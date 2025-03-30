 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Starbucks x Peanuts collab celebrates kindness, coffee, and community

Celebrating simple acts of kindness

By
Peanuts x Starbucks
Starbucks / Starbucks

Starbucks and Snoopy have come together to introduce an exclusive line of Peanuts-inspired merchandise in celebration of kindness, coffee, and community. The new merchandise, launched in stores on March 25, features a new Snoopy persona, “Joe Kind Snoopy,” in addition to all the other fan-favorite “Peanuts” characters.

This collab and the release of new Starbucks coffee mugs and other merchandise encourage people to connect through simple, everyday acts of kindness. As part of the partnership, Starbucks locations worldwide will host pop-events in collaboration with local non-government organizations (NGOs) to encourage community impact.

Recommended Videos

The Starbucks and Peanuts collection will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, throughout April, coinciding with Starbucks’ annual Global Month of Good. The new merchandise includes a little something for every coffee drinker and cups and tumblers for cold and hot coffee. Whether as a gift or a “feel good” way to enjoy your coffee, grab these at your local Starbucks while supplies last. Some of the featured, limited-time Starbucks x Peanuts merchandise includes:

  • Peanuts Friendship Ceramic Mug: This mug showcases all the Peanuts gang hanging out and having a good time. It features a light, matte finish.
  • Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy Stainless Steel Tumbler (16oz): A stainless steel tumbler featuring Joe Kind Snoopy and Woodstock celebrating as they spread love, joy, and happiness around them.
  • Peanuts Love Plastic Cold Cup (24oz): This cold cup features Joe Kind Snoopy listening with his whole heart as his friend Woodstock shares a story in bird language. Made with double-wall construction and a smooth, flat lid with a straw.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Starbucks and Nespresso partner to launch new Vertuo Iced Double Espresso capsules
A new way to enjoy your iced Starbucks favorites at home
Starbucks Iced Espresso Capsules

Today, Starbucks has announced a brand-new innovation that blends the precision and convenience of the Nespresso Vertuo machine with the reliable taste of Starbucks espresso. The new Starbucks by Nespresso for Vertuo Iced Double Espresso capsules makes it easy to make convenient, premium iced cafe drinks at home. Vertuo Iced Double Espresso capsules are available in three flavors, ranging from a classic Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast to flavored varieties of Vanilla or Caramel. Each box contains eight single-serving iced espresso capsules designed specifically for brewing and use in iced espresso drinks.

One capsule delivers two shots of espresso expertly crafted for iced beverages and full of flavor for making drinks like an iced Americano, iced latte, or an iced cappuccino. The new capsules can also be used as a base for popular drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. Capsules are now available for purchase nationwide at grocery retailers like Target, Kroger, and Meijer, with national availability increasing over the coming months. Capsules will also soon be available for purchase online.

Read more
CUCKOO’s new drip coffee maker is for coffee lovers who want return to the basics
Simple, easy coffee brewing
Cuckoo Drip Maker

Recent coffee trends suggest that in 2025, coffee lovers might return to the basics, such as drinking plain black coffee. If 2025 is the year of simplicity for coffee drinkers, CUCKOO's new drip coffee maker launch is on time. CUCKOO's new Classic Drip Coffee Maker marks a significant milestone as the second product in the company's growing coffee line, alongside the CUCKOO single-serve coffee maker that allows for both K-cup and ground coffee brewing.
This product addition signals Cuckoo’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the coffee industry, bringing a high-quality product to coffee lovers everywhere. With features designed for convenience and perfect coffee every time, this product is an excellent fit for those who want to keep their coffee brewing process simple and stress-free.
The Classic Drip Coffee Maker features a 1o-cup capacity, ideal for those who want to brew several cups when working from home or in an office. The 2-hour warmer function ensures you'll never be left with cold coffee. This feature keeps your coffee warm for up to two hours, solving the problem of lukewarm coffee and giving you more time to savor every sip. Other fantastic features of this revamped variation of a classic drip maker include:

Eco-Friendly Reusable Coffee Filter: It is easy to set up and clean, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious. It eliminates disposable filters.

Read more
Does mushroom coffee help you lose weight? Here’s what to know
Could your morning beverage help with weight loss?
Standing on a scale weighing body weight

Everywhere I turn, someone in the coffee world talks about mushroom coffee. Designed to appeal to health and fitness enthusiasts, mushroom coffee offers an elevated morning beverage option that comes with the added health benefits of functional mushrooms. Made from a blend of regular coffee and functional mushrooms, many have switched to mushroom coffee for added cognitive benefits, improved sleep quality, and sustained energy with less caffeine. But does mushroom coffee help you lose weight? Here's what to know about how mushroom coffee could affect your metabolism.
What is mushroom coffee?

In general, mushroom coffee is a type of coffee that contains a blend of regular coffee beans and dehydrated, ground mushrooms. The type of functional mushrooms used in mushroom coffee varies depending on the product and the brand. Many products on the market use reishi, cordyceps, turkey tail, chaga, and lion's mane mushrooms (or a blend of multiple mushrooms).

Read more