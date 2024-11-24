Glenfiddich is celebrating the Formula Debut of Aston Martin with a rare release

The worlds of luxury are intertwining with the news that Glenfiddich, one of the most popular single malt Scotch brands in the world, is launching a bespoke 1959 single malt Scotch whisky to pay homage to Aston Martin’s Formula One debut when it won Le Mans.

Glenfiddich 1959

First announced at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Glenfiddich 1959 was crafted to pay tribute to both brands’ iconic histories. It’s also the first release of a multi-year global partnership between the whisky and car brands. If you didn’t guess by the name, this rare bottling spent sixty-five years aging.

According to the brand, this unique expression was matured in a rare sherry butt and is known for its nose of oaky wood, aged leather, beeswax, earthy barrelhouse aromas, dried fruits, raisins, and sun-dried prunes. The palate is a mix of oak, cloves, dates, walnuts, Christmas pudding, and dark chocolate. The finish is rich, dry, and carries a ton of tannin flavors.

“It is a rare whisky that embodies the essence of this partnership, capturing the spirit of innovation and excellence that both Glenfiddich and Aston Martin have upheld for decades,” said Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, in a press release. “The bottle is a tribute to our shared legacy, connecting the past with the future in a truly remarkable way.”

Where can I buy it?

We don’t have to tell you that Glenfiddich 1959 isn’t the kind of whisky you’ll grab off the shelf at your local liquor store on your way home from work. This rare, long-aged expression was matured for 65 years. As of right now, it’s not yet available. But it’s expected to be released at some point during their partnership and is sure to fetch thousands of dollars in an auction or special release.