 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Debunking the biggest myths about Scotch whisky

It's time to debunk common myths about Scotch

By
Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

I’ve been writing professionally about spirits for almost two decades and have learned a few things during those years, especially about Scotch whisky. One of the most important things I’ve learned is that for some drinkers, getting started in the world of Scotch whisky (specifically single malt whisky) can feel a bit overwhelming. I completely understand this.

When I first started writing about the spirit, I also had some preconceived ideas. I thought Scotch whisky wasn’t for me. I thought it was for heavily mustachioed, tweed-clad gentlemen sitting in front of a roaring fire in a club of some sort while they discussed stocks and the affairs of the world. But that’s not what Scotch whisky is about at all. I quickly learned that it’s for everyone.

Recommended Videos

Scotch myths debunked

Nc'nean Distillery
Nc'nean Distillery

As I got more into Scotch whisky, I wondered why these myths had permeated my thoughts on the spirit. There are a lot of reasons for this. I turned to Nc’nean Distillery founder Annabel Thomas for help to get to the bottom of these Scotch whisky misconceptions.

Related

It all began in the 1980s and ’90s when whisky brands began marketing to a singular point of view on Scotch whisky.

“This was ‘single malt must only ever be drunk neat’ and some very gendered and stereotypical imagery,” Thomas said. “This cemented in people’s minds the image we all still hold today of a gentleman in a wingback armchair nursing a neat Scotch in a rocks glass.”

Another misconception is that all Scotch is peated. This is an assumption that all scotch whisky is overly smoky. This is not true. At the same time, some Scotches (specifically those from Islay) have a robust, smoky profile. Most don’t.

She added, “Nc’nean does not, and we chose that partly because I wanted to create a fruity and creamy taste profile, and partly because it is not very sustainable to be digging up peat and burning it.”

Other myths

Nc'nean Distillery
Nc'nean Distillery

There are a handful of other myths that need to be debunked as well. Thomas was gracious enough to list them all for us. The first is that Scotch is too harsh for beginners. This isn’t true. There are myriad, balanced, beginner Scotch whiskies perfect for novices. The second myth is that Scotch must be enjoyed neat. While many drinkers enjoy whisky neat, nothing is stopping you from adding ice, water, or even soda water.

Another major myth surrounds the price of Scotch. Some drinkers believe that it’s just too expensive. This is also false, as there are countless noteworthy inexpensive bottles. Other things that aren’t true: You have to be an expert to enjoy Scotch, all Scotch tastes the same, Scotch is only for men, Scotch is only for special occasions, all Scotch tastes better with age, and Scotch is only a winter drink.

Advice for beginner Scotch drinkers

Scotch drams
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Fear not. Sifting through all of these myths might seem daunting. Luckily, Thomas has some advice. First, she just wants you to give Scotch whisky a try.

“It’s an incredible drink, with a hugely diverse range of flavors, and those old rules no longer apply,” she said. “I’d seek out a whisky that is not peated (i.e., not smoky) but light and fruity.”

She also said a good start with Scotch involves going to a whisky bar and getting a recommendation, inviting yourself to a friend’s house with a great collection, or simply buying a bottle and experimenting at home.

“You can try it neat if you like drinking neat alcohol, but if you don’t, I’d recommend you add some water or some soda water (my favorite way to drink Nc’nean) or mix it into a cocktail.”

Bottom line

Nc'nean Distillery
Nc'nean Distillery

Don’t worry about learning all the Scotch terms and varieties right away. You’ll get there eventually.

“Don’t be put off trying a Scotch whisky because you are not completely sure about the difference between a blend and a single malt or what a whisky from one particular Scotch region is supposed to taste like,” Thomas explained.

“The regions are, to be honest, completely pointless because whilst there have been regional ‘styles’ in the past, there are many distilleries that don’t conform to these anymore, so it makes using them very hard to navigate flavor. And whilst there are some broad flavor differences between a single malt and a blend, the reality is there are great single malts and great blends, and vice versa. Don’t be put off because you haven’t yet got to grips with the technical differences! Just try some out and start to figure out what you like.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Old Forester 1924 is being re-released nationwide
The popular Old Forester 1924 is back
Old Forester

First released last January, Old Forester is re-releasing its wildly popular 10-year-old expression, Old Forester 1924, for the second consecutive year. If you didn't get a chance to try this 100-proof whiskey last year because it sold out so quickly, maybe you'll get a bottle this year.
Old Forester 1924

Old Forester 1924 begins with a mash bill of 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% malted barley. The newest addition to the brand's popular Whiskey Row Series (along with 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond, 1910 Old Fine Whisky, and 1920 Prohibition Style) was released last year to pay tribute to the brand's 100th anniversary.

Read more
Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is partnering with a Grammy-nominated artist on a new whiskey
Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is collaborating with an R&B star
Mr. & Mrs Bourbon

Established in 2019, Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is a private partnership between founder Russ Smith and renowned distillers throughout Kentucky. Currently, the brand has released a variety of noteworthy bourbon and rye whiskeys. Recently, not only did the brand announce a new bourbon, but one in which it collaborated with a Grammy-nominated R&B artist.
The October London x Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon collaboration

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is collaborating with Grammy-nominated R&B artist and Death Row Records recording artist October London on a premium, limited-edition expression that melds the worlds of whiskey and music.

Read more
Start the new year off right with SAVOIA Orancio Aperitivo
Begin 2025 with a citrus-centric before dinner drink from SAVOIA
SAVOIA

Few things are better before a heavy meal than a nice aperitif (or aperitivo). That's why we were so excited to learn that the folks at SAVOIA are launching a new vino aperitivo inspired by the travels of Marco Polo called Orancio.
SAVOIA Orancio

Like its previous releases, this new "amber" variant of the popular brand's vegan aperitif wine was created by mixologist and brand innovator Giuseppe Gallo.

Read more