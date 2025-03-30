Starbucks x Peanuts collab celebrates kindness, coffee, and community

Starbucks and Snoopy have come together to introduce an exclusive line of Peanuts-inspired merchandise in celebration of kindness, coffee, and community. The new merchandise, launched in stores on March 25, features a new Snoopy persona, “Joe Kind Snoopy,” in addition to all the other fan-favorite “Peanuts” characters.

This collab and the release of new Starbucks coffee mugs and other merchandise encourage people to connect through simple, everyday acts of kindness. As part of the partnership, Starbucks locations worldwide will host pop-events in collaboration with local non-government organizations (NGOs) to encourage community impact.

Recommended Videos

The Starbucks and Peanuts collection will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, throughout April, coinciding with Starbucks’ annual Global Month of Good. The new merchandise includes a little something for every coffee drinker and cups and tumblers for cold and hot coffee. Whether as a gift or a “feel good” way to enjoy your coffee, grab these at your local Starbucks while supplies last. Some of the featured, limited-time Starbucks x Peanuts merchandise includes: