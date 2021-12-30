The Best Yoga Gear for Getting Into Shape

There’s a lot of yoga gear out there and it’s not just about yoga mats, but what’s on offer is most certainly not all created equal. Subpar yoga gear falls apart, slips when you need it to grip, and sometimes it looks just plain trashy—and no one wants to look trashy while in downward dog pose. Quite the opposite. You want the best yoga gear, and we’re here to share the latest and greatest.

Each and every item included in this roundup has been tested first-hand. No cribbing from Amazon reviews here. The products below have been through a multitude of stretching sessions by this reviewer, and you can count on their quality.

Enough fanfare—on to the best yoga gear for 2022.

Best Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat: Manduka EKO Yoga Mat

First of all, this is a great yoga mat in general. It’s got all the grip, comfort, and durability that you could want. What’s really unique about this mat, however, is that it’s made out of biodegradable, non-Amazon-harvested rubber, making it a healthy choice both for your yoga practice and the planet.

Best Aligning Yoga Mat: Pharamond Life Pro Yoga Mat with Asanaalign

This yoga mat not only has great grip and a soft, pleasantly cushioned surface, but its surface features crosshatched markings that help with aligning your pose. It’s also super durable and will last a lifetime.

Best Colored Yoga Mat: Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat

There’s something extra relaxing about using yoga gear that is pleasing to the eye. These yoga mats from Lululemon are available in pleasantly unique colors and patterns. At the same time, they deliver outstanding quality in terms of comfort and grip.

Best Yoga Wheel: Reehut Yoga Wheel

There are a lot of yoga wheels out there, but few are as all-around perfect as this one from Reehut. It’s super strong, capable of holding up to 330 pounds, and its foam padding won’t slip and injure you when you’re deep in your backbend. This is a lifesaver for anyone dealing with chronic back pain.

Best Yoga Blocks: Decathlon Domyos Foam Yoga Block

The fact of the matter is that most foam yoga blocks are pretty similar. So why is this one the best? Its rounded edges and soft surfaces feel great, and it’s way more affordable than most others which are—for all practical purposes—almost identical.

Best Cork Yoga Blocks: Manduka Cork Yoga Block

If you prefer your yoga blocks in cork—which delivers a pleasant surface and outstanding grip on the floor—this block from Manduka is great. Not only does it feel exactly like you want a cork block to feel, but it’s super durable and will last through years of yoga practice.

Best Yoga Shirt for Everyday Wear: Manduka Refined Tee

This is a comfortable, light shirt that is perfect for stretching in warm weather, but it’s also fitted more like a typical t-shirt, making it great for wearing around in general. It’s the kind of shirt you can wear to and from your yoga class without having to change.

Best Yoga Shirt for Hot Yoga: Lululemon Drysense Training Short Sleeve

If you’re going to be practicing yoga in hot weather—like in a hot yoga class, for the most obvious example—this new shirt from Lululemon is ideal. Its tech fabric wicks away moisture and it has a built-in hook on the outside of the collar so that you can hang it to dry without ruining the elastic. It also looks great.

Best Yoga Shorts: Puma Cloudspun 8” Training Shorts

Not only do these shorts fit absolutely perfectly, but they’re uber, hypersoft—perhaps the softest shorts ever. They feel great, is what I’m saying. They’re also versatile enough to wear for weightlifting or running, or even just around the house. Some real grade-A, excellent shorts.

Best Yoga Pants: American Giant Classic Sweatpant

While these weren’t specifically made for yoga, they are some truly outstanding sweatpants that you will love to stretch in. There’s something really comfortable about the way they’re weighted, and they’re extremely soft and fit great.

