 15.1

Distilled from 100% Scottish barley, it matured in first-fill and ex-bourbon barrels before bottling at 59.1% ABV. It’s known for its flavor profile of toasted vanilla beans, toffee, tropical fruits, and rich, peaty smoke.

Related

Octomore 15.2

Also distilled from 100% Scottish barley, this unique expression was matured in a combination of second-fill wine and second-fill bourbon barrels before being finished in first-fill cognac barrels. The result is a 57.9% ABV complex whisky known for its flavors of vanilla, caramelized sugar, ocean brine, cracked black pepper, and peaty smoke.

Octomore 15.3

Made with 100% Scottish barley, it was matured in a combination of first-fill bourbon casks and first-fill Oloroso casks from Jerez, Spain. The result is the second smokiest whisky ever made, with a ton of peat, toffee, candied orange peels, and toasted coconut.

“Octomore is an experiment,” Head Distiller Adam Hannett said in a press release. “it is purposely designed to spark intrigue and prove the unimaginable. Based on liquid profile alone this should be a one dimensional, overly-peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky with no depth – but we’ve created the opposite.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch by candlelight
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

These are limited-edition single malt whiskies. If you want to get your hands on one or all the bottles, you can purchase them at select whisky retailers and Bruichladdich’s online store for a suggested retail price of $140, $150, and $190, respectively.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Clase Azul is releasing an epic tequila for Día de Muertos
Clase Azul is launching a new tequila for the Day of the Dead
Clase Azul

Fans of luxury tequila know all about Clase Azul for its high-quality tequilas and beautiful, display-worthy decanters. Recently, the popular brand launched the third installment in its limited-edition collection, Nuestros Recuerdos, which first debuted back in 2021. It’s called Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música, and it was created to pay tribute to the music and rhythms of the Day of the Dead.
Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música

Only 10,000 decanters of this memorable tequila will be made available. Made to pay homage to the music and atmosphere of Día de Muertos, this añejo tequila was matured for twenty-six months. First, it was matured in American whiskey casks before being split into two separate batches. One was finished in Scotch whisky barrels from the Isle of Skye, and the other in Scotch whisky barrels from Speyside. The two batches were blended again to create this sublime, sippable tequila.

Read more
Juggernaut is the newest whiskey in WhistlePig’s Boss Hog series
The newest WhistlePig Boss Hog whiskey was finished in very unique barrels
WhistlePig

It’s that time of year again.  And no, we aren’t discussing the beginning of “spooky season.” No, we’re talking about the annual release of WhistlePig’s popular Boss Hog series. It’s called Boss Hog XI: the Juggernaut and the Vermont-based brand's “oldest and boldest” straight rye whiskey to date.
Boss Hog XI: the Juggernaut

Not only is this the oldest rye whiskey ever released by WhistlePig, but it might also be the most unique. First, the whiskey is matured in new American oak barrels, which is when things get really creative.

Read more
Crown Royal is launching a 31-year-old whisky
Crown Royal is releasing its oldest whisky yet
Crown Royal

There are few names more synonymous with Canadian whisky than Crown Royal. Its flagship blended whisky is a staple in home bars from Temecula to Tampa. If you’re a fan of this classic, mixable, sippable blend, you’ll love the new expression the beloved brand just launched.
Crown Royal Aged 31 Years

It’s called Crown Royal, Aged 31 Years, and is the oldest expression of the famous Canadian whisky brand. The third installment in its Extra Rare Series matured one year longer than its highly regarded Crown Royal Aged 30 Years.

Read more