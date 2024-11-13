Try these low-sugar swaps

From Chestnut Praline Lattes to Caramel Brulée Lattes, Starbucks’ holiday winter menu is full of sweet, indulgent flavors designed to get you in the holiday spirit. While it is both delicious and exciting that these coffee beverages are back on the menu, many drinks contain high amounts of sugar and fat. Although these drinks are great treats and can be consumed in moderation, making informed choices can allow you to keep holiday drinks as a fun part of the season — throughout the entire season.

To learn more about making healthier choices when ordering from the new holiday menu, we spoke to nutritionist and health coach Bharathi Ramesh, MS. Bharathi has over five years of experience working with busy professionals and helping them get fit and stay fit. She holds a Bachelor’s in Nutrition, Food Service Management, and Dietetics from India and a Master’s in Human Nutrition from the University of Delaware in the US. From a nutritionist’s point of view, here’s what Bharathi recommends for healthier coffee orders this holiday season.

Nutritional facts Starbucks holiday drinks

Right off the bat, Bharathi noted the importance of understanding the nutritional facts at hand in order to make smarter, healthier choices. She notes: “many Starbucks holiday lattes and refreshers can range from 200 to 500 calories per drink. High-calorie ingredients like whipped cream and whole milk add to the calorie count.”

In addition, “most options provide little protein unless they’re milk-based; non-dairy alternatives or refreshers offer less, meaning they won’t provide much satiety. Holiday drinks made with whole milk or cream can be high in saturated fats, contributing to elevated cholesterol over time. A grande-sized drink with whole milk can have 10-15g of fat.”

Given that some of Starbucks’ holiday drinks exceeded the daily recommended limits of sugar in one single serving, it’s important to be aware of exactly what you’re ordering. However, Starbucks’ holiday drinks aren’t all bad. Bharathi highlights: “while they lack significant vitamins and minerals, drinks with dairy or fortified milk provide some calcium and vitamin D.”

Lighter alternatives for Starbucks’ holiday drinks

When you break down the nitty-gritty details of the nutritional profile of Starbucks’ holiday drinks — things can quickly look a bit bleak. If your holiday joy and excitement feel squashed, you’re not alone. But don’t panic yet. You can still enjoy your favorite seasonal and holiday coffee flavors with a few substitutions and lighter alternatives.

We asked Bharathi for her recommendations for lighter alternatives and for ordering substitutions. She shared the following expert tips and tricks.

Use fewer syrup pumps

Each pump of added flavor syrup pumps has about 20 calories and 5 grams of sugar. By reducing the number of coffee syrup pumps used in your drink, you can reduce the total sugar grams by at least 10 to 15 grams (depending on drink size). Instead, she recommends adding a sprinkle of cinnamon or cocoa powder as an alternative to boost flavor without adding extra sugar and calories. Most drinks, even with fewer syrup pumps than usual, will still be plenty sweet and full of flavor. Some Starbucks locations also offer sugar-free syrups, which add flavor without added sugars or calories.

Size down

Ordering a “short” size instead of a “grande” is a fast way to cut calories and sugar by nearly 30%, offering a similar taste with less impact.

Explore alternative milk options

According to Bharathi’s research, almond milk has around 30 calories per cup, whereas whole milk is about 150. Choosing skim or almond milk reduces calories, sugar, and fat while maintaining flavor. If alternative milk options aren’t of interest, half-and-half can also be used instead of heavy cream as a dairy option with fewer calories and fat.

Skip the whipped cream

Omitting whipped cream, which can add 50-70 calories and 5-7g of fat, helps reduce unnecessary saturated fats and calories without drastically changing flavor. You can also request steamed foam instead of whipped cream to add a creamy texture to your coffee without added sugar and fat.

Choose brewed coffee or tea with added flavors

Bharathi recommends brewed coffee or tea with a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg for festive flavor, cutting out syrups and creamers entirely. Avoiding toppings like caramel drizzle or chocolate shavings helps eliminate extra unnecessary sugars and calories.

The takeaway

If you’re a die-hard Starbucks holiday menu fan, the reality of these nutritional statements can be a tough pill to swallow. While Bharathi does not recommend consuming these drinks daily, she notes they can still be enjoyed occasionally.

“Regularly consuming high-sugar drinks can lead to weight gain, blood sugar fluctuations, and energy crashes, so moderation is key.”, Bharathi says.

The best day-to-date alternative to allow you to enjoy holiday coffee flavors is to order smaller sizes with fewer syrup pumps and low-calorie milk substitutions. Practicing portion control allows you to indulge more frequently without the guilt.

Overall, the takeaway from what we learned from Bharathi is pretty straightforward: “moderation is key and it is important to be mindful of the nutritional content when making choices about daily consumption.”