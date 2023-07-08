 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A top chef shares his favorite summer grilling recipes and tips

Greg Higgins is a top chef. He was nice enough to offer few summer grilling recipes and tips, just in time for al fresco season.

Mark Stock
By
Flames from a charcoal grill.
Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos

Greg Higgins opened his restaurant in Portland in 1994, well before the city became synonymous with great food. Credited by many to have reinvigorated the farm-to-table movement in the region, Higgins remains one of the best restaurants in America. Better still, the chef behind it all is a cool dude and often willing to share slivers of his infinite culinary wisdom — in this case, on the topic of bbq food.

We chatted up the top chef about grill recipes and tips, just in time for summer gatherings. He dished on burgers, his favorite grilling tools, and even offered a few of his favorite recipes, below. Read on to up your outdoor dining game, while summer is still young.

weber original kettle charcoal grill red
Weber Grills

Simple is often best

A self-described purist when it comes to grilling, Higgins does not believe in Traeger grills or new contraptions. “I’m big on an open flame,” he says. The chef uses a basic Weber, with lump charcoal or mesquite, depending on what’s cooking.

Recommended Videos

In terms of tools, Higgins’ go-to is a brass pizza oven brush. He uses it to keep his grill clean, and the tough makeup means it’s built to last. “If you can get a cast iron grate, do it,” he says. They’ll stand up to the heat and distribute it evenly (not to mention pretty much last you a lifetime). It’s also a great surface for grilling things like fish, as Higgins is wont to do. With the brush and grate combo, it’s easy to keep things in order as well as prevent fish from sticking to any surfaces.

Most fish have a “delicate protein structure,” Higgins says, but with the above, you’re in pretty good shape to cook things properly and not make a colossal mess in the process. “And albacore is pretty forgiving,” the chef adds (see the recipe below).

how to grill a burger barbecue
Castka/Getty Images

How can I improve my burger game?

The Higgins burger is one of the best around. And it’s not about manipulating the ingredients, it’s more about sourcing the good stuff. The chef advises sourcing “the best beef possible,” like grass-fed and dry-aged beef. It’ll pack big flavors and not need much in terms of prep. In fact, Higgins says his beloved restaurant burger includes nothing more than some sea salt, black pepper, and chipotle. If you don’t have a good local butcher or meat shop in mind, we’ve been digging the stuff from Vermont Wagyu.

Other tips? Don’t add that seasoning beforehand, wait until after the meat hits the grill. Also, go with a medium heat approach. Higgins admits there tend to be two types of people (“flame up people” and “cold grill” people) but falling somewhere in between yields the best results. “As soon as the meat goes on the grill, use a spritzer bottle full of water a spray down the flames,” he suggests. It’s a great way to keep the heat in check and the tool itself is very inexpensive.

Hungry for some grilling ideas? Check out a few of Greg’s favorite grilling recipes below.

A strip of salmon.
cottonbro studio/Pexels

Grilled Chinook Salmon with Chanterelles

As Higgins points out, with quality fish, a simple cooking approach is best. This tamari marinade yields a crunchy charred exterior and a moist flakey and meltingly delicious interior. Grilling the fillets over live charcoal contributes a smoky complexity that just can’t be imitated. If you lack fresh chanterelles, don’t be afraid to accompany the fish with whatever treasures you have from your garden or the farmers’ market.

Ingredients

  • Tamari
  • 1 tablespoon Chili paste or Hot sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Sugar
  • 6 each Wild Salmon portions – 6 ounces each
  • 1 pound Chanterelles – cleaned & sliced ½ “
  • 2 each Leeks – washed & crescent cut ¼ “
  • ¼ cup Olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons Balsamic vinegar
  • ½ cup White wine
  • Salt & pepper – to taste

Method

  1. Whisk together the tamari, chili paste, and sugar.
  2. In a shallow baking dish marinate the salmon portions in the tamari mixture, turning them till evenly coated, cover and refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Turn the fish twice during that period to make sure they’re evenly marinated.
  3. Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees and fire your barbecue grill.
  4. In a roasting pan or casserole dish, combine the mushrooms, leeks, oil, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
  5. Place in the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  6. Remove the salmon from the marinade and blot the portions dry on paper towels.
  7. When the mushrooms are nearly cooked (25 minutes) brush the pieces with olive oil and cook topside down on the hot grill. Turn the salmon after 2-3 minutes and cook to desired doneness – 5-7 minutes total grill time. After flipping the fish check the roasting chanterelles and leeks – season to taste with salt & pepper and hold warm.
  8. Serve the salmon hot from the grill with the chanterelles and leeks a crusty loaf of bread and a good Pinot Noir (the 2021 vintage is drinking excellently already, by the way).
Person grilling
Vincent Keiman/Unsplash

Grilled Oregon Albacore with Flame-Roasted Chili Raita

A smaller, more flavorful species of tuna, albacore is a dream on the grill. Higgins likes to play around with the chilis in this recipe. He says the best route is to secure a mix of sweet, medium, and hot options to achieve overall balance (ask the growers at your local farmers market for advice). Like the above dish, Higgins suggests a lively medium-bodied red wine like Oregon Pinot Noir with this dish.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces Oregon Albacore medallions
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 2 cups organic yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons cumin seeds – toasted
  • 1 lemon – juice and zest
  • 1 tablespoon garlic – minced
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 cup cucumber – peeled & diced ¼ inch
  • 2 cups roasted chilis – sweet & hot julienne cut
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Drain the yogurt overnight in a strainer lined with two layers of cheesecloth.
  2. Discard the liquid whey and set aside the thickened yogurt.
  3. Flame roast the chilis on a very hot charcoal grill or on an open gas burner – turning them frequently to evenly char them on all sides.
  4. Peel the charred skin, remove the stems and seeds, and cut in a 1/8 inch julienne.
  5. Finely mince the lemon zest and combine it with the chilis, garlic, cumin seeds, honey, and cucumber. Mix well with enough of the drained yogurt to form a thick sauce. Adjust the seasoning to taste with salt & pepper.
  6. Cover and refrigerate for several hours to allow the flavors to develop fully.
  7. Preheat the charcoal grill. Season the albacore medallions with & pepper and brush with liberally olive oil.
  8. Grill the medallions 2-3 minutes per side – keeping them toward the medium rare side.
  9. Garnish with fresh cilantro and a generous portion of the raita.

