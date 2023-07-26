 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The truth about cooking with wine — everything you need to know

Confused about how to cook with wine? We've got you covered.

Lindsay Parrill
By
Zu Kamilov/Shutterstock

We’ve all seen them. Those stale, falsely rustic home decor signs that boast tired sayings like, “I love cooking with wine, sometimes I even put it in the food!” or “Drink wine. It isn’t good to keep things bottled up.” The chortles these decor pieces get, however frequently they can be found at discount retailers, are never in short supply. People love to boast their love for wine, and if we’re totally honest, we’re no exception. We love a good bottle both for its drinkability and its generosity in flavoring a dish. But when it comes to using this sacred nectar in the cooking process, things can sometimes become a bit confusing. So we’re here to answer all of those burning questions you may have when it comes to cooking with wine.

Hands toasting with red wine
Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

Why cook with wine?

Apart from its obvious sexiness, there are lots of other reasons to uncork a bottle when whipping up a delicious meal. In addition to the bold, unique, rich flavor wine adds to a dish, its acidity can also help to tenderize meat, poultry, and seafood.  Depending on the wine used and the dish being prepared, as the alcohol burns off, the complexity and flavor of the wine will concentrate, making for an extremely flavorful dish.

Person holding wine bottle
Burst/Pexels

Is it true that cooking wine can be of lesser quality?

The answer to this one is slightly complex. Here’s the short answer — don’t cook with two-buck-chuck. Why not? Because, in almost every instance, it’s garbage. And speaking of garbage, never, ever cook with anything labeled “Cooking Wine.” These concoctions are almost always horrible blends of the worst possible wine, way too much salt, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners. Just say no and get a bottle of the real stuff for a few bucks more. This doesn’t mean that the wine that you cook with has to be the most expensive bottle in the liquor store. There are plenty of affordable options out there that don’t taste like gasoline.

Recommended Videos

The simple truth is, even though (when done correctly) the alcohol burns off in the cooking process, the flavor of the wine remains. Meaning, if you have a particularly tannic wine, that bitterness will present itself in your dish. Cooking with a particularly sweet Moscato or Riesling will add accentuated sweetness to your meal. Yes, the alcohol may cook off, but the flavor profile remains, and often, is even accentuated. So it’s important to pay attention to the flavor of your wine, not just the price tag.

Related

It’s a mistake to think that more expensive always means better tasting. There are a plethora of budget-friendly bottles out there that are delicious, despite their low cost. Taste your wine before adding it to your dish. If you like the way it tastes on its own, chances are you’ll like the way it presents itself in your cooking.

Various wine bottles
CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

Which wines to use for cooking

Not all wines are created equal, of course. And when it comes to cooking, knowing a bit about the flavor profiles of wine will come in very handy. Though, in the interest of keeping guidelines simple —  dry wine is better for cooking. Of course, there are exceptions when it comes to desserts or sweeter dishes, but for the most part, dry reds and dry whites are the best choices for cooking. This is because there is less residual sugar in drier wines. The exceptions to this rule are heavily oaked bottles — both red and white — because the oak and butter notes can cause the dish to develop bitter flavors.

Different wine types
Maksym Kaharlytskyi/Unsplash

Best whites/reds to cook with

So which red and white wines are best for cooking? When it comes to cooking with white wines, Sauvignon Blancs, Pinot Grigios, and dry Vermouths are great choices. As for red wines, safe choices include Merlots, Côtes du Rhône Cabernets, and Pinot Noirs.

Goulash
RitaE/Pixabay

How to cook with wine

There are a multitude of ways to incorporate wine into your dishes, in both great and small amounts. A recipe may call for a braise, a reduction, or a deglazing, for example.

Deglazing

If you’re new to cooking with red wine or white, you may want to start small with a simple deglazing. This means simply pour a little bit of wine into a pot where you’ve just browned an ingredient that will continue to cook either in a braise or a sautee. The goal of deglazing is to unstick all of the browned bits from the bottom of the pan and incorporate them into your dish with the help of a liquid. Stock, broth, or even water are often used for deglazing a pan, but wine will add a tremendous depth of flavor.

Reduction

Wine reductions are also very common in recipes. A wine reduction is what happens when wine has been cooked over heat and concentrated to a more intense, thicker version of itself. This method is often used for sauces and even cocktails.

Braising

Braising in wine is a very popular choice for both hearty and light dishes alike. Stews and short ribs are often prepared in a red wine braise, while fish or fruits can be poached in white wine, making for delicate and exquisite dishes.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
What to know about Brazilian BBQ, a delicious meat marathon
Iconic Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão guides us through Brazilian BBQ
Fogo de Chao picanha tableside

Meat being salted at Fogo de Chão. Fogo de Chão/Konnect Agency

With an endless parade of grilled meats, all carved tableside, Brazilian BBQ is a must-try for any meat eater. Brazilian BBQ, known as churrascaria in Brazil, is unlike smoked American barbecue or Korean barbecue; it actually features large chunks of slow-cooked meat presented tableside on sword-like metal skewers.

Read more
How to order a Martini like you know what you’re doing
Need a little more confidence when it comes to ordering a Martini? Read on.
how to order a martini bar

We all know that top-notch spy James Bond takes his Martini shaken, not stirred, but if you spend any amount of time around people who love Martinis (or Vespers, as Bond himself termed them), then you also know it’s a little more complicated than that. There are dirty Martinis and wet Martinis and dry Martinis -- and don’t even get us started on the number of drinks that purely end in "-tini." (Hint: there are hundreds.)

Even to an experienced drinker, all of the terms may seem like a bit much. In order to make your next Martini experience easier, we sat down with New York City bartender Tom Walker to find out how to order a Martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a Martini the right way.
Gin or vodka?

Read more
The 7 best vegan wines to add your rack
Each of these delicious wines are completely vegan
Red wine being poured into glass

When most people think about the vegan diet, they’re usually well aware that vegans can’t eat animal products like meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products. You may even know that some vegans also avoid honey because the commercial honey production process can be harmful to the health of the bees. But did you know that many wines are also not vegan?
Although the basic ingredients in wine are vegan by nature -- as grape juice and yeast are not animal products -- the actual process is to produce and bottle wine often involves the use of animal ingredients called fining agents. Essentially, unless a batch of wine is allowed to sit for quite a long time, it will contain sediment from the grapes. Because it’s in the best interest of commercial wineries to bottle the wine as soon as it’s ready to free up the barrel, the wine often doesn’t have as long to settle.

Therefore, to hasten the process, winemakers often use fining agents, which are sticky substances that adhere to particulates in the wine, so they can then be filtered out. The final filtering process does remove nearly all of the fining agents, but the agents are not only animal products themselves (such as isinglass from fish bladders, gelatin from hooves, casein, and albumin from egg whites), but are also usually produced by industries that exploit animals.
Fortunately, there are several great winemakers that use vegan fining agents or give the wine ample time to settle, negating the need for fining agents altogether. Keep reading for the best vegan wines and make your next pour a vegan wine you can feel good about enjoying.

Read more