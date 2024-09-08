This autumn cocktail is a must-have for whiskey and apple fans

There are a few things synonymous with fall. This includes warm sweaters, famous pumpkin spice, and apples. The orchard fruit is used in almost every dessert dish and drink from September through the holidays. There’s apple cider (hot and spiced or cold), apple brandy, and of course, apple-centric cocktails. The latter is what we’re most interested in today.

And since summer was tiring, we’re not interested in mixing up any elaborate cocktails this fall. That’s why we love the Apple Jack cocktail. There aren’t many autumnal seasonal drinks simpler than this two-ingredient cocktail. To make it, all you need to apple juice and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. That’s it.

The Apple Jack

Not to be confused with apple brandy (often referred to as Apple Jack), this simple drink features whiskey and apple juice. And while we don’t have information about when and how it was created, we can all agree that this drink is the epitome of autumn in a cocktail glass.

The flavors of caramel, sweet corn, vanilla beans, oak, and spices from the barrel-aged whiskey pair perfectly with the crisp, tart flavor of the apple juice to create an effortlessly perfect fall drink.

The best part? You probably don’t even need to take a trip to your local liquor or grocery store to make this drink. There’s a chance you already have both ingredients in your home. If you don’t have Old No.7, any corn-based whiskey would work just as well. Swap it out for your favorite bourbon. The corn sweetness and the apple juice’s freshness still shine through. You just might not technically be able to call it an Apple Jack anymore.

What you need to make the Apple Jack

2 ounces of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (or your favorite whiskey)

Topper of fresh apple juice

The Apple Jack recipe steps

1. Add ice to a highball glass.

2. Pour the Jack Daniel’s into the glass.

3. Top with fresh apple juice.

4. Stir gently to combine.

5. Garnish with an apple slice.

Bottom line

While the drink is perfect on its own (as long as you use fresh, high-quality apple juice and Jack Daniel’s), you can elevate the drink by using apple cider. If you want to ramp up the flavor (and the alcohol content), you’ll top the drink with a few splashes of hard cider. If you’re looking for a boozier version, you can even add a little apple brandy into the equation.

This is a very versatile cocktail that you can also make your own. Regardless of what ingredients you use to make it, after one sip, you’ll likely agree with us that this is what fall cocktails should taste like. Who needs overly sweet pumpkin spice when you have tart, refreshing apple juice and nuanced, complex Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey?