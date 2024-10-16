 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Maverick Distilling is releasing its first barrel-aged rum

Maverick is launching a rum aged in ex-whiskey barrels

By
Maverick Distilling
Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling is well-known for its highly-rated Samuel Maverick White Rum. On the heels of its success, the brand is launching its first barrel-aged rum. It’s called Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum, and it was matured in casks that were previously used to age whiskey.

Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum

Maverick Distilling
Maverick Distilling

This rum begins with cane sugar (from Colombian Panela) and molasses, fermented at Maverick’s San Antonio distillery. It’s then distilled on Maverick’s hybrid copper pot and column still before being charcoal-filtered to round it out and remove impurities. At this point, it’s simply a well-made white rum.

Recommended Videos

The rum is then matured for three years and ten months in barrels that previously held Maverick Whiskey in a subterranean bank vault at the distillery.

Related

The result is a complex, sippable 80-proof dark rum that begins with a nose of oak, fresh leather, and vanilla. Sipping it reveals notes of honey, toffee, vanilla, and candied orange peels. The finish is warming and sweet and ends with a hint of charred oak.

“Rum was first brought to Texas from the Caribbean by Spanish colonists in the 16th century and was enjoyed by the defenders of the Alamo,” Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Distilling said in a press release. “Our white rum was awarded 93 points by Wine Spectator for Best Buy Craft Rum. We took the recipe for that original rum we produced and placed it into one of our whiskey barrels to age.”

Where can I buy it?

glass of whiskey
DanielViero / Adobe Stock

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of this aged rum, it’s available for purchase at Maverick Distilling in San Antonio and on the distillery’s website for a suggested retail price of $50.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Japanese whisky-maker Nikka celebrates 90 years of distilling with Nine Decades
Nikka whisky celebrates 90 years with a unique expression
Nikka

Fans of Japanese whisky know Nikka for its award-winning expressions including Nikka Coffey Grain, Nikka Yoichi, and Nikka From The Barrel, among others. If you like those, you’ll love Nikka’s newest release. But to get your hands on it, you’ll need quite a bit of cash.
Nikka Nine Decades

It’s called Nikka Nine Decades, and it was crafted to celebrate the iconic Japanese whisky brand’s 90th birthday. This limited-release is a blended whisky made up of whiskies from the 1940s to the 2020s. But it's not just Japanese whiskies included. There are whiskies from all six of Nikka’s distilleries including Ben Nevis in Scotland. The blend is made up of over 150 whiskies. It included rare malt whiskies from Yoichi and Miyagikyo, new grain whiskies from Moji and Satsumastukasa, as well as long-matured grain whisky from Nishinomiya .

Read more
Booker’s new batch of its popular bourbon celebrates Master Distillers — what to know
Booker's is releasing a new batch of its popular bourbon
Booker's

Fans of Booker’s Bourbon eagerly await its new releases. They don’t have to wait any longer because it just released the third release of the Booker’s 2024 Collection. It’s called Booker’s Batch 2024 03 “Master Distillers Batch,” and it was distilled to pay tribute to all the distillers (including his dad Booker Noe) that seventh-generation Jim Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe admired as he was learning the art of whiskey-making.

“Back in the day, being a Master Distiller just meant running the distillery. But these elder statesmen changed all that, raising the bar for all of us,” he said in a press release. “The job went from spending every waking moment in the distillery, to traveling the world, all the while introducing people to our beloved bourbon. They became spokesmen and celebrities in their own right.”

Read more
Brother’s Bond is releasing a 7-year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon
Brother's Bond's new expression pays homage to the bottled in bond act of 1897
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond isn’t just another gimmicky celebrity alcohol brand with more flash than substance. It might have been founded by actors Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder (of Vampire Diaries fame), but it has already gained countless fans and awards for its bourbons and rye whiskeys since it was founded in 2021.

Its newest release was created to pay tribute to the long history of whiskey-making in America. It’s called Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon and it’s the duo’s tribute to the industry-changing Bottled in Bond Act of 1897.
Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon

Read more