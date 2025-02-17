 Skip to main content
Looking for a unique whiskey-based vacation? Try Bourbon Barrel Retreats

Have you ever wanted to sleep in a giant bourbon barrel? Now you can

By
We might be in the middle of winter, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about spring and summer road trips. If you’re a whiskey fan, there are countless options. Especially if you’re planning a trip to Kentucky to visit the likes of Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey, and Jim Beam. And while you can stay in a hotel in Louisville or near one of the distilleries, wouldn’t you rather snooze in a bourbon barrel after a day spent sampling cask strength, bottled-in-bond, and limited-released bourbons?

Bourbon Barrel Retreats is precisely as the name suggests. Located on 50 picturesque acres between bourbon centers Bardstown and Lawrenceburg, there’s no better way to get the most out of your whiskey-drench vacation. You’ll be sleeping in a rental cabin shaped like a giant bourbon barrel.

The bourbon barrel cabins are 300 square feet and feature a king-sized bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. Some of the bourbon barrels even include private outdoor hot tubs where you can enjoy a glass of whiskey under the stars.

“We wanted to elevate the experience for visitors in this region, and came up with the idea of bourbon barrels,” one of the proprietors Tony Happeny (along with his wife Christina) said in a press release.

“At that point, it was just a concept, no one had done it, so we couldn’t just copy something and run with it. We built a prototype to test the dimensions and be sure it was weatherproof. I knew that if we could make it work, people would be into it—and they are. It took off fast. We’re drawing plenty of out-of-staters visiting in groups, so it’s been great.”

How can I learn more?

If sleeping in a giant whiskey barrel after a day of sampling bourbon appeals to you, you can learn more about Bourbon Barrel Retreat at the destination’s website bourbonbarrelretreats.com.

