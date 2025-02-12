Virginia Distillery Co. is launching Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt

Table of Contents Table of Contents Virginia Distillery Co. Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt Where can I buy it?

There are Valentine’s Day-centric whiskeys, and then there are Virginia Distillery Co. Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt. This is the newest addition to the popular distillery’s Brewer’s Coalition range of limited-edition American single malt whiskeys finished in casks from popular breweries all over the U.S.



Perfect for your loved one who enjoyed whiskey, chocolate, and stout beers, this limited-edition American single malt whiskey was finished in casks that previously held the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based brewery’s imperial stout called Sexual Chocolate.

This American single malt whiskey begins with a 100% malted barley base. It matured in ex-bourbon barrels for over five years before being finished in Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate stout barrels. The whole release consists of only twelve barrels.

Virginia Distillery Co. says the result is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of cocoa powder, espresso, and toffee candy. Sipping it reveals notes of dark fruit, malted chocolate, and molasses.

“We’re excited to expand The Brewer’s Coalition with a partnership that showcases another iconic beer from our neighbors in North Carolina,” Gareth Moore, CEO of Virginia Distillery Co., said in a press release.

“Foothills Brewing’s Sexual Chocolate is a fan favorite, and finishing our whisky in these barrels brings out an incredible depth of flavor. This release continues our mission to innovate within the American Single Malt category, and we can’t wait for people to try it.”

Where can I buy it?

The Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt will be available beginning on Valentine’s Day. This limited-edition whiskey will be available online, at select retailers, and at the Virginia Distillery Co. Visitors Center for the suggested retail price of $54.99 for a 750ml bottle.