And a recipe you'll be making over and over again this fall

Short ribs. While they aren’t as meaty or popular as something like a ribeye or a Porterhouse, these incredibly versatile ribs stand on their own as a star of the red meat world and can be grilled, braised, roasted, or prepared just about any other way you like.

So what are short ribs? Where do they come from? And how should we be cooking them?

What are short ribs?

Butchered from the chuck, plate, rib, or brisket section of the cow, beef short ribs are wonderfully flavorful and savory cuts of beef known for their delicious ability to turn a simple braise into something magical. Named after the “short” bones encased in their meat, these ribs have a high-fat content that is perfect for slow cooking.

Types of short ribs

Understanding the proper names for particular cuts of beef can be a tricky business. Depending on where you live and the whims of your particular butcher, beef cuts can be called just about anything within very loose guidelines. Generally speaking, however, there are just two different kinds of short rib you can buy, each with its own confusing sub-categories and alternate names, of course.

Flanken-cut short ribs

Also known as crosscut ribs, kosher ribs, and Korean-style ribs, this thinly cut style of rib has a half-inch thick strip of meat that runs along four to five bones.

English-cut short ribs

Also known as braising ribs, barbecue ribs, or fancy-cut ribs, this style is butchered by severing the ribs and leaving a thick piece of meat sitting atop the bones.

How to cook short ribs

Short ribs are most commonly known for braising, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t absolutely wonderful in other cooking methods as well. Depending on the type of short rib you’re in the mood for, they can be braised, smoked, grilled, slow-roasted, simmered in soups, or prepared via sous-vide. If you have a good recipe and know what you’re doing, short ribs can be extremely versatile.

Do short ribs get more tender the longer you cook them?

Yes and no. While short ribs (as well as many other cuts of beef) will become more tender and flavorful in a low and slow cook, there is a point of no return in which the meat can become too tender. Keep a watchful eye on your ribs and stop the cooking process when they are tender, but not completely falling off the bone.

Do you cook short ribs bone up or down?

The direction you place your short ribs on the heat will depend on your cooking method. When grilling or roasting short ribs, place the ribs bone side down on indirect heat. When braising, however, the meat of the ribs should sit closest to the heat source, and therefore, bone side up.

How long should you cook short ribs in the oven at 400 degrees?

Depending on the style and thickness of your short ribs, they should take roughly an hour and a half to two and a half hours to cook at 400 degrees, but we recommend braising at a slightly lower temperature of about 300. Lowering the temperature of the oven will help to maximize the flavor of your braise and help to prevent overcooking.

What is the 3-2-1 method for short ribs?

3-2-1 is a popular method of cooking ribs that can be used for short ribs as well. The easy-to-remember method states that ribs should spend three hours smoking on low heat, followed by two hours grilled in foil, and then one hour grilled outside of the foil slathered in sauce.

Mistakes to avoid when cooking short ribs

A few of the most common mistakes when cooking short ribs are also very easy to avoid:

Overcooking

While a low and slow braise is ideal for short ribs, there is such a thing as this particular cut of beef being too tender. If cooked too long, short ribs can become mushy and quite unappetizing. It’s best to cook them just before they fall off the bone.

Cooking on high heat

As we’ve already established, low and slow is the best way to prepare short ribs. This isn’t a cut that should be rushed as high, fast heat can dry out your short ribs.

Skipping the sear

When doing a braise, it may be tempting to just toss everything into a slow cooker or Dutch oven and call it a day. That’s the best part about a slow-cooked meal, after all. Searing your meat first, though, is an important step that should never be skipped, especially with short ribs. By searing your ribs before putting them into a braise, you’re sealing in and adding a real depth of flavor.

Short ribs recipe

This recipe just tastes like a warm hug with its savory, spicy, earthy flavor and rich, herbaceous broth. We love it served atop mashed potatoes, but this recipe is also wonderful over pasta or rice.

Ingredients

4 whole English-cut beef short ribs

English-cut 1 yellow onion , diced

, 2-3 large carrots , diced

, 2-3 stalks celery, diced

4-5 garlic cloves

2 shallots, diced

2-3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 bottle red wine

2-3 sprigs fresh thyme

2-3 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 quart beef stock

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method