Jeptha Creed is releasing a bourbon to benefit veterans

Jeptha Creed is releasing a new Kentucky Straight Bourbon. But while that alone should interest whiskey drinkers, it’s made even better because it’s being released to show support for current and past military members and their families by giving a portion of the proceeds to CreatiVets, a non-profit charity.

Jeptha Creed Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This is the third batch of this popular whiskey, and it will be available beginning on November 7 (just in time for Veterans Day on November 11). This 100-proof Kentucky straight bourbon is made with a mash bill of 25% Bloody Butcher corn, 25% Heirloom White Corn, 25% Bruce’s Blue Corn, 20% malted rye, and 5% malted barley.

According to Jeptha Creed, the nose is a mix of dried cherries, candied orange peels, and vanilla beans on the nose. The palate is a symphony of orchard fruits, toasted vanilla beans, and cinnamon candy. The finish is long, warming, and filled with toffee, apricots, and stone fruits.

“We’re thrilled to release Batch Three of our Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon,” Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery, said in a press release. “This year’s partnership with CreatiVets deepens our commitment to honoring Veterans, a cause close to our hearts while celebrating the traditions that define our family and our distillery.”

Where can I buy it?

Jeptha Creed Red, White & Blue Batch Three Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at the distillery gift shop, online store, and select retailers in forty US states for a suggested retail price of $75.00.

