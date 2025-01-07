 Skip to main content
Botivo is releasing an apéritif aged in Islay casks

The world's of aperitvos and Islay single malt whiskies are coming together

By
The worlds of Islay single malt whisky and aperitifs combine with London-based spirits brand Berry Bros & Rudd’s aperitif-inspired Botivo to launch the “world’s first barrel-aged aperitivo.”

Botivo Barrel-Aged Aperitivo

This limited-edition aperitivo, with a 1% ABV, is made from a mix of botanicals, honey, fructose, water, cherry bark, peated barley malt, gentian, and British-made apple cider vinegar.

After fermentation, it was matured for three years in single malt whisky barrels from Islay—an island in the Inner Hebrides and a well-known Scotch whisky region.

Islay is known for its peat-smoked whiskies. Maturing in these smoky barrels has created a before-dinner drink that the brand describes as having flavors of honey, gentian, cherry bark, and gentle peat smoke.

The brand suggests drinking it mixed into a highball cocktail. Their recipe includes 1 part Botivo Barrel-Aged Aperitivo, six parts soda water, ice, and a lemon slice garnish.

This is the brand’s second limited-edition release. The first was a collaboration with London-based brasserie Maison François in early 2024. This release featured floral, herbal, and bitter flavors that were perfectly balanced.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to purchase this aperitif for mixing or sipping, you can buy it at Botivo and Berry Bros & Rudd’s online stores for the suggested retail price of $49. But if you want to add a bottle of this limited-edition expression to your home bar, you better act fast. We aren’t kidding when we say this is a highly limited-edition expression. Only 600 bottles of this collaborative expression were produced. Once it’s gone, you might not get a chance to try this truly unique collaboration.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
