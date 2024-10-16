Maverick is launching a rum aged in ex-whiskey barrels

Maverick Distilling is well-known for its highly-rated Samuel Maverick White Rum. On the heels of its success, the brand is launching its first barrel-aged rum. It’s called Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum, and it was matured in casks that were previously used to age whiskey.

Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum

This rum begins with cane sugar (from Colombian Panela) and molasses, fermented at Maverick’s San Antonio distillery. It’s then distilled on Maverick’s hybrid copper pot and column still before being charcoal-filtered to round it out and remove impurities. At this point, it’s simply a well-made white rum.

The rum is then matured for three years and ten months in barrels that previously held Maverick Whiskey in a subterranean bank vault at the distillery.

The result is a complex, sippable 80-proof dark rum that begins with a nose of oak, fresh leather, and vanilla. Sipping it reveals notes of honey, toffee, vanilla, and candied orange peels. The finish is warming and sweet and ends with a hint of charred oak.

“Rum was first brought to Texas from the Caribbean by Spanish colonists in the 16th century and was enjoyed by the defenders of the Alamo,” Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Distilling said in a press release. “Our white rum was awarded 93 points by Wine Spectator for Best Buy Craft Rum. We took the recipe for that original rum we produced and placed it into one of our whiskey barrels to age.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of this aged rum, it’s available for purchase at Maverick Distilling in San Antonio and on the distillery’s website for a suggested retail price of $50.