The world’s first ceramic to-go coffee cup is here

After a year of iterating on the design, testing prototypes, and perfecting details, the leading drinkware company, Created Co., has unveiled its latest product: the NOMAD tumbler. This long-awaited product has been carefully designed by passionate members of the coffee community. It offers a ceramic-coated vessel with a color-matched interior and exterior.

The idea behind the innovative ceramic-coated design comes from common complaints by coffee drinkers using to-go cups that leave a metallic taste behind. Using ceramic helps solve this problem and creates a more enjoyable coffee-drinking experience. As such, the NOMAD Tumbler’s intelligent design preserves nuanced flavors and aromas in coffee and eliminates interference with natural flavors.

The NOMAD tumbler comes in multiple sizes, including an 8 oz, 12 oz, and 16 oz size—ideal for no matter how much coffee you like to drink. Shoppers can choose from either a flip lid or a grip lid. The cup is made from premium 18/8 medical-grade stainless steel and features double-wall insulation, maintaining beverage temperatures for up to 10 hours. It also has a 100% leak-proof lid, ensuring a spill-free experience while navigating a busy commute or exploring an outdoor adventure.

Beyond its functionality, this innovative ceramic coffee to-go mug’s unique design has great aesthetic appeal, too. The NOMAD tumbler comes in basic colors such as black or white or more vibrant colors like Terracotta or Pacific. “We wanted to develop something truly exceptional for the coffee industry. We haven’t seen anyone quite pull off a tumbler with high-end, leakproof performance matched with a seamless aesthetic flow from interior to exterior. We’re really proud of NOMAD and are excited to share it with the world”, said Ryan Schneider, co-founder of Created Co.