Remember to clean your bbq grill, especially if it’s been a bit since you last fired it up. Make frequent trips to farmers’ markets and produce stands as more and more great stuff comes into season — and have fun while you’re at it. It’s hard to go wrong when you’re grilling, but clearly, with some of the above as your guide, there are elevated ways to do so.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to break a fast — the best foods to eat
What to eat (and drink) when you're ready to chow down after a fast
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Fasting has been a common practice for thousands of years in numerous cultures. In the last decade, the knowledge behind how to break a fast and intermittent fasting has become more well-known and used. Some people practice time-restricted eating. This involves limiting how many hours per day you can eat.
For example, 18/6 intermittent fasting would entail fasting for 18 hours per day, typically overnight, then doing all of your eating during a six-hour window in the daylight hours. In this scenario, you might have your first meal of the day at noon, finish your last meal at 6 p.m., and then fast overnight until the following day at noon. 
Other people practice alternate-day fasting, which essentially involves a 24-hour water fast followed by a full day of regular eating in a cyclical pattern. Others just do an occasional 24-hour fast when they feel comfortable doing so. As the name implies, this means you won't eat for a full 24-hour window. Keeping hydrated with water intake is always allowed in any safe fasting program.
When you're practicing intermittent fasting or engaging in occasional fasting, the focus is typically on getting through the fasting window until it's time to eat again rather than what you will actually eat when the fast has lifted.
What are the best foods to break a fast? Keep reading to find out.

Bone broth
Bone broth isn't particularly filling, so it might not be the most satisfying food to break a fast, but it’s often a great place to start. It's extremely easy to digest and high in some key nutrients your body needs after fasting.
For example, it's rich in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. Electrolytes are important minerals for all kinds of vital physiological processes, such as maintaining fluid balance, conducting nerve impulses, and initiating the contraction and relaxation of muscles. They also improve hydration and are required for the digestion and absorption of nutrients like carbohydrates.
After fasting, the main macronutrient the body needs is protein. Although there are storable forms of carbohydrates and fat in the body in muscle and liver glycogen and adipose (fat) tissue, the only protein storage is skeletal muscle. Prolonged fasting can break down muscle tissue because the body constantly needs protein for many basic functions and biochemical processes. When you’re fasting and not taking in any protein, your body has to break down muscle tissue to access the protein it needs to sustain normal life functions.
Many protein-rich foods, particularly animal flesh, are fairly hard to digest because the proteins have complex, three-dimensional structures that require much work to digest and absorb the individual amino acids. Bone broth is great for breaking a fast because the proteins are already partially broken down, reducing the work the body has to do on its own. The protein here is absorbed easily, particularly compared to the protein found in animal flesh; the long cooking process of bone broth partially degrades the protein into a more digestible form.
Additionally, much of the protein in bone broth is collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and forms a structural component in everything from teeth and skin to muscles, cartilage, and tendons. The body can synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine in a synthesis process that requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper. However, eating foods rich in collagen negates the need for this process, allowing the protein to be readily available for use.
Try to eat natural, organic bone broth; homemade is best. Otherwise, look for pre-packaged organic bone broth without added cream, fat, or excessive salt. You can also simmer it with vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, and dark, leafy green vegetables to add more vitamins and minerals.

Read more
How to age fish at home (your new favorite hobby)
Aging can enhance and preserve the flavor of fish. Here's how the pros do it
how to age fish PABU

You’ve definitely heard of aging beef and curing pork into charcuterie goodness before, but maybe you’re not familiar with another protein that can be aged to texture and flavor perfection: fish. While the aging process for fish is typically much shorter than that of meat (think 24 hours compared to three weeks), letting it rest before cooking or serving it as sushi gives it a more toothsome texture and deeper, richer flavor.

To learn more about how to age fish and why it’s so beneficial, we turned to Ben Steigers, the executive chef at Boston’s PABU. The restaurant has since closed, but it specialized in traditional izakaya, like seasonal small plates, tempura, house-made tofu, and fresh sushi and sashimi, some of which was made even more delicious by employing aging techniques. If you want to try it for yourself, follow Steigers’ careful instructions on how to age fish at home.

Read more
Introducing The Billionaire’s Row, the $100 specialty cocktail that’ll have you feeling rich
Enjoy this opulent cocktail only at Darling, a rooftop bar and lounge at Park Lane New York.
The Billionaire’s Row.

The bar at the Darling in the Park Lane New York. darlingrooftop/Instagram

If you're craving a decadent cocktail that'll have you feeling rich, The Billionaire's Row is precisely what you're looking for. Served at Darling, a rooftop bar and lounge perched on the 47th floor of the Park Lane New York in Manhattan, this drink is best enjoyed with a view of the New York City skyline in the background.

Read more