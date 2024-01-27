 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make better tacos at home: 5 can’t-miss tips

Want better tacos? Here's how to make them

Lindsay Parrill
By
Tacos
Creative Headline/Unsplash

This is going to sound somewhat blasphemous, but hear me out. Until I was well into my teen years, I didn’t think I liked tacos. It’s hard to believe now, but I insisted that this beloved food just wasn’t for me. This is because, like many American children, I had only been exposed to ground beef tacos, seasoned with a grocery store spice packet, topped with bagged lettuce and pre-shredded cheddar. Not to bash this classic culinary staple of my fellow ’80s babies, but those aren’t true tacos, and I will die on that hill.

It wasn’t until a high school class trip to Mexico that I had the real thing, and I realized I’d been duped. It was love at first bite. This certainly isn’t to say that all tacos must be strictly authentic or even Mexican-inspired. Heavens no. When I discovered my love for what tacos could be, I couldn’t experiment enough with new ingredients and flavors. Having only had the one (rather lazy) version, I didn’t realize how much potential these beautiful little flavor pockets had.

Recommended Videos

So if you, too, have a little childhood taco trauma, these are some of the best ways to recover.

Chicken in a marinade
ivabalk/Pixabay

Marinate your meat (and stop using ground beef)

My hatred for ground beef tacos may be a controversial take, and at the end of the day, there might be a nostalgic attachment that draws you back to this ingredient time and time again. That’s fair. But if you do decide to branch out (and you should), marinating your meat – no matter what kind it is – is a step you shouldn’t skip.

Related

Good marinades are made of three simple components – oil, acid, and flavoring agents. Using a 3:1 ratio (3 parts oil to 1 part acid), these elements work together to tenderize and amp up the flavor of your protein. Get creative with your flavors and consider what you’ll be serving with and on your tacos for marinade flavor inspiration.

Oil options: Olive, canola, vegetable, peanut, etc.

Acid options: Citrus juices, wine, vinegar, soy sauce, etc.

Flavor options: Garlic, dried or fresh herbs, spices, etc.

Person warming tortilla on stovetop
Usman Yousaf/Unsplash

Make your own tortillas

This step may seem daunting, but homemade tortillas are truly one of the easiest things to make and taste so much better than the packaged version. There’s really nothing better than a warm, homemade tortilla straight out of the skillet. Make a big batch and fry the leftovers for homemade tortilla chips!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups masa harina
  • 2 cups hot water
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Method

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine masa harina and salt.
  2. Slowly stream in the hot water a little bit at a time, stirring until a dough begins to form.
  3. Keeping the dough inside the bowl, knead until smooth and springy, about 2-3 minutes. If it feels too dry, mix in a little bit more hot water.
  4. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen towel and rest for 10 minutes at room temperature.
  5. Portion the dough into 2-inch balls, rolling to form evenly in your hands.
  6. Working one at a time, place each ball between two pieces of plastic wrap, and press into a flat tortilla using either a tortilla press or a heavy skillet.
  7. Over medium heat, cook the tortillas for about 45 seconds per side.
  8. Enjoy!
Pickled onions
Ekologiskt_Skafferi/Pixabay / Pixabay

Use pickled onions instead of raw

This is one upgrade that takes almost zero additional effort. Raw, chopped onions are a favorite topping on most taco buffets, and for good reason. We love the added crunchy zip of a crisp, fresh onion. But if you’ve ever tried a pickled onion on a taco, you’ll never want anything else. The added vinegar punch and zesty flavor of a pickled onion are beautiful on tacos and really take them to another level. Of course, you can buy pickled onions, but making your own is ridiculously simple. You can learn how to do it here.

Shrimp tacos
Daniel Arriola/Unsplash

Consider different proteins

Now that we’ve set aside the ground beef (for the love of God, stop using ground beef in your tacos), have fun with all of the creative choices you have! Of course, there are the standards we all know and love – chicken, shrimp, and fried fish all make exceptional taco fillings, but why stop there? Get creative with dishes like barbecue pulled pork tacos or Korean barbecue tacos. We really love the idea of a fresh and citrusy poke bowl taco. Don’t limit yourself!

Tacos are also a great way to get in a vegan or vegetarian meal without missing out on flavor. Ingredients like beans, chickpeas, roasted squash, and meaty mushrooms all make delicious taco fillings.

