As we approach the dog days of summer, we don’t need to use heat as an excuse to want to combine two of man’s most pleasurable creations: Booze and ice cream.

We’ve searched far and wide to bring you some of the best cocktails recipes with ice cream (or vice versa) from some of the best in the mixing and churning business. These cocktails double as a nightcap and a dessert rolled into one. So without any further delay, here are the ten best ice cream cocktails for the ultimate summertime chill.

The Cynarffogato

(By CJ Catalano, Beverage Manager at Fairmont Century Plaza)

CJ Catalano created the Cynarffogato after throwing a shot of Cynar (an artichoke amaro) on top of an affogato (ice cream and espresso) with Sicilian pistachio gelato. The bitter notes of the amaro help balance out the rich, creamy cocktail and make for a delicious way to drink your dessert.

Ingredients

1 Scoop Pistachio Gelato

1 Shot Espresso

.5oz Rich Demerara Syrup (see below for preparation)

.5oz Varnelli Caffè Moka

1oz Cynar

Method

Rich Demerara Prep

Add 2 parts of sugar to 1 part water by weight to a saucepan over light heat. Continue to stir until fully incorporated. Let cool before bottling and refrigerate after use. Rich demerara syrup will last for at least 14 days if stored properly.

For Cocktail

Add all ingredients to your mixing tin. Shake first without ice, allowing the fresh espresso to melt your gelato. Then add ice to your mixing tin, and shake long and hard (approximately 12-15 seconds.) Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with ground espresso beans.

Not Your Grandma’s Grasshopper

(By Stephanie Reading, Bar Manager at Birdie G’s)

If you’re familiar with the drink, the grasshopper, it’s commonly associated with little old ladies. However, this delicious twist from Birdie G’s in Santa Monica is, as they say, not your grandma’s grasshopper. However, if you were to serve this to your grandma, we’re certain she would enjoy it thoroughly.

Ingredients

1 oz Vodka of your choice

.5 oz Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe

.5 oz Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao A La Vanille

.5 oz Fernet Branca Menta

4 large (1″ x 1″) ice cubes

1 small-medium scoop of mint chip ice cream

Method

Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend on high, just until you no longer hear any ice chunks. Pour into a coupe glass and garnish with a fresh mint leaf. It’s best served with a chocolate mint cookie on the side.

Frosted Lemonade Cooler

(By Firefly Spirits)

On a hot summer day, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more refreshing and relaxing beverage than this Frosted Lemonade Cooler. It’s got everything you need; ice cream, lemonade, and vodka. Plus, it’s super easy to make.

Ingredients

2 cups lemonade

1 cup vanilla ice cream

¼ cup Firefly Spirits Lemonade Vodka

Method

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Divide between 2 tall glasses and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Chocolate Cake Grand Marnier Milkshake

(By Omar Torres, Bartender and Food & Beverage Director at Hilton Pensacola Beach)

You might not get as fancy as Bartender Omar Torres did with this cocktail and garnish it with an entire piece of orange chocolate cake, but it would be so much better if you did. Either way, this boozy chocolate bomb of a cocktail will blow your and your guest’s socks off.

Ingredients

1.25 oz. Grand Marnier

2 cups Bailey’s scented chocolate ice cream.

2/3 cups milk

4 TBL Kahlua cacao reduction

1 oz. hazelnut crumbs

1 slice orange chocolate cake

2 oz. Grand Marnier scented whipped cream

1 oz. caramel and milk chocolate pearls

Chocolate decoration as needed.

Method

For Milkshake

Blend ice cream with milk and Grand Marnier until creamy consistency. Decorate glass with Kahlua cacao reduction and hazelnut crumbs. Add milkshake. Top with cake and whipped cream. Garnish with chocolate pearls and chocolate decorations.

Kahlua Cacao Reduction

Take 4 cups of Kahlua and reduce to 1cup. Add 1/2 cup of Maracaibo 65% Clasificado Cacao chips.

Caramel Macchiato

(By Disaranno)

If you have an insatiable sweet tooth, this boozy rendition of a caramel macchiato for Disaranno will hit the spot. If this all sounds like too much sweetness, you can curb it a bit by subbing regular vodka in place of vanilla.

