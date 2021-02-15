  1. Food & Drink

Best Presidents Day Ninja Sales and Deals for 2021

By

Presidents Day is here which means time with friends and family, fantastic Presidents Day sales, and some even better Presidents Day Instant Pot sales. If you’re keen to buy yourself some new kitchen appliances such as a fancy Instant Pot-rivaling Ninja pressure cooker or similar, we’ve got all the best Presidents Day Instant Pot deals for you. We’ve also helped break down whether it’s worth your time and money to buy one, and what to look for before you hit the purchase button. Read on and we’ll explain all.

Best Presidents Day Ninja Sales 2021
Expires soon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

$90 $100
If you want a powerful blender that can provide you with smooth and chunk-less batches, the Ninja BN701 is an excellent kitchen companion with 3 pre-set programs for up to 72 oz. of produce.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$210 $230
This device offers the capabilities of an air fryer, a toaster, and a convection oven in such a compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon
Get $50 off†† with promo code COOKWARE50
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Ultimate Cookware Collection

$299
Everything you need to take your cookware to the next level. Ninja's ultimate collection includes essential like a Sauté Pan and a 6.5-Quart Stock Pot. Plus check out the bonus gifts included as well!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$180 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy

Should You Buy a Ninja on Presidents Day?

Do you love cooking but hate spending hours waiting for the meal to do its thing? In that case, an Instant Pot or Ninja equivalent is perfect for you. We broke down extensively why you should buy an Instant Pot if you haven’t already and that advice goes for the Ninja devices too. Simply put, gadgets like the Ninja Foodi enable you to pressure cook, broil, dehydrate, slow cook, and even air fry, all with the same kitchen gadget.

That saves you room in your kitchen but also means you have so many more options on how you might want to cook. At its simplest, you can throw protein and veggies into the pot to slow cook all day, or you can get a bit more involved with pressure cooking features and broiling. It’s all down to what you want to experiment with and it certainly makes cooking way more exciting again.

How to Choose a Ninja on Presidents Day

Like with any major purchase, there’s quite a lot to take in when considering a Ninja Foodi or Instant Pot. Arguably the most important point is size — what size do you need? The bigger the better isn’t always the case if you simply need an Instant Pot or Ninja Foodi for a couple of people although it does make sense to buy the largest size you can afford. The bigger the pot, the more you can cook in one session after all.

As well as that, consider how many functions you need. It’s tempting to go for the most high-end model but if you simply want to do a little pressure cooking and slow cooking, the Ninja Foodi might be overkill for your needs. A great deal is only a great deal if you’re going to use all the features. Don’t be afraid to spend less to get the best bang for your buck.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2021: The Best Kitchen & Home Deals

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1

Best Presidents Day Instant Pot Sales and Deals for 2021

early instant pot duo prime day deal 2020

Best Presidents Day Air Fryer Sales and Deals for 2021

ninja air fryer last chance deal best buy december 2020 foodi lifestyle

Best Presidents Day Appliance Sales and Deals for 2021

NewAir 24-Inch Beverage Fridge

5 Ways to Cook Little Smokies With or Without BBQ Sauce

how to cook little smokies pigs in a blanket pork sausages

How to Cut a Mango

how to cut a mango

32 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Any Man Can Learn How to Make

best recipes man frying vegetables

The 11 Best Beverage Coolers for Beer, Wine, and Soda

best beverage cooler on amazon

8 Crowd-Pleasing Food Ideas for Your Super Bowl Party

10 Delicious Boxed Cake Mix Brands for New Bakers

best boxed cake mixes man hands putting icing on freshly baked

Brandy Guide: Everything You Need To Know About the Fermented Spirit

brandy guide glass and cigar

How To Make Vietnamese Pho, an Essential Winter Soup

how to make pho bowl of vietnamese with rice noodles mung beans cilantro spring onions and limes

23 Black-Owned Drinks Businesses To Support Now and Always

black owned drinks businesses la fete