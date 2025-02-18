 Skip to main content
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is launching a bottled-in-bond bourbon

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys, including Bulleit Bourbon, Bulleit Rye, Bulleit Rye 10, Bulleit Bourbon 10, and Bulleit Barrel Strength. But, with all those whiskeys, the brand had never released a bottled-in-bond bourbon. That is until now.

Distilled in the spring of 2017, Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon was made with the brand’s same high-rye mash bill and was distilled and entirely matured at Bulleit Distilling Company in Shelbyville, Kentucky. While bottled-in-bond whiskeys only need to mature for four years in federally bonded warehouses, Bulleit’s expression spent a full seven years aging.

The result is a 100-proof, award-winning whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of toasted oak and spice. The palate is a mix of warming nutmeg and maple sweetness. The finish is smooth and lingering and ends with a final flourish of butterscotch candy.

“Introducing our first Bottled-in-Bond bourbon, made entirely at the Bulleit Distilling Company is a proud achievement for our team,” Delicia James, Lead Whiskey Blender at Diageo said in a press release.

“With our signature high-rye mash bill and seven years of aging under Bottled-in-Bond standards, this bourbon delivers a richness and complexity we’re excited to share. It’s a whiskey that truly showcases the best of what we do here in Shelbyville—bold, balanced, and crafted with care.”

Where can I buy it?

Like all of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey’s expressions, Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon will be available nationwide everywhere you buy whiskey beginning this month for the suggested retail price of $54.99 for a 750ml bottle.

