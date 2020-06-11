At first glance, Joy Resolve’s Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock looks like some sort of Rube Goldberg machine designed by an engineer who’s been quarantined at home for far too long. In reality, it’s a legit high-tech coffeemaker with enough convenience features to take your mandatory WFH routine to the next level. Walter White would be proud.

The designers of the Barisieur quite literally thought of everything to ensure that coffee-starved users needn’t even get out of bed in the morning to make their first cup of joe. The machine can sit on a nightstand or dresser and be scheduled to start brewing at any time. In addition to the main tea- and coffee-making hardware, it features an integrated mini-cooler with an infrared sensor to detect milk and keep it fresh and cold 24/7. It’s even smart enough to turn off the refrigeration once the milk has chilled to around 39 degrees Fahrenheit. The built-in storage drawer will keep tea or coffee grounds fresh for up to a week. Just set everything up the night before, schedule the alarm, and awake to the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee.

The Barisieur isn’t an infomercial-esque novelty for churning out just any old cup of coffee, however. Black & Decker sorted that out decades ago. Joy Resolve’s engineers designed the Barisieur to make a great cup of coffee fast. On schedule or on demand, the unit’s smart induction coil boils water in about three minutes. The water is then forced up into a pipet and through a showerhead-style sprayer to distribute over the coffee grounds evenly. It’s all filtered through a dual-layer mesh filter to better extract the coffee oils for a more full-bodied brew without any sediment or grit. Plus, the included reusable stainless steel filter means far less paper waste than a traditional drip-brew coffeemaker.

Even non-geeks can appreciate the handsome aesthetic of the Barisieur. In either color combination — white with blond wood or black with walnut wood — it complements almost any decor. The Euro-inspired form is intentionally minimal with streamlined controls and a simple, retro digital display that’s easy to read and auto-dims at night.

Joy Resolve is already working on the second generation of the Barisieur. The next iteration includes all the features of the original, plus immersion brewing and the capability for multiple servings and even brewing loose leaf tea and tea bags. An included wireless charging mat makes version 2.0 even more nightstand-friendly.

The original Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock is available now for USD $495. Those willing to wait a few months for the next-generation Barisieur 2.0 can place their pre-order on Kickstarter. The upgraded version starts around USD $360, and Joy Resolve expects the first deliveries sometime in September 2020.

If you don’t mind putting in a little extra effort in the morning, check out how to make fancy coffee drinks at home.

Editors' Recommendations