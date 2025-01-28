Show off the best of your tequila with these bright, fruity cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dulce Vida Classic Paloma Dulce Vida Sweet Heat Grapefruit Rose Spritz Tequila Sunrise (a large batch cocktail)

Some combinations are just an easy win, like gin and tonic, or rum and coke. And when it comes to tequila, the natural partner of that spirit is always going to be bright fruit flavors. From sharp grapefruit to tangy pineapple, fruit juices make for a great base for a tequila cocktail — and we have recipes to demonstrate, including one batch recipe for easy party hosting.

Dulce Vida Classic Paloma

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

3 oz Sparkling Water

Splash Zero Lemon Lime Soda

Squeeze of Fresh Lime

Garnishes: Lime Wedge

Method:

Recommended Videos

Pour all ingredients over ice in a tall glass, stir and garnish with a lime.

Dulce Vida Sweet Heat

By Dulce Vida

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila

4 oz Sparkling Water

Garnishes: Pineapple Wedge

Method:

Pour tequila in a collins glass, top with ice, and then fill to brim with sparkling water. Place pineapple wedge on the side of the glass

Grapefruit Rose Spritz

By Carnelian Cooks

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz Orange Liqueur

1 oz Rose Liqueur

Soda water, top

Garnish: Rose petals

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, fresh lime, orange liqueur, rose liqueur, and ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a tall collins glass filled with ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with rose petals. Cin Cin!

Tequila Sunrise (a large batch cocktail)

By Carnelian Cooks

Ingredients:

1 750 ml bottle of Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila

1.5 cup Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 cup Passion Orange Grapefruit Juice

1- 1.5 cup Water

Grenadine, for topping

Method:

In a pitcher, add your Dulce Vida Blanco with fresh lime juice, POG juice and water. Stir until combined. Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour. When ready to enjoy, serve in glasses filled with ice. Top with your desired amount of grenadine. Garnish with a cherry and a lime wheel. Enjoy!