Ingredients

2 oz Disaronno Velvet

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

Garnish: Caramel

Method

Add Disaronno Velvet, Tia Maria Cold Brew, and Vanilla Vodka to a blender with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Blend together, garnish with a caramel drizzle and enjoy with a straw.

DIY Dole Whipped Cocktail

(By Simon Ross of Lylo Swim Club)

This delicious dairy-free, soft-serve frozen delight comes to you from the self-proclaimed cocktail king of the greater Phoenix area, Simon Ross. It’s his take on the popular Hawaiian frozen treat, the Dole Whip, which is a mixture of banana, pineapple, and coconut milk.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

3 oz of banks 5 island rum or your fave silver rum

1 cup ripe pineapple, chopped and frozen

1 ripe banana, peeled and frozen

2.5 teaspoons powdered sugar

.5 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon lime juice

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor.

Cover; blend until smooth, about 2-3 minutes. Garnish with fresh pineapple. Serve immediately.

top with 1/4 oz dark rum

Boozy Shamrock Shake

(By Iconic Protein)

This take on a classic milkshake beloved by all is protein-packed, low-carb, and contains booze!

Ingredients

1 shot vanilla vodka

1 shot Irish cream liqueur

3 servings of Vanilla Bean Breyers Carb Smart Ice Cream

.5 bottle of Iconic Vanilla Bean protein drink

.25 tsp mint extract

Natural green food coloring

Low fat whipped cream for optional topping

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend thoroughly.

Boozy Dr. Better Float

(By Virgil’s)

Keeping on trend with the classics, this Boozy Dr. Better Float from one of our childhood favorites, Virgil’s, will take us on a trip down memory lane. However, the booze will remind us that we’re all old and of drinking age.

Ingredients

1 oz. Cherry Vodka

1 oz. Coconut Rum

1 Can Virgil’s Zero Sugar or Classic Dr. Better

Vanilla ice cream

Garnish: Whipped cream and toppings of choice

Method

In an ice-filled glass, combine cherry vodka, coconut rum, and Virgil’s Dr. Better. Stir thoroughly. Pour mix one-third of the way into a tall glass and top with a scoop of ice cream. Top up with Virgil’s Dr. Better and mix. Garnish with whipped cream and toppings of choice.

Ricura Razzberry Ice Cream Cocktail

(By Carolyn Pascual of The Social Sipper)

This cocktail from mixologist Carolyn Pascual is the perfect mixture of sweet, herbal, and fruit flavors. The natural cinnamon flavors of the Ricura Horchata rum blends well with all the flavors, making it hard to even tell if there’s booze in the drink. But, you’ll know there is because you’ll have made it yourself.

Ingredients

2 oz Ricura Horchata

3 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream

4 oz hibiscus iced tea (1 part hibiscus concentrate to 4 parts water)

Raspberries for garnish

For Hibiscus Concentrate

3/4 cup dried hibiscus flowers or 5 hibiscus tea bags

2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar

Method

Add ice cream to a glass. Pour in Ricura Horchata and hibiscus iced tea. Top with fresh raspberries and enjoy.

For Hibiscus Iced Tea

Add all ingredients to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer ingredients for 10 minutes. Allow ingredients to cool. Strain tea and chill.

Atomic Ice Cream Mule

(By Atomic Creamery)

As if a Moscow Mule couldn’t be more delicious, Atomic Creamery went and done it! This drink is pretty simple to make and very easy to overindulge in because it is so delicious, so as they say, please enjoy responsibly.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 oz of your favorite vodka or bourbon

1 pint Atomic Creamery French vanilla ice cream

the zest of three large limes

½ tsp Freshly grated ginger

Method

In a large bowl, mix ingredients together except the alcohol. Place back into the freezer in a covered dish until ready to scoop. Chill 4 Moscow Copper Mugs. When ready to serve scoop one scoop of ice cream mixture into each mule. Pour over your favorite vodka or bourbon. Garnish with lime slice. Serve with a smile!

