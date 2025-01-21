Highland Park is releasing the oldest whisky it has ever made

Table of Contents Table of Contents Highland Park 56 Where can I buy it?

Highland Park Distillery is notable for several reasons. It is located in Kirkwall on Orkney, a northernmost archipelago off the coast of mainland Scotland, and is one of the most northernly located Scotch whisky distilleries. It was founded in 1826 by Magnus Eunson, a man who was a descendant of the Vikings. The brand makes its notable lightly peat-smoked single malt whiskies today with this Viking spirit.

Recently, this popular brand announced it would be launching its oldest single malt whisky. To say this is a timeless, memorable expression is an understatement.

Recommended Videos

Highland Park 56

The new, exciting release is Highland Park 56. It was created using a previously never-before-tasted cask that matured for over five decades before bottling. The result is a non-chill filtered, 47.1% ABV sipper that begins (according to the brand) with a nose of jasmine, lilac, raisins, honey, and light peat smoke. The palate is a symphony of Seville orange peel, coriander, and herbal tea. The finish combines wood, spices, honey, heather, and rich peat smoke.

“What excites me most about Highland Park 56 is that it has both complexity and vibrancy – even after all these years, the distinctive character of Highland Park’s Orkney heathered-peat stands out,” Highland Park’s Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion said in a press release.

“There isn’t the intense woodiness that I’d typically expect to taste in a whisky of this age. The 56 has all the complexity and depth you’d expect of an aged whisky, but you can absolutely taste the distinctive, subtle smoke of our Orkney heathered peat, which really makes this whisky remarkable.”

Where can I buy it?

Not surprisingly, Highland Park 56 is a highly limited-edition release. Since it’s made up of one barrel, only 170 bottles of this rare whisky will be available globally for the suggested retail price of $53,500 beginning this spring.