9 Whiskies You Should Buy Dad this Father’s Day

We’ll cut to the chase. Neckties are no fun. Cards are just a vessel to prove you stopped at the CVS before showing up at your father’s house. What does Dad really want? Whiskey, whiskey, and more whiskey. Don’t know what exactly to get him? Well, get him one of these. Below, you’ll find a variety of whiskies, one of which is sure to fit his palate.

Jura 18 Year Old

First matured in American White Oak small batch bourbon barrels, the whisky is then transferred to Bordeaux red wine barrels for finishing — a way to both keep Jura’s signature style while creating a new flavor profile. Caramel and oak aromas are followed by spices, nuts, and vanilla on the palate with a somewhat jammy finish.

Oban Little Bay

Once only available in travel retail stores, this single malt whisky is aged in refill American oak hogsheads, European oak Sherry casks, and refill casks with new ends before finally being married in small oak casks. A nutty nose, fruitcake body, and a long, dry finish.

Glenfiddich 18 Year Old

Aged in Spanish Oloroso and American oak casks, Glenfiddich 18 is fruity while still maintaining a robust oak character. Moving from ripe fruit on the nose to dried fruit on the palate, it is an elegant and warming whisky every time.

Aberlour 12 Year Old Double Cask

This Speyside Scotch whisky is double cask matured (in a mix of oak and Sherry butts), which provides an aroma of fresh red apples, leading into a palate rich with chocolate, toffee, and cinnamon. The finish brings the baking spices back and lingers on the tongue for a while.

Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky

The fourth expression in the Whiskey Row Series, Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky is a double-barreled bourbon which was modeled on a recipe created by Owsley Brown in, you guessed it, 1910. The final product has notes of toffee and cedar on the nose, a caramel corn body with notes of spice, and an oaky, spicy finish.

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength

A runner-up in the 2018 Spirit Awards, Sagamore’s Cask Strength Rye Whiskey is a Maryland style rye whiskey that is big on the spice characteristics on the nose and palate. Those are balanced with chocolate, vanilla, and honey notes. Check out our episode of Beards, Booze, and Bacon about Sagamore Spirit here.

The Tyrconnell 16 Year Old Oloroso & Moscatel Cask Finish

Unique as far as Irish whiskeys go, this new release from The Tyrconnell was aged for 16 years in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels before more maturation in wine casks from the Andalusia region of Spain. Those casks were originally seasoned with Oloroso sherry before a second seasoning with Moscatel wine. Jasmine and honeysuckle on the nose, you’ll also find caramel and vanilla on the palate as well as nice citrus flavors.

The Macallan Rare Cask

A whisky meant to show the care and craft taken by the The Macallan Rare Cask is composed of hand-picked casks taken from around 1% of the total casks available, as they are the only ones worthy of being used in Rare Cask. A combination of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks gives off vanilla, raisin, and other candied fruits on the nose, leading into oak and vanilla on the palate.

Little Book Chapter 2

The second release in the Little Book series (created by eighth-generation distiller Freddie Noe), Chapter 2 is a blend uncut and unfiltered eight-year-old Kentucky straight rye whiskey (119.8 proof), 13-year-old Canadian rye whisky (111.9 proof), and 40-year-old Canadian whisky made from 100% corn (137.8 proof). Fruit and floral notes are balanced by rye spices, which lead into a long, spiced finish. You can read more about it here.