Debunking the biggest myths about Scotch whisky

I’ve been writing professionally about spirits for almost two decades and have learned a few things during those years, especially about Scotch whisky. One of the most important things I’ve learned is that for some drinkers, getting started in the world of Scotch whisky (specifically single malt whisky) can feel a bit overwhelming. I completely understand this.

When I first started writing about the spirit, I also had some preconceived ideas. I thought Scotch whisky wasn’t for me. I thought it was for heavily mustachioed, tweed-clad gentlemen sitting in front of a roaring fire in a club of some sort while they discussed stocks and the affairs of the world. But that’s not what Scotch whisky is about at all. I quickly learned that it’s for everyone.

Scotch myths debunked

As I got more into Scotch whisky, I wondered why these myths had permeated my thoughts on the spirit. There are a lot of reasons for this. I turned to Nc’nean Distillery founder Annabel Thomas for help to get to the bottom of these Scotch whisky misconceptions.

It all began in the 1980s and ’90s when whisky brands began marketing to a singular point of view on Scotch whisky.

“This was ‘single malt must only ever be drunk neat’ and some very gendered and stereotypical imagery,” Thomas said. “This cemented in people’s minds the image we all still hold today of a gentleman in a wingback armchair nursing a neat Scotch in a rocks glass.”

Another misconception is that all Scotch is peated. This is an assumption that all scotch whisky is overly smoky. This is not true. At the same time, some Scotches (specifically those from Islay) have a robust, smoky profile. Most don’t.

She added, “Nc’nean does not, and we chose that partly because I wanted to create a fruity and creamy taste profile, and partly because it is not very sustainable to be digging up peat and burning it.”

Other myths

There are a handful of other myths that need to be debunked as well. Thomas was gracious enough to list them all for us. The first is that Scotch is too harsh for beginners. This isn’t true. There are myriad, balanced, beginner Scotch whiskies perfect for novices. The second myth is that Scotch must be enjoyed neat. While many drinkers enjoy whisky neat, nothing is stopping you from adding ice, water, or even soda water.

Another major myth surrounds the price of Scotch. Some drinkers believe that it’s just too expensive. This is also false, as there are countless noteworthy inexpensive bottles. Other things that aren’t true: You have to be an expert to enjoy Scotch, all Scotch tastes the same, Scotch is only for men, Scotch is only for special occasions, all Scotch tastes better with age, and Scotch is only a winter drink.

Advice for beginner Scotch drinkers

Fear not. Sifting through all of these myths might seem daunting. Luckily, Thomas has some advice. First, she just wants you to give Scotch whisky a try.

“It’s an incredible drink, with a hugely diverse range of flavors, and those old rules no longer apply,” she said. “I’d seek out a whisky that is not peated (i.e., not smoky) but light and fruity.”

She also said a good start with Scotch involves going to a whisky bar and getting a recommendation, inviting yourself to a friend’s house with a great collection, or simply buying a bottle and experimenting at home.

“You can try it neat if you like drinking neat alcohol, but if you don’t, I’d recommend you add some water or some soda water (my favorite way to drink Nc’nean) or mix it into a cocktail.”

Bottom line

Don’t worry about learning all the Scotch terms and varieties right away. You’ll get there eventually.

“Don’t be put off trying a Scotch whisky because you are not completely sure about the difference between a blend and a single malt or what a whisky from one particular Scotch region is supposed to taste like,” Thomas explained.

“The regions are, to be honest, completely pointless because whilst there have been regional ‘styles’ in the past, there are many distilleries that don’t conform to these anymore, so it makes using them very hard to navigate flavor. And whilst there are some broad flavor differences between a single malt and a blend, the reality is there are great single malts and great blends, and vice versa. Don’t be put off because you haven’t yet got to grips with the technical differences! Just try some out and start to figure out what you like.”