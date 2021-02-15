  1. Food & Drink

Best Presidents Day Microwave Sales and Deals for 2021

We’ve got plenty of great Presidents Day microwave sales rounded up for you so if you’re in the market for a new microwave, you’re sure to save some cash here. These are just some of the great Presidents Day sales we’ve tracked down for you so you can spend more time enjoying your new purchase and less time searching around for it. Read on as we tackle all the best Presidents Day microwave deals as well as offer some advice on what to look for when choosing a microwave.

Best Presidents Day Microwave sales 2021
LG Over-the-Range Microwave

$328 $399
This microwave features an easy-to-clean interior, QuietPower ventilation system, sensor cooking, auto-defrost, and much more. One-touch controls and child lockout add convenience.
Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave

$120 $150
The Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave features a child safety lock feature,10 pre-programmed settings, an Air Fry menu, and more. The stainless steel interior is easy to clean as well.
Insignia Compact Microwave, White

$55 $70
This 700-watt Insignia compact microwave can quickly heat up any cold or frozen food items. It has 11 power levels that corresponds to different cooking methods.
Haier Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven

$449 $499
This Haier microwave oven works with Sensor Cooking, which automatically adjusts cooking time and power levels to cook food at ideal temperatures. It also has a turntable to ensure even heating.
Commercial Chef Countertop Microwave Oven

$80 $150
Convenience is key for Commercial Chef's microwave oven. It has one-touch quick cook buttons for various food options, as well as timer settings. It's also made from durable stainless steel.
Sharp White Countertop Microwave

$99 $109
With 1,000 watts of power, Sharp's countertop microwave can heat up food and also defrost frozen items. It has an 11.2" carousel turntable for even heating, as well as 10 power levels for cooking.
Should you buy a microwave on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is a good time to make a purchase as it’s the first major sales season of the year. The next one won’t be until Easter and it’s likely that if you need a microwave, you need it right now. Typically, retailers use Presidents Day to clear the last of their existing stock from previous sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s a smart move to check out the deals now.

Of course, there’s no need to buy a microwave if your existing one just works fine. It’s not good home economics to buy a new one when there’s nothing wrong with the current setup and a good deal won’t feel so great if you’re frivolous with your purchases. Don’t be tempted simply because something is on sale.

How to choose a microwave on Presidents Day

When checking out the Presidents Day microwave sales, it’s important to know what to look for in a microwave.

Microwaves have a bad reputation for being unhealthy but, actually, they can be pretty good for you. We demonstrated that by even checking out the healthiest microwave meals out there right now which could save you considerable cooking time.

Besides knowing your budget, capacity is a big thing to consider with any microwave purchase. If you’re simply looking to warm a few basics up and you live alone, you don’t need a large microwave. However, if you want to cook larger things for the whole family, you’ll want a bigger capacity microwave.

You also might want to consider advanced features. Do you need a microwave with a built-in grill? The option can be useful but if you prefer to use your cooker for the role instead then there’s not much need to pay extra for the combination features. Smart features can be fun, too, but — again — that depends on if you’re actually going to use them.

Besides capacity, we reckon that the power of the microwave is the most crucial feature. No one wants to wait too long for their food so the highest wattage you can afford is best. That way, you can spend more time eating and less time waiting for that familiar ping.

