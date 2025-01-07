Botivo is releasing an apéritif aged in Islay casks

Table of Contents Table of Contents Botivo Barrel-Aged Aperitivo Where can I buy it?

The worlds of Islay single malt whisky and aperitifs combine with London-based spirits brand Berry Bros & Rudd’s aperitif-inspired Botivo to launch the “world’s first barrel-aged aperitivo.”

Botivo Barrel-Aged Aperitivo

This limited-edition aperitivo, with a 1% ABV, is made from a mix of botanicals, honey, fructose, water, cherry bark, peated barley malt, gentian, and British-made apple cider vinegar.

After fermentation, it was matured for three years in single malt whisky barrels from Islay—an island in the Inner Hebrides and a well-known Scotch whisky region.

Islay is known for its peat-smoked whiskies. Maturing in these smoky barrels has created a before-dinner drink that the brand describes as having flavors of honey, gentian, cherry bark, and gentle peat smoke.

The brand suggests drinking it mixed into a highball cocktail. Their recipe includes 1 part Botivo Barrel-Aged Aperitivo, six parts soda water, ice, and a lemon slice garnish.

This is the brand’s second limited-edition release. The first was a collaboration with London-based brasserie Maison François in early 2024. This release featured floral, herbal, and bitter flavors that were perfectly balanced.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to purchase this aperitif for mixing or sipping, you can buy it at Botivo and Berry Bros & Rudd’s online stores for the suggested retail price of $49. But if you want to add a bottle of this limited-edition expression to your home bar, you better act fast. We aren’t kidding when we say this is a highly limited-edition expression. Only 600 bottles of this collaborative expression were produced. Once it’s gone, you might not get a chance to try this truly unique collaboration.

