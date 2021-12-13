The Best Weightlifting Gear and Lifting Accessories

Back when the ancient Greeks established the foundations of what would become our modern conception of weightlifting, while they did have weights, they had little else in the form of gear. In fact, they went to the gym entirely nude—the word “gymnazein” actually meant “to exercise naked.” Clearly, we do things a little differently these days, using all varieties of specialized workout clothing and tools. That’s what we’re here to look at now: The best weightlifting gear.

Below you’ll find a selection of the best lifting accessories and clothing to buy for use both at the gym and at home. These recommendations have all been tested first-hand, and are verifiably awesome tools for fitness fanatics and beginners looking to further their gains.

So without further ado, on to the best weightlifting gear.

Reebok Nano X1 Men’s Training Shoes

If you’re looking for training shoes that are versatile enough for pretty much every weightlifting activity, the Nano X1’s from Reebok are perfect. Their 3/4ths flat soles provide excellent stability for lifting in place, while the up-curved toe readies them for training in motion. They’re also super comfortable, lightweight, and breathable.

Puma Fuse Training Shoes

For pure squatting shoes, you can’t beat these. Their soles are so perfectly flat and supportive that it’s hard to imagine feeling more stable. They’re the kind of shoes you put on to plant yourself in place, load on the weight, and push.

Lululemon Drysense Training Short Sleeve Shirt

While Lululemon is primarily known for its yoga gear, they’ve also made this awesome training shirt. Not only is it super comfortable thanks to its soft, fast-drying material, but it has a hoop integrated into the back of the neck so that you can hang it to dry without stretching the elastic. It’s also one of the best-fitting shirts for athletic builds.

Nobull Performance Zip-up Hoodie

Whether you need an extra layer for training in the cold, or just something to wear to and from the gym, this hoodie from Nobull is fantastic. Its incredibly soft material feels great on the skin, and if there’s a better-fitting sweatshirt out there, we haven’t found it. And believe me, we’ve looked.

Nike Classic Fleece Shorts

Offering a great fit, a cozy brushed-fleece feel, and best-in-show durability, these are truly 10 out of 10 training shorts. They also come in some of the coolest-looking colors you can find, and are sure to stand out in the gym.

Feetures Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab

When it comes to truly maximizing the impact of your training sessions, every detail counts, and that goes for the socks you choose, too. These socks from Feetures are the best in the biz, boasting perfect fit, comfortable material and cushioning, and lasting craftsmanship.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Headphones

There are plenty of headphones on the market, but there’s only one Jabra. At this point the company is recognized as the unrivaled leader in terms of designing sport-ready headphones, and the new Elite 7 Actives are their best yet. They’re super durable, feature ShakeGrip to prevent fall-outs, leverage Active Noise Cancellation for uninterrupted listening, are waterproof, and sound fantastic.

Trideer Padded Weight Lifting Gym Workout Gloves

While there are plenty of adequate weightlifting gloves to choose from, this pair from Trideer stands out because of their extra padding, slip-free performance, and wrist support. They’re also super tough and will last through many, many training sessions.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

For at-home training, these adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex are a must. Not only do they provide a wide range of weight options, but they take up significantly less space in your home, delivering the equivalent of 15 traditional dumbbell sets.

Kettlebell Kings Competition Kettlebell

Kettlebell Kings live up to their name by creating solid, competition-quality kettlebells. Available in weights spanning 16 to 106 lbs, you can choose whichever sizes meet your workout goals and abilities. Thanks to their pre-machined handles, they provide better grip than kettlebells that have been smoothed.

Decathlon Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack

If you’re looking to bring the gym home, this rack from Decathlon is a must. It saves a lot of space and cost by combining several machines into one—including a cable machine—and it costs less than similar products while offering greater durability. This is an outstanding investment for your home gym.

Decathlon Domyos 900 Reinforced Flat and Incline Weight Bench

Once you’ve got the training rack, you need the bench to go with it. This bench was specifically made to pair with Decathlon’s training rack, and it offers a stable, adjustable, durable workout experience.

Bare Performance Nutrition Flight Pre-Workout Supplement

There are a ton of workout supplements on the market, but Bare Performance Nutrition stands out thanks to the quality of their products and the range of what they have to offer. BPN has something for every stage of your workout routine, but to get things going you should start off with their Flight supplement, which will get you energized to lift without making you all jittery.

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat

Stretching can be an essential aspect of your weightlifting routine if you hope to avoid injuries that could potentially disrupt your training. To that end, the Manduka PRO yoga mat is a must if you want what truly is the best of the best yoga mats. It’s so good that it’s the mat most commonly recommended by yoga teachers.

