 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Create a fall flavored Sidecar cocktail using Calvados

Use this French fruit-based brandy to mix a take on the classic cocktail

By
calvados sidecar recipe normandy risa james photography expires 6 15 26 2
Boulard Calvados

As a classic pre-Prohibition cocktail, people have been enjoying the Sidecar for more than a century. The classic recipe calls for just cognac, triple sec, and lemon juice, but from these simple ingredients comes a fruity, complex drink with flavors of citrus that has fallen a bit out of fashion in recent decades but which deserves to be better known.

Some variations on the drink like to add ingredients like aged tequila, which can help to add more robust, woody flavors that work well with the triple sec and lemon. But there’s another variation that the Sidecar-curious might like to try, which swaps out the cognac for Calvados. If you don’t know Calvados, it’s a French brandy — so not too dissimilar to cognac — but as it is made from apples (or, sometimes, pears) it has a fruitier, bittersweet flavor that works great with many combinations of ingredients.

Recommended Videos

You’ll most often see Calvados drunk as a digestif after a meal, usually sipped neat or served over ice. Sometimes you’ll find it served with coffee as well, with a few drops added to a strong black coffee to give flavor see in many French restaurants and cafes. But its fruity flavors make it great for adding to cocktails as well, and it marries naturally with citrus in the Sidecar.

Related

Calvados Sidecar

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Boulard Calvados VSOP
  • 0.75 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
  • 0.75 oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Pour the orange liqueur with lemon juice and Calvados into a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Learn to love Fernet-Branca with these shot recipes
Bitter, dark, and herbal, let yourself into the world of Fernet-Branca gently with these shots
fernet branca shot recipes screenshot 2024 09 12 at 3 56 55 pm

Fernet-Branca is an ingredient that bartenders love and almost everyone else seems to hate. This dark, moody, anise amaro is one of a selection of unusual liqueurs that you'll frequently see tucked away at the back of bars, often brought out by the bartenders as shots for the staff at the end of the night.

Though Fernet-Branca is bitter and takes some getting used to, though, this isn't pure masochism on the part of bar staff. It is beloved for its complex, rich flavors as much as its bracing bitterness, as its herbal complexity packs a lot of flavor into a small space.

Read more
How to order a martini like you know what you’re doing
Do you know the difference between martinis?
Bartender with a martini

The martini is one of the most iconic drinks in all of cocktail history, thanks in no small part to British superspy James Bond. Bond might take his martini shaken, not stirred -- but please, we're begging you, don't order a drink this way if you want to enjoy it. It's a mystery why Bond enjoys his cocktail made in what most bartenders will agree is objectively the wrong manner, but we're sure you'll have a better time drinking a martini if you have it stirred.

However, there are still a bunch of other details you can play around with when it comes to ordering a martini -- from what spirit to use and what garnish you prefer to the glass you'd like it served in. To learn about all the options, we asked New York City bartender Tom Walker about how to order a martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a martini the right way.
Boodles proper martini recipe

Read more
Unusual Mexican cocktails for National Mezcal Day
Combining mezcal and tequila, and a savory smokey creation with the flavors of carne asada
unusual mezcal cocktails oaxaca old fashioned

Mezcal has shot to popularity in the U.S. in the last decade, sometimes even eclipsing tequila or whiskey as the spirit that gets all of the attention in bars. And while you'll come across plenty of simple and easy to make mezcal cocktails, it's a spirit that bartenders also love to experiment with, coming up with novel and exciting ways to explore its smokey, rich flavors.

With National Mezcal Day happening this week, we've already covered a clarified milk mezcal cocktail which brings its flavors together with fruits and coffee. But today we have two more unusual mezcal cocktails, both of which capture the flavors of Mexico in different ways.
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
From Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, CO

Read more