 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Virginia Distillery Co. is launching Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt

Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt is perfect for Valentine's Day

By
Virginia Distillery Co.
Virginia Distillery Co.

There are Valentine’s Day-centric whiskeys, and then there are Virginia Distillery Co. Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt. This is the newest addition to the popular distillery’s Brewer’s Coalition range of limited-edition American single malt whiskeys finished in casks from popular breweries all over the U.S.

Virginia Distillery Co. Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt

Virginia Distillery Co.
Virginia Distillery Co.

Perfect for your loved one who enjoyed whiskey, chocolate, and stout beers, this limited-edition American single malt whiskey was finished in casks that previously held the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based brewery’s imperial stout called Sexual Chocolate.

Recommended Videos

This American single malt whiskey begins with a 100% malted barley base. It matured in ex-bourbon barrels for over five years before being finished in Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate stout barrels. The whole release consists of only twelve barrels.

Related

Virginia Distillery Co. says the result is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of cocoa powder, espresso, and toffee candy. Sipping it reveals notes of dark fruit, malted chocolate, and molasses.

“We’re excited to expand The Brewer’s Coalition with a partnership that showcases another iconic beer from our neighbors in North Carolina,” Gareth Moore, CEO of Virginia Distillery Co., said in a press release.

“Foothills Brewing’s Sexual Chocolate is a fan favorite, and finishing our whisky in these barrels brings out an incredible depth of flavor. This release continues our mission to innovate within the American Single Malt category, and we can’t wait for people to try it.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Josh Applegate/Unsplash

The Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate Stout Cask Finish American Single Malt will be available beginning on Valentine’s Day. This limited-edition whiskey will be available online, at select retailers, and at the Virginia Distillery Co. Visitors Center for the suggested retail price of $54.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Stranahan’s releases a new whiskey to pay tribute to the American single malt designation
Stranahan’s celebrates the American single malt designation with a new whiskey
Stranahan’s

You might have read (on this website) about American single malt whiskey finally becoming a designated category. To celebrate this monumental achievement in the world of American whiskey, the distillers at Stranahan’s, maker of the US’ top-selling American single malt whiskey, announced the release of a limited-edition expression.
Stranahan’s Founders Release

It’s called Stranahan’s Founders Release and it’s limited-edition, 120-proof American single malt whiskey that was made with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and matured for twelve years in new, charred American white oak barrels before being finished in casks the once held bourbon and blonde ale.

Read more
Kavalan Whisky released its 2025 single malt whisky gift sets
Kavalan is releasing three unique single malt whisky sets
Kavalan Whisky

When it opened in 2005, Kavalan Distillery aimed to prove that high-quality, noteworthy single malt whisky could be made in places other than Scotland and Japan. In the years since, this Yilan County, Taiwan-based distillery has done just that by winning numerous awards.

It really reached international acclaim when its Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique was named the “World’s Best Single Malt Whisky” at the 2015 World Whiskies Awards. Recently, the now beloved brand announced the launch of its 2025 single malt whisky gift sets.
Kavalan Whisky 2025 Gift Sets

Read more
Tamdhu’s new single malt Scotch whisky pays tribute to the Year of the Snake
Tamdhu is celebrating the year of the snake with a new whisky
Glasses of Scotch lined up

If you didn’t know, 2025 is the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth of the twelve-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac calendar. It is believed to bring transformation, rebirth, and wisdom.

So, get ready to get smarter and change something important in your life this year. To celebrate the new year and all that changes and excitement it brings, the folks at Scotland’s Tamdhu Distillery are launching a unique, limited-edition single malt whisky.
Tamdhu Year of the Snake

Read more