 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Apple Jack cocktail is the 2-ingredient drink perfect for fall

This autumn cocktail is a must-have for whiskey and apple fans

By
Red apples laying on a surface
Magova G / Pexels

There are a few things synonymous with fall. This includes warm sweaters, famous pumpkin spice, and apples. The orchard fruit is used in almost every dessert dish and drink from September through the holidays. There’s apple cider (hot and spiced or cold), apple brandy, and of course, apple-centric cocktails. The latter is what we’re most interested in today.

And since summer was tiring, we’re not interested in mixing up any elaborate cocktails this fall. That’s why we love the Apple Jack cocktail. There aren’t many autumnal seasonal drinks simpler than this two-ingredient cocktail. To make it, all you need to apple juice and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. That’s it.

Recommended Videos

The Apple Jack

Apple Jack
chas53 / iStock

Not to be confused with apple brandy (often referred to as Apple Jack), this simple drink features whiskey and apple juice. And while we don’t have information about when and how it was created, we can all agree that this drink is the epitome of autumn in a cocktail glass.

The flavors of caramel, sweet corn, vanilla beans, oak, and spices from the barrel-aged whiskey pair perfectly with the crisp, tart flavor of the apple juice to create an effortlessly perfect fall drink.

The best part? You probably don’t even need to take a trip to your local liquor or grocery store to make this drink. There’s a chance you already have both ingredients in your home. If you don’t have Old No.7, any corn-based whiskey would work just as well. Swap it out for your favorite bourbon. The corn sweetness and the apple juice’s freshness still shine through. You just might not technically be able to call it an Apple Jack anymore.

What you need to make the Apple Jack

  • 2 ounces of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (or your favorite whiskey)
  • Topper of fresh apple juice

The Apple Jack recipe steps

1. Add ice to a highball glass.
2. Pour the Jack Daniel’s into the glass.
3. Top with fresh apple juice.
4. Stir gently to combine.
5. Garnish with an apple slice.

Bottom line

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Marcel Strauß / Unsplash

While the drink is perfect on its own (as long as you use fresh, high-quality apple juice and Jack Daniel’s), you can elevate the drink by using apple cider. If you want to ramp up the flavor (and the alcohol content), you’ll top the drink with a few splashes of hard cider. If you’re looking for a boozier version, you can even add a little apple brandy into the equation.

This is a very versatile cocktail that you can also make your own. Regardless of what ingredients you use to make it, after one sip, you’ll likely agree with us that this is what fall cocktails should taste like. Who needs overly sweet pumpkin spice when you have tart, refreshing apple juice and nuanced, complex Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey?

Editors’ Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Get ready for Labor Day weekend with these crowd-pleasing whiskey cocktails
Three whiskey cocktails, from an alternative spritz to a cherry sour
labor day whiskey cocktails bourbon spritz

As Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, now is the time to get out your darker spirits. Many people like to enjoy lighter drinks in the summertime, with plenty of spritzes and bubbly concoctions. And for winter, you'll want something hearty and warming. But coming into this transition period, it's a good excuse to get a bit experimental with your cocktails.

Why not keep the last of the summer vibes with a spritz, but embrace the incoming fall by making it a bourbon spritz rather than an Aperol one? And now is a great time to get out your whiskeys and to try out drinks like a cherry sour or a bourbon Gold Rush.

Read more
The best fall sangria recipes: Get into the spirit with this boozy autumn drink
How to make the best fall sangria cocktails
Autumn harvest fall sangria

There's something about a festive drink that matches the mood to get you into the spirit of whatever you happen to be celebrating. A frosty margarita just makes you want to throw on a swimsuit and hit the pool. A flute of bubbly champagne often invokes our inner Gatsby as we raise toasts in our finest cocktail wear. A cold beer is appropriate on many occasions, but especially at a baseball game, with a piping hot, mustard-slathered hot dog in the other hand.

And this fall sangria, complete with autumnal fruits and flavors, will put you into the most festive of pumpkin-picking moods. So, as the weather starts to cool and stores are flooded with everything orange, mix yourself a batch of these delicious fall cocktails. You can consider it a reward for all the hard work of raking those leaves.

Read more
Enjoy these cucumber-themed cocktails before summer ends
Cool, refreshing, and the taste of summer - cucumber is an underrated cocktail ingredient
cucumber cocktail recipes margarita fiero tequila 1200x1200

One of the great joys of summer, as every gardener knows, is a cool, crunchy, fresh cucumber. Often overlooked as an uninspiring salad staple, the humble cucumber actually has a distinct flavor of its own and a great freshness which is a delightful addition to many cocktails. Cucumber works naturally in savory-focused drinks incorporating ingredients like basil or celery, but it also goes extremely well with citrus, particularly lime juice, and can even work in sweeter drinks if it's balanced carefully.

To go beyond a cucumber wheel in your G&T or a cucumber infused gin -- those we love those too -- we've got a selection of cucumber cocktails featuring gin, vodka, and tequila. They incorporate cucumber through muddling, use as a cucumber slice, and blending and straining, so get experimenting with these before summer ends to toast the flavor of the season.
Cucumber Summer Cocktail

Read more