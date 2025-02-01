The push for sustainability: Why compostable coffee cups are gaining popularity

Table of Contents Table of Contents Are compostable solutions to the problem of coffee cup waste? What drives the demand for sustainable coffee cups? How do PHA sustainable coffee cups create a non-toxic drinking experience?

As demand for sustainable alternatives in the coffee industry grows, PHA cups are coming to the forefront. These single-use paper cups are lined with PHA, a biopolymer that is both compostable and marine biodegradable. These sustainable coffee cups offer a viable, healthy material alternative to traditional plastics, serving as a great option for both brands who want to reduce their environmental footprint and consumers who want a smarter coffee cup choice.

To learn more about changes in the industry demand and discover if compostable coffee cups are truly a good solution, we interviewed Raegan Kelly, Sustainability Lead and Founding Member of Better for All. Better for All offers certified home compostable, non-toxic, and reusable cups. Here are her expert insights.

Are compostable solutions to the problem of coffee cup waste?

“PHA compostable coffee cups are a great option to fight coffee cup waste. Their natural high heat tolerance makes them great for handling a variety of coffee shop drinks, such as hot espresso or cold brew, without compromising the taste or feel of the beverage. They are also dishwashable, helping to promote reuse. PHA cups can handle a range of temperatures, from steaming to hot espresso to ice-cold brews, without compromising flavor or smell.”

Better for All’s sustainable coffee cups are heat resistant up to 212ºF, the temperature of boiling water. They won’t melt in your trunk, garage, or warehouse and are great for blending coffee drinks. This also means you can pop them in the dishwasher!

Compostable coffee cups offer a “solution to the logistical challenges within a reusable-cup-only approach, such as requiring consumer participation and collection. Additionally, PHA cups address the material issue where petroleum plastic reusable cups fall short, offering a non-toxic alternative that does not contribute to long-term pollution issues. PHA cups are especially valuable in environments such as coffee shops, where the environment is fragile, and beaches, lakes, and riverfronts, where petroleum plastic pollution is particularly damaging. PHA cups bridge the gap between convenience and sustainability.”

What drives the demand for sustainable coffee cups?

The demand for sustainable coffee cups is clear, especially among younger generations like Gen Z. Universities and college campuses “have the unique opportunity to provide closed-system solutions for this group by offering reusable cups and containers in cafeterias and coffee shops, composting on-site, and offering water-refill stations. In these cases, the campus takes responsibility for implementing better material management practices, and the students participate and benefit”.

While past generations were raised on petroleum plastic, younger generations are becoming more aware of important topics such as biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution at younger ages. Companies like Better for All have made real changes to the materials and chemicals used in products to teach consumers an important lesson. Raegan also noted that in the company’s experience, “most college youth have no idea that the red party cup is not even recyclable and is made from the same material as Styrofoam.”

How do PHA sustainable coffee cups create a non-toxic drinking experience?

Another component of switching to sustainable coffee cups is understanding the health impacts of microplastics created by single-use petroleum plastic products. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), over 50% of the traditional plastics produced worldwide are single-used or short-lived, such as packaging or food bags. Only 20% of plastics are characterized as long-lived (such as in pipes or construction). Microplastics are all around us in our environment and, thus, within our bodies.

As awareness grows, scientists have discovered that the microplastics in our bodies could be linked to inflammation and obesity, alongside many other health concerns. Even beyond microplastics, “the chemicals blended into and used during the manufacturing of petroleum plastics” can cause a variety of hormone disruptions within our bodies.

Compostable coffee cups, such as those made by Better for All, made from biobased materials, offer a distinct advantage. By ensuring a completely non-toxic drinking experience, you can feel even better about sipping on your morning cup of coffee. Each cup is free of harmful microplastics and chemical byproducts made from renewable resources and bioavailable materials. According to Raegan, “biobased materials such as PHA or PLA take years to biodegrade in the general environment. While these materials can be commercially composted, they’ll also safely decompose within various environments.”