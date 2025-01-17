 Skip to main content
Cortado vs. cappuccino: Here’s how to pick your perfect espresso drink

What makes these two drinks unique?

By
Cortado
Lex Sirikiat / Unsplash

In my early coffee-drinking days, there was a period where I found coffee shop menus overwhelming. Instead of browsing the dozens of delicious espresso combinations available, I’d order just a plain coffee to avoid embarrassing myself. So many subtle nuances between coffee drinks, especially espresso-based beverages, seem similar, such as when comparing a Cortado vs. cappuccino.

However, avoiding ordering these is not the answer; you could miss out on a world full of enjoying new espresso drinks. Once you learn the differences between each drink, the menu suddenly becomes less overwhelming. Let’s start by comparing the difference between two “C’ drinks: the Cortado and the cappuccino. What are the key differences that set these drinks apart?

What is a Cortado?

cortado
Lex Sirikiat / Unsplash

A Cortado is a Spanish-inspired coffee made with equal parts steamed milk and espresso. Using a 1:1 ratio gives this coffee a smooth, velvety taste. Typically, a Cortado is about 4 to 5 ounces and contains two espresso shots. This drink is the perfect one to order when you want something with a hint of creaminess and a bold coffee flavor. Since it is served in a small cup, it’s not one you’ll sip on for a few hours while you sit at your desk. Instead, it’s a coffee you’ll probably consume quickly due to its tiny portion size.

How a Cortado is made

Making a Cortado is simple. All you’ll need are your favorite espresso shots and whole milk. Here’s how:

  1. Brew espresso (2 ounces) into a small mug.
  2. Add (2 ounces) of steamed milk atop the espresso.
  3. Enjoy!

A Cortado does not usually contain added sugar or sweetener. However, you can add this based on your desired coffee preferences. The Cuban variation of Cortado, known as the Cortadito, adds a touch of sweetness to the drink by using warmed, sweetened condensed milk instead of whole milk.

What is a cappuccino?

Cappuccino with a design in the foam
Lex Sirikiat / Unsplash

A cappuccino is an Italian-inspired coffee made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Using a 1:1:1 ratio of each ingredient creates a layered, balanced coffee with a rich, frothy texture. The traditional cappuccino is typically 5 to 6 ounces. However, many U.S. variations make the cappuccino much larger than this. Unlike a creamy latte, which contains much more milk than espresso, a cappuccino is a great drink when you’re seeking a balance between espresso and creaminess. This drink is usually made with whole milk, but skim, or 2% can be substituted for a lower-calorie option.

How a cappuccino is made

To make a cappuccino at home, you’ll need espresso, whole milk, and a way to create milk foam such as using a milk frother. Here’s the basic process of how a cappuccino is made:

  1. Brew two shots of espresso. If you don’t have an espresso maker, you can try an alternative brewing method such as those used by expert coffee brewer European Coffee Trip.
  2. Steam about 1/2 cup of whole milk using your espresso maker steam wand or a milk frother and create mi
  3. Pour espresso into a mug and pour the steamed milk and foam on top.
  4. Enjoy your cappuccino. Sweetener or garnish (such as a sprinkle of cinnamon) can also be added if desired.

Cortado vs. cappuccino

cappuccino

Presence of milk foam

The primary difference that stands out when comparing the Cortado vs. cappuccino is the lack of milk foam in a Cortado. The Cortado drink is made only with freshly brewed espresso and steamed milk. Yet the cappuccino contains steamed milk and milk foam, which gives the drink a creamier taste. Both drinks are reasonably creamy. However, the cappuccino is much creamier, and the Cortado has a stronger espresso flavor. If you love a latte but want a drink that has a slightly stronger espresso flavor, you’ll love a cappuccino.

Serving size and presentation

The serving size is also another difference between these two beverages. Both are smaller than your average cup of hot coffee at 8 to 10 ounces, but a cappuccino is generally slightly larger than a Cortado. In addition, the thick layer of milk foam atop a cappuccino also allows Baristas to create art, whereas a Cortado does not have this layer of milk foam.

Nutrition

When comparing the Cortado vs. cappuccino, it’s only fair to note the differences in calorie content for health-conscious coffee drinkers to ponder. Based on its smaller size, a Cortado generally has fewer calories than a cappuccino, as it contains less milk overall. Both drinks contain far fewer calories than a Latte. The exact calorie count, however, will differ depending on the preparation of your drink.

To keep calories to a minimum, you can substitute whole milk for other lower-fat milk options in both drinks. However, choosing milk with less fat can also impact the creaminess and texture of the drink. I recommend a barista blend with an added thickener if you plan to use non-dairy milk to lower the calorie count of your drink. Regular almond or soy milk is generally too thin to add enough texture to your drink.

