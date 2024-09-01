A set of bourbon recipes from barbecue expert Steven Raichlen

Today is the start of National Bourbon Heritage Month, marked in the U.S. every September since 2007 to celebrate the quintessential American spirit and its traditions and history. While there’s plenty of resources for learning about bourbon and drinking it, it doesn’t only have to be used in your glass.

With the Labor Day weekend, lots of people are taking the opportunity to do some barbecuing for perhaps the last time this summer. Barbecue expert and TV show Steven Raichlen has teamed up with Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon to come up with a series of recipes featuring bourbon.

Bacon-Grilled Peaches with Double Char Glaze

(Serves 4 – makes 16 pieces)

Ingredients:

4 ripe peaches, pitted and quartered

8 strips of bacon, cut in half the long way

1 cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

Vegetable oil for oiling the grill grate

Toothpicks

For the glaze:

4 tbsp unsalted butter

¼ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon

Instructions:

Wrap each peach quarter with bacon and secure with toothpick. Make the glaze: Melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the brown sugar and Double Char. Bring the mixture to a boil, whisking well, and then boil until syrupy for about 2 minutes.

Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high. Brush the grill grate clean and oil it well. Arrange the bacon-wrapped peaches on the grate and grill until the bacon is sizzling and browned on all sides – 1 to 2 minutes per side, turning with tongs. As the peaches grill, baste them with the Double Char glaze. Transfer the peaches to a platter, pour any remaining glaze over them and dust with the chopped toasted pecans.

Double Char Steak

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 NY strip steaks or 4 sections of skirt steak (each 6 to 8 ounces)

2 tbsp minced chives or scallion greens

Freshly ground black pepper

For the marinade:

½ cup Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup sesame oil or extra virgin olive oil, plus oil for the grill grate

2 cloves garlic, crushed with the side of knife

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

Instructions:

Arrange the steaks in a baking dish. Make the marinade: Combine the bourbon, soy sauce, olive oil, lemon zest and garlic in a mixing bowl and whisk to mix. Pour this mixture over the steaks, cover and marinate for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator, turning the meat a few times so it marinates evenly.

Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to high. Brush the grill grate clean and oil it well. Drain the steaks, discarding the marinade. Arrange the steaks on the grill grate and cook to taste, 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium-rare strip steaks (a little longer for medium); 2 to 3 minutes per side for skirt steaks. Transfer the steaks to a platter and top with chives and plenty of black pepper.

Smoke-Grilled Chicken with Bourbon Peach Glaze

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

8 chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp of your favorite barbecue rub or salt and pepper

For the glaze:

¼ cup peach preserves

¼ cup Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old Bourbon

¼ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce

1 tsp freshly grated lemon zest, plus 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp unsalted butter

You’ll also need: 2 chunks of hickory or other hardwood or 1 ½ cups of wood chips (if using the latter, soak in water to cover for 30 minutes, then drain), or pellets if using a pellet grill.

Instructions:

Set up your grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium-high (400 degrees). Just before cooking, add the wood chunks or chips, following your grill manufacturer’s instructions. Season the chicken thighs on all sides with barbecue rub or salt and pepper. Arrange on the grill grate, skin side up, away from the heat. Indirect grill the chicken until sizzling, browned and cooked through (the internal temperature will be 165 degrees), 30 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the glaze: Combine the peach preserves, Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old Bourbon, barbecue sauce, lemon zest and lemon juice in a saucepan and whisk to mix. Bring to a boil, whisking steadily, and simmer for 2 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Start basting the chicken with the glaze after 20 minutes and baste two more times as the chicken cooks. Transfer the chicken to a platter or plates and spoon any remaining glaze on top.