The world’s first ceramic to-go coffee cup is here

Sleek, customizable, and no metallic taste

By
Created Co. Coffee Mug
Created Co. / Created Co.

After a year of iterating on the design, testing prototypes, and perfecting details, the leading drinkware company, Created Co., has unveiled its latest product: the NOMAD tumbler. This long-awaited product has been carefully designed by passionate members of the coffee community. It offers a ceramic-coated vessel with a color-matched interior and exterior.

The idea behind the innovative ceramic-coated design comes from common complaints by coffee drinkers using to-go cups that leave a metallic taste behind. Using ceramic helps solve this problem and creates a more enjoyable coffee-drinking experience. As such, the NOMAD Tumbler’s intelligent design preserves nuanced flavors and aromas in coffee and eliminates interference with natural flavors.

The NOMAD tumbler comes in multiple sizes, including an 8 oz, 12 oz, and 16 oz size—ideal for no matter how much coffee you like to drink. Shoppers can choose from either a flip lid or a grip lid. The cup is made from premium 18/8 medical-grade stainless steel and features double-wall insulation, maintaining beverage temperatures for up to 10 hours. It also has a 100% leak-proof lid, ensuring a spill-free experience while navigating a busy commute or exploring an outdoor adventure.

Beyond its functionality, this innovative ceramic coffee to-go mug’s unique design has great aesthetic appeal, too. The NOMAD tumbler comes in basic colors such as black or white or more vibrant colors like Terracotta or Pacific. “We wanted to develop something truly exceptional for the coffee industry. We haven’t seen anyone quite pull off a tumbler with high-end, leakproof performance matched with a seamless aesthetic flow from interior to exterior. We’re really proud of NOMAD and are excited to share it with the world”, said Ryan Schneider, co-founder of Created Co.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Celebrate the holidays with Community Coffee’s new Christmas blend
Enjoy a holiday-inspired coffee blend
Community Coffee

Community Coffee's newest flavor is perfect for bringing seasonal cheer to your kitchen throughout the holiday season. Family-owned retail coffee brand Community Coffee has launched a new medium-roast coffee, the limited edition Christmas Blend, available online or in large chain retail stores for a limited time. This medium coffee roast has a smooth, gentle taste that will surely get you in the holiday spirit.

The Christmas Blend is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans roasted and ground to perfection. You can enjoy the blend in two forms: ground, bagged coffee that is perfect for use with a French Press or traditional brewer or in single-serving K-Cup pods. Community Coffee recommends using two heaping tablespoons for every six ounces of water when using the ground coffee form. When brewing a K-Cup of this blend, opt for 8-ounces of water for a stronger brew or 12-ounces for a milder cup.

Read more
Klatch coffee launches ready-to-drink espresso concentrate for cafe-style beverages
Make hot or cold espresso drinks faster than ever
Klatch Coffee Espresso

Recent reports suggest the easy, ready-to-drink coffee market is on the rise, and brands such as Klatch Coffee are getting on board. Popular coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has just announced the launch of it's "Ready-To-Go Espresso", a bottled, ready-to-use premium espresso concentrate that can be used to make cafe-style beverages without the time needed for brewing. Packaged in a convenient, premium 8-ounce bottle, this product will be available for purchase right from Klatch Coffee's s site starting December 9th, 2024.

Klatch Coffee CEO, Heather Perry, has weighed in on the announcement, noting that despite this announcement, the company will continue to focus on freshly roasted coffee beans. However, the brand has recognized the changing trends in the coffee industry for consumers seeking easy, accessible coffee options. The brand is excited to bring high-quality specialty coffee to its consumers through ready-to-go espresso.

Read more
Get an energy boost with these 3 best mushroom coffee creamers
Get even more energy out of your cup of coffee
coffee with cream

Made from a blend of medicinal mushrooms, many health enthusiasts and coffee drinkers are switching to the mushroom coffee creamer as a healthful alternative to regular coffee creamer. Mushroom coffee creamer blends are typically made from mushrooms such as Lion's Mane or Reishi, which offer a variety of health benefits. Normally, these creamers come in a pre-packaged, powdered form that can be blended into coffee using a spoon or a milk frother.

With so many products on the market, how do you know which mushroom coffee creamer to try? Get the most out of your morning coffee with an extra boost of energy from these 3 best mushroom coffee creamers.
What is mushroom coffee creamer?

Read more