 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tlayudas is the ‘Mexican pizza’ you never knew you needed (and a pro reveals his cooking secrets)

Chef Alex Mixcoatl of El Lugar Cantina share his top Tlayuda tips.

Hunter Lu
By
El Lugar tlayuda closeup
El Lugar Cantina Tlayuda. Jose Portillo / El Lugar Cantina

Savory, crispy, and spicy, Tlayudas are a classic of Mexican cuisine. A street food favorite in Oaxaca, Tlayudas consist of a large corn tortilla piled high with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, various meats, lettuce, or cabbage.

As an Oaxaca native, Chef Alex Mixcoatl is passionate about Tlayudas, and at his restaurant El Lugar Cantina, he’s creating his version of the classic dish. With unique toppings like spicy shrimp or mushrooms, Mixcoatl’s Tlayudas might differ from tradition but remain rooted in Mexican flavors. And the best part? Chef Mixcoatl is here to share his favorite Tlayuda ingredients and insights.

El Lugar wood-fire oven
Tlayudas are being cooked in the wood-fired oven at El Lugar Cantina. Jose Portillo / El Lugar Cantina

How to cook Tlayudas 

Traditionally, Tlayudas are made on a flat griddle or plancha. At El Lugar, Mixcoatl changes the dynamic by using a wood-fired oven that roars as hot as 600 to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. The intense wood-fire cooking adds a bit more crisp and char to the finished dish.

Recommended Videos

Of course, if you’re interested in making the El Lugar Tlayudas at home, a wood-fired oven is unlikely. In its place, Mixcoatl has some great advice. “They should try to make their own masa,” said Mixcoatl. “It’s easy to find maseca flour to make your own tortilla. Then they can use a plancha or comal, which is like a skillet, to heat the Tlyudas.”

3 El Lugar Tlayudas.
A selection of the Tlayudas at El Lugar Cantina. Jose Portillo / El Lugar Cantina

All about Tlayudas toppings

The range of toppings for Tlayudas can be endless, but for Mixcoatl, the chef likes to focus on the cohesion of flavors. “The way I approach the Tlayudas is to make sure I incorporate ingredients that are sour, salty, and spicy,” explained Mixcoatl. “And if I choose ingredients that are native to Mexico, I know they’ll always be balanced out by topping it off with Mexican cheese.”

Related

The Tlayudas at El Lugar are smaller compared to the native Oaxaca version — 12 inches instead of 16 or 18 inches. Another unique aspect is the amount of cheese, which is substantially more than traditional Tlayuda. The result is that El Lugar Tlayudas is more akin to a thin-crust Mexican pizza. For toppings, this means a range of ingredients, although Mixcoatl has a clear favorite.

“Growing up in Puebla, I ate a lot of chicken, so my favorite topping will always be chicken,” said Mixcoatl. “My favorite creation for the Tlayuda menu is the Chicken Tinga. Tinga is pulled chicken, which we add to the Tlayuda with refried beans, and always make sure to top it with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses. A great tip for using chicken is to marinate it first. We marinate our chicken with citrus and herbs like lemon, thyme, and rosemary, but it’s the Mexican herbs that will add accentuated flavor like epazote, a Mexican herb we use in our chicken marinade.”

Of course, chicken is only the beginning. Meat like spicy beef birria is also excellent, along with seafood like shrimp. It really just comes to your imagination.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
Does salt break a fast? The answer may surprise you
Wooden spoon with large flakes of salt

What was once called a "diet trend," intermittent fasting protocols are here to stay -- serving as a useful health and wellness tool that can be combined with nearly any type of diet. Recent news published by the International Food Informational Council (IFIC) found that almost 10% of Americans utilize some form of intermittent fasting regularly. Fasting provides tons of attractive benefits, from weight loss to improved energy levels. If you've tried fasting, you might have wondered, "Does salt break a fast"? Below, we'll break down everything you need to know about consuming salt during your fast.

Does salt break a fast?
The basic rules of intermittent fasting prohibit the consumption of any calories during the fasting window. Consuming salt on its own contains no calories, which makes it safe to consume salt while fasting. Not only is it safe to consume salt during your fast, but it might even make your fast easier.

Read more
How to smoke meat like a pro: Everything you need to know
Wonder no more — here's your guide to this classic cooking technique
Person smoking meat

Smoking, which began as a traditional method of food preservation, has now become a timeless art form that has evolved with the help of technological advances and years of culinary trial and error. Despite the ubiquity of modern ways of cooking, the idea of savoring the flavors of smoked meat has kept the tradition alive, further elevating this age-old practice to a level of mastery on par with any other cooking endeavor.

To kick-start your culinary journey this year, we're providing you with a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the roundabouts of how to smoke meat, a classic cooking technique. So, what are you waiting for? Prepare your smokers and let’s get smokin.'

Read more
You’re probably making these 3 mistakes when you’re preparing baked chicken
Just say no to overcooked chicken
Roasted chicken

Baking chicken is one of those things that most homes probably do a few times a week. Chicken is delicious, crowd (and kid)-pleasing, generally pretty healthy, and usually simple enough when it comes to cooking. Whether you're roasting an entire bird for a group or just preparing a single baked chicken breast for one, there are a few mistakes we're all guilty of making from time to time. Mistakes that are easy to avoid if you know what to do. That's where we come in.

Starting with cold chicken
You may have heard this tip around Thanksgiving for roasting a perfect turkey (if not, take heed), but the same goes for pieces of chicken - and all other poultry and meats, in fact. We're all guilty - perhaps in a rush to get dinner on the table - of grabbing a protein out of the fridge and tossing it directly into the pot or pan in about as much time as it takes to get the package open. Look, we've all been there, but for the best-ever baked chicken, try to have a little more patience.

Read more