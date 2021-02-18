The 21 Best Flatware Sets for Any Occasion

If you’re like most guys, you’d probably be happy eating everything with your hands if it was socially acceptable. Nevertheless, you give in, go along with the social norms, and use utensils. The problem is, as we get older, it becomes a faux pas to hand out the plastic cutlery packages we’ve collected from years of takeout orders. Before we know it, a good flatware set becomes an essential kitchen item.

The good news is, as we get older, shopping for flatware becomes more fun. Once you start browsing everything that’s out there, you’ll begin to understand how the flatware you choose to buy will be a window into your personality for your dinner guests. The companies that manufacture flatware understand this as well, and that’s why there is a staggering amount of variety in the eating tool arena.

Fortunately for you, we’ve tuned out the static when it comes to what flatware to buy and where to get it. At least one of these 21 flatware sets will reflect the well-polished and put-together you.

Best Basic Set: Sharecook 45-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Want a large set that gets the job done for a good price? This 45-piece set from Sharecook is an excellent option. No-frills, just well-made, dependable flatware. They even throw in a 5-piece serving set, which can usually be an expensive add-on with other sets.

Best Classic Design: Oneida Azalea 20-Piece Flatware Set

This Azalea 20-Piece flatware set may spark memories of visiting grandma’s house. This timeless flatware design will never go out of style. Oneida can be counted on to provide quality flatware that is built to last long enough for your grandkids to use them.

Best Modern Design: Fortessa Dragonfly 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

On the other end of the spectrum, this Dragonfly 20-piece set from Fortessa is designed to be sleek, stunning, and keep with the times. These are lightweight, well-balanced, and sturdy utensils that lean more toward form over function but are sure to impress at your next dinner party.

Best Rustic Design: Latitude Run Jarice 5-Piece Flatware Set

If you’re the type of guy who doesn’t want to take the time to break in new jeans and buys pairs with pre-made holes, then this Jarice 5-piece flatware set from Latitude Run is perfect. These utensils have a nice weight to them, and the unpolished, raw steel handles will also gain a lovely patina over time. Be sure to avoid lemon-scented or corrosive detergents, as they can cause discoloration and rust.

Best Black Steel: Acnusik 40-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Matte-Black

If you’re wardrobe consists of mostly black and the occasional gray piece of clothing, then this 40-piece black steel flatware set from Acnusik may fit nicely into your life. These are heavy-duty and very affordable. They also come in gold, which is good news if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Best Mirror Finish: J.A. Henckels- Zwilling Twin Brand Provence 45-Piece Flatware Set

Need a spoon that you can use to do a quick teeth and hair check-in at any time? This 45-piece set from J.A. Henkels won’t disappoint. The plating in this flatware consists of 18% chrome, which adds to its anti-corrosive properties. It’s also comprised of 10% nickel, which gives it that extreme shine.

Best Matte/Satin Finish: Soiree Satin 20-Piece Flatware Set

If fingerprints on shiny surfaces trigger you, try the cool, calm satin finish on this 20-piece flatware set from Soiree. No polishing is needed here for these elegantly modern utensils. An added plus is that these are made in the U.S.A by Cambridge Silversmiths Ltd. out of New Jersey.

Most Colorful: Homquen 40-Piece Stainless Steel, Titanium Platted Rainbow Flatware Set

This 40-piece Rainbow flatware set from Homquen will add a spark of color to your dining experience without sacrificing quality. These stainless steel utensils are titanium plated and highly durable. They get their unique coloring from being exposed to varying levels of extreme temperatures, so there’s no worry about your dishwasher damaging these. And, at $24, you can’t beat the price.

Best Wood: Jean Dubost Laguiole 20-Piece Olivewood Flatware Set

Woodgrain is a classy touch you can add to almost anything, including flatware. This 20-piece Olivewood Flatware Set from world-renowned French culture brand Jean Dubost will make every meal seem that much better. If you choose these for your kitchen, be aware that these should be hand-washed, as dishwashers can damage the wood. Cleaning wooden kitchen utensils can be a little more work. Still, if you take care of them, they can become a treasured family heirloom.

Best Faux Wood: Cambridge Esben Beachwood 16-Piece Flatware