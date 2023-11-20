 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This easy cranberry crostini recipe makes the perfect holiday appetizer

No one has to know how simple these are to make

Lindsay Parrill
By
Cranberry brie crostini
Lindsay Parrill / The Manual

The season of entertaining is upon us. It’s that time of year when invitations are sent out in the spirit of excited merriment and good intentions. We deck the halls and smile, thinking of how much fun that future event will be, friends and family, sparkling cocktails in hand, gushing over the gorgeous spread of delicious foods before them, each one a homemade testament to our superior hosting abilities.

But then the day arrives, and we find ourselves frantically googling “easy recipes for a crowd,” cursing ourselves for our naive optimism at having forgotten the stress that holiday entertaining can bring. That’s why we’re thankful for recipes like this one. Recipes that come together quickly and simply, and will impress everyone at your holiday party.

Recommended Videos

This easy holiday appetizer combines deliciously creamy brie with the beautifully tart taste of fresh cranberries. The two flavors are fused together with a sweet vinegar punch, and topped on individual toasts, making for the perfect party dish. Not only is its flavor sinfully delicious, but it looks absolutely beautiful on a table, and comes together in just a few minutes with only a handful of ingredients.

Related

This dish also works for any number of holiday gatherings, from an upscale Champagne brunch to a friendly neighborhood potluck and the fanciest of Thanksgiving tables. It’s delicious when served both warm and at room temperature, so there’s no need to worry about oven space or meticulous timing. Just set these little beauties out on the table and wait for them to disappear (but don’t forget to get one for yourself first!).

Cranberry brie crostini
Lindsay Parrill / The Manual

Cranberry crostini recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 French baguette, sliced 
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 12 ounces fresh cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 4 ounces triple cream brie
  • Salt to taste

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the butter and olive oil.
  3. Brush both sides of the baguette slices with the butter mixture and arrange on one baking sheet in a single layer, seasoning with salt.
  4. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together the cranberries, vinegar, sugar, and rosemary. Pour the mixture onto the second baking sheet, spreading into a single layer.
  5. Bake both the cranberry mixture and the baguette slices for 7 to 10 minutes, until the cranberries have burst and the baguette slices are golden brown.
  6. While the baguette slices are still hot, spread the brie onto each piece, and top with the warm cranberry mixture.
  7. Top the crostini with lemon zest and serve warm.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Our tomato soup recipe has one important step most recipes skip, but it really amps up the flavor
Hint: turn your oven on first
Tomato soup

It's soup season, and when that happens, it's easy to be bombarded by all of the beautifully new and exciting recipes floating around social media and fall food-themed magazines at the checkout counter. We want to try every exquisite butternut bite spiced with all of the amazing autumnal flavors. Of course we do. But sometimes, it's the trusty classic we're in the mood for. The deliciously no-frills, perfect-in-its-simplicity soup that brings with it a cozy feeling of home. Tomato soup is that soup. Pair it with grilled cheese, and you've just served the comfort food of all comfort foods. A good tomato soup recipe brings a smile to every face, young or old, culinary disaster or Michelin-starred Chef.

So if you've ever wondered how to make tomato soup that doesn't come from a can, this recipe is the only one you'll ever need.

Read more
Our chicken noodle soup recipe has 2 cheat-code techniques that cut cooking time in half
We have two secret weapons, both available at your grocery store
Chicken noodle soup

There's comfort food, and then there's chicken noodle soup - the queen of all comfort foods, of cold weather nourishment and stay-in-bed Saturdays. The epitome of neighborly kind gestures and thoughtful acts of goodwill. It's the food that has the power to jolt us straight back to sick days home from school with Bob Barker, a pack of Saltines, and a big steamy bowl of this magic working its way through our tiny bodies, willing us back to good health. Somehow, this soup encompasses all of these wonderful feelings. And now that the weather has gone a bit gray, there's nothing like this old familiar friend to bring back a little sunshine.

This homemade chicken noodle soup recipe is spectacular not only for its ability to envelop you in all of the warm and wonderful feelings already mentioned but - as every good chicken noodle soup recipe should be - it's absolutely packed with rich, hearty, cold and flu-flighting nourishment.

Read more
Costco sells a semi-secret McDonald’s ingredient that will make your next burger stand out
Simple, effective - and you can put 'em on any burger
WARSAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: Woman with McDonald's burger at table in cafe, closeup

If you enjoy cooking, you probably pride yourself on making a delicious, homemade burger. A burger made with loving care, gently topped with thoughtfully prepared ingredients like grilled onions, carefully selected lettuces and cheeses, perhaps complemented with homemade garlic aioli, on a buttery, toasted bun. These burgers are the ones we love to show off at a family cookout, the ones our kids grow up comparing all other homemade burgers to. The ones that go perfectly with corn on the cob, fireworks, and a cold one.

And then there are the fast food burgers we also love. These are the burgers we rely on after a long day. The ones that are always there for us during a late-night craving or post-soccer practice dinner enjoyed from the backseat. These burgers also have a big place in our hearts for entirely different yet equally important reasons.

Read more