Sorry, kiddos. "Borg" has been around for a while. We just call it something else.

Every new generation thinks they’ve invented the wheel when it comes to anything trendy. We’re sorry to say, Gen-Z, but “flared leggings” are called yoga pants, most of us were using flip phones before you were born, and don’t even think about talking to us about pop punk unless you know who Billie Joe Armstrong is.

When it comes to drinks, most generations have a hallmark party beverage that defines their college years, holding the power to flood them with a rush of nausea and fuzzy memories even decades later. For Gen-Z, that drink is called “Borg.” What they haven’t realized yet, though, is that this falsely fruity concoction has been around for years under the name “Jungle Juice.”

While Jungle Juice was originally invented by U.S. soldiers during the Second World War, it was Millenials who made it the truly trashy, hangover-inducing party swill it is. Most stereotypically mixed in a large bucket or something else that can be found in a dorm garage, Jungle Juice is a mixture of vodka and a cheap, fruity mixer such as Kool-Aid. Naturally, there aren’t any hard and fast recipe rules, but that’s the usual gist of Jungle Juice.

The Gen-Z twist, Borg, does have some clever upgrades, and for that, we give them due credit. Firstly, the rather gross-sounding name is actually a witty acronym for “Black Out Rage Gallon.” We love that there’s no beating around the bush with this generation. They know how to call a spade a spade. Second, unlike the communal trough that’s used to dole out Jungle Juice, Borg is made and served in individual plastic jugs, cutting down on germ spread. We can appreciate that growing up in the days of COVID has made for some much healthier thinking. We also love that Borg can be capped, making it much more difficult for potential predators to tamper with a drink.

Of course, the optional addition of new ingredients like Liquid IV also help to curb the hangover that will undoubtedly come with drinking vodka from a plastic jug. That sure would have been nice back in the day.

Borg drink recipe

(From Farm, Food & Life)

Ingredients:

1 plastic gallon jug of water

Vodka

MiO or another flavor enhancer

Method:

Fill the gallon jug halfway with water. Add vodka until there are no more bubbles. Add MiO, to taste. Shake to mix thoroughly.

