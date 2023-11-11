 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This sidecar drink recipe has only 3 ingredients (so get yourself some good tequila!)

Great tequila always matters

Christopher Osburn
By
Avion
Avion

There are many classic cocktails drinkers seem to gravitate toward. We’re talking about the Manhattan, old fashioned, margarita, and even the daiquiri. But others sometimes don’t get the respect they deserve. The sidecar is one of those drinks. Simply put, the classic drink consists of only three ingredients: cognac, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. It’s simple, elegant, and extremely easy to make. It’s the kind of drink you learn and you make often for your friends and family. It’s a flavorful, complex, citrus-driven mixed drink that absolutely should be on more cocktail menus.

The history of the sidecar

While its true genesis is shrouded in mystery (like most classic cocktails), cocktail writer David A. Embury wrote in his 1948 book Fine Art of Mixing Drinks that it was first created during World War I at a bar in Paris. He said that a friend of his invented it and named it after the motorcycle sidecar that he rode in.

Recommended Videos

Many believe that iconic bartender Harry MacElhone was the friend who created the drink at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris. He even published a recipe for the drink in his cocktail book, which was written in 1919. That’s not the only story about the sidecar’s creation, though. An American bartender named Frank Meier claimed to have invented the drink in the same time period at the Ritz Hotel, also in Paris.

Related

Regardless of who invented this classic drink, it’s been around for more than one hundred years and remains just as nuanced, warming, and flavorful as it was a century ago. There’s a reason that even though it’s not on the top of the list, it’s still listed among the most classic cocktails ever conceived. But, with over one hundred years of history, isn’t it time to try something different and breathe a new life into this classic cocktail?

The folks at Avion Tequila think so. That’s why they came up with a tequila-based sidecar called the Extra Añejo Side Car. As you might have guessed, the drink swaps out the cognac for extra añejo tequila. Yes, you read that right: tequila. While cognac is known for its fruity, vanilla, and toffee flavors that pair well with the ingredients, tequila, with its vegetal sweetness, herbaceous notes, oak, spices, and barrel complexity, brings the drink to a whole new level.

For those who don’t know, the tequila used in this drink, Avión Reserva 44 extra añejo tequila, isn’t your average, sweet agave mixing tequila. It’s been aged for at least 36 months in oak barrels. This imparts whiskey-like aromas and flavors of caramel, vanilla, roasted agave, spices, and dried fruits. It’s the perfect complement to the orange liqueur and fresh-squeezed lemon juice in this drink. Keep reading below to see an updated sidecar drink recipe.

Avion
Avion

Extra Añejo Side Car

Ingredients:
1 1/3 OZ / 1 1/3 PARTS Avión Reserva 44
2/3 OZ / 2/3 PARTS Orange Liqueur
2/3 OZ / 2/3 PARTS Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice, shake to chill, and double strain into a chilled coupette glass. We recommend that you don’t rim the glass with sugar, but it’s optional.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The secret to making your tequila drinks fall-friendly is Aperol
Need to transition your tequila drinks into the fall season? Look no further than Aperol
Aperol spritz

As the warmth of summer has faded into the cooler weather, as it always does, many people think the changing of the seasons means fewer frozen margaritas. And while that might be true, just because it's not frozen drink weather, it doesn't mean you have to give up tequila. The agave spirit can transition into fall seamlessly with the bittersweet touch of Aperol, among a few other things.

First, a bit of history. Aperol is more than a century old, a famously red-orange bitter apéritif born in northern Italy. It's a lighter cousin of Campari, both in terms of hue and alcoholic heat. Mostly, it's incorporated into a spritz. Yet, Aperol works wonders when it's combined with tequila, especially as you look to add a little more depth and weight to your drinks as autumn arrives.

Read more
This 3-ingredient all-purpose bread recipe is super easy to make
Nobody ever said homemade bread had to be complicated.
Pita bread

While homemade bread is an indulgence that remains unparalleled in the comforting joy and satisfaction it brings, preparing it, admittedly, can be something of an arduous process. There's the prepping, the measuring, the kneading, the resting, more kneading, more resting, more waiting, flour dust for days, and a neverending pile of dishes to clean and aching arms to nurse. Learning how to make bread can be a bit much, and we get it. That's why, when an easy homemade bread recipe comes along, we excitedly cling to it like white on rice. Too often, cheats in homemade bread are obvious when the resulting product is tough or lacking in flavor. When one cuts corners in breadmaking, it's hard to disguise the subpar result. But every now and then, there's an exception that leaves even the most passionate of bakers befuddled. A recipe that is equally simple and delicious, defying all baking odds. This is one of those recipes.

Most cultures have their own version of a stuffable flatbread. Pita, perhaps, is the most recognizable. We love pita for its versatility and dependability. Dip it in hummus and olive oil for a perfectly healthy yet indulgent afternoon snack. Stuff it with turkey, cucumber, and cream cheese for a light, yet tremendously satisfying lunch. Cut it into triangles and fry it, sprinkling it with cinnamon and sugar and dipping in homemade chocolate sauce for a deliciously crispy dessert. The culinary possibilities are never-ending, and for that reason, we love the pita. What we love even more, though, is just how ridiculously easy it is to make.

Read more
Expert bartender gives us a great martini recipe, and a chef suggests pairing it with French fries (yes, really)
Makes sense: fries are a favorite bar snack, after all
martini and frites and caviar

The Martini Frites at Lounge on Pearl with the caviar accessory. Rachel Harrison Communications

The next time you sip an elegant, icy martini, pair it with some salty, perfectly fried French fries. While the pairing might seem unconventional, it's actually a perfect combination. At Lounge on Pearl, a cocktail lounge located at The Wall Street Hotel in New York's Financial District, this pairing is a highlight for a simple reason — the contrasting flavors.

Read more