Taco
t Kaiser/Unsplash

Think beyond the bagged lettuce

In our humble opinion, shredded iceberg lettuce has no business inside a taco, but we’re not here to topping shame. Instead of iceberg, try green cabbage or even coleslaw to top your taco. You’ll still get a fresh, green crunch, but with a whole lot more flavor. And instead of that bagged, pre-shredded cheddar, try a crumbled cheese like feta or even gorgonzola. Cheese is a great way to pack a punch and bring that delicious funk.

For a little added bulk, try roasted vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or bell peppers. This will add not only flavor but beautiful color and a whole lot more vitamins and nutrients than just some lackluster lettuce.

Open your fridge and check out those jars inside the door shelves. That’s the place you’ll find some great taco topping inspiration. Fruit salsas, kimchi, chili oils, and even salad dressings are all great ways to give your tacos a little pizzazz.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
The low-carb diet guide: How to eat better and optimize your health
This is everything you need to know about embracing a low-carb diet
Large steak on an open grill.

One of the best ways to take control of your health is through the implementation of a well-optimized wellness plan. The two biggest components that most people start to focus on first usually happen to be exercise and, more importantly, diet. All diets focus on the big three macronutrients: proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Sugars, starch, and fiber, which are types of carbohydrates, are found in nearly all foods to some degree, but in much higher quantities in foods like bread, oatmeal, pasta, cereal, and other grains, along with fruits, legumes, potatoes, and certain dairy products. Even the healthiest vegetables like kale and broccoli contain carbs. In contrast, foods like meat, poultry, eggs, and fish, are low-carb foods, with most of the calories coming instead from protein or fat.
While there are benefits to consuming carbohydrates, some people believe that carbs lead to excessive weight gain and cause unhealthy spikes in blood sugar. While that may not seem like a great fear for most, usually those individuals also have issues with portion control when it comes to consuming carbs. A low-carb diet aims to minimize carbohydrate intake as much as possible by focusing on consuming protein and fat and limiting high-carb foods. If you love steak, chicken, and scrambled eggs, you may find that a low-carb diet is the best way for you to lose weight without feeling deprived. Keep reading for our complete guide on getting started with a low-carb diet to decide if ditching the bread is your path to better health.

What is a low-carb diet?
Low-carb diets, by definition, restrict carbohydrate intake. However, there are no hard-and-fast rules about how many carbs you can consume on a generalized low-carb diet. There are specific low-carb diets, such as the keto diet, with strict carbohydrate intake values, but the term “low-carb diet” is an umbrella term that embodies any eating pattern that limits carbohydrate intake. The typical foods for a low-carb diet may vary from person to person, as there are also no particular foods you have to eat. That said, the macronutrient split in a low-carb diet usually limits carbohydrates to 25% of the daily caloric intake. Protein and fat make up the remaining 75%, with flexibility in the relative proportions of each.

Read more
Secrets revealed: A chef shares a guacamole recipe upgrade you won’t be able to resist
The secret is in the guacamole ingredients.
casa bond lobster guacamole.

The caviar guacamole at Casa Bond. Casa Bond / Benvenuti Public Relations

A guacamole recipe hardly needs an introduction as one of America’s most popular Mexican cuisine items. Making guacamole seems straightforward — mixing creamy avocados with fresh lime juice, salt, and aromatics. But what happens when you add ingredients that push this simple recipe to luxurious heights? What if you pair typical guacamole ingredients with decadent caviar or lobster?

Read more
You’re probably making these 5 mistakes when cooking steak
Avoid these steak cooking mistakes
Raw steak on cutting board

Few meals satisfy the way a truly delicious, perfectly cooked steak does. Add some beautifully roasted seasonal vegetables and a generous heap of buttery mashed potatoes, and you've created the perfect meal worthy of any date night, game day, or regular Wednesday dinner.
As simple as cooking the perfect steak is, there are a few common mistakes that we're all guilty of making when it comes to this hearty meal. These are five of the top steak-cooking violations and what you can do to fix them.

Not knowing your steak cuts
We all know that the butcher counter can be a stressfully confusing place. Pieces of beef that seem to all look the same hugely vary in cost and have weird names like "Oyster Blade." Don't worry. You don't need to befriend Barry the Butcher (though this is probably a good idea anyway) and learn all there is to know about the art of butchery. But there are a few basic guidelines to keep in mind if you're looking forward to steak night.

Read more