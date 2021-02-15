  1. Food & Drink

Best Presidents Day Refrigerator Sales and Deals for 2021

If you’re on the lookout for a new refrigerator, we have all the best Presidents Day refrigerator sales rounded up in one place. Keep on browsing and we’ll save you all the effort of digging out the deals yourself. These are just some of the hundreds of Presidents Day sales currently going on right now. If you’re keen to upgrade your existing refrigerator or your current one has just failed, these Presidents Day refrigerator deals are sure to save you a bundle. We’ll even offer some guidance on what to look for when buying one.

Best Presidents Day Refrigerator Sales 2021
Expires soon

Avanti 7.4 Cu. Ft. Two Door Apartment Size Refrigerator

$261 $449
If you're living in a studio apartment, this Avanti fridge will fit perfectly in your kitchen. It has adjustable and removable glass shelves so you can fit several items into this compact fridge.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Unique Classic Retro 22" Bottom Freezer 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$800 $849
Add a colorful retro touch to your kitchen with this Unique 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator. Not only is it a space-saving device with its compact design, it also promotes energy efficiency all year round.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

LG Door-in-Door 26.0 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

$1,618 $1,799
26.0-cuibic-foot LG Side-by-Side refrigerator with Door-in-Door and thru-the-door ice and water.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$442 $910
Coming in a slim size with an 8.8 cu. ft. capacity, this Summit refrigerator has 4 door racks and a large freezer for all your food items. It's also frost-free, which saves you defrosting time.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung Family Hub 28 Cubic-Foot 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

$3,298 $4,332
Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator shows what's inside without opening a door, or even being in the same room. The FlexZone section can switch between freezer and refrigerator as needed.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Frigidaire Stainless Steel 33-inch Side Refrigerator

$1,169 $1,299
With a 22.1 cu. ft. capacity, this refrigerator can store all your essential food items, from bottled drinks to fruits and vegetables. This is perfect for families that get large amounts in groceries.
Buy at ABT

Should You Buy a Refrigerator on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is the first major sales season of the year, along with being a fun long weekend to spend with loved ones. By being first out of the gate this year, that means Presidents Day is your earliest opportunity to enjoy some great deals and discounts on items like refrigerators.

Obviously, if you don’t need one and your existing one is working just fine for you, don’t be tempted by the deals going on — no matter how good they may be. However, if you’ve been looking to upgrade or your current one is failing, this is the time to buy. These Presidents Day refrigerator deals are your best shot at a good discount and while Easter should bring more sales, you probably don’t want to wait that long for an important appliance.

How to Choose a Refrigerator on Presidents Day

Perhaps the most important thing to consider before diving into the Presidents Day refrigerator sales is knowing what size refrigerator you need. If you buy one that’s too big, you’ll struggle to fit it into your kitchen. Alternatively, buy one that’s too small and you may have gaps in your kitchen setup.

Once you’ve figured that out, consider what your budget is. It’s tempting to go crazy during a sale and spend way too much but this might be a mistake. Stick to your budget unless you know you can definitely spend a little more.

After establishing your budget, think about what you need from the refrigerator. Do you need it to have a freezer compartment or have you got a separate freezer? Do you want a single door model or a french door design with two side-by-side doors instead? Does the refrigerator need an ice compartment or will you never use it? Some models even have built-in Keurig brewers so it’s worth considering if you’d genuinely use this.

Overall, read through the features that each refrigerator offers and think about if you’ll actually use them. If you won’t, it’s probably not worth paying the extra. Stick to buying what you need unless you want to splurge on frivolous things.

Finally, don’t forget that the refrigerator will be an integral part of your kitchen. Pick a style and color that works for you otherwise it could ruin the whole look of your cooking space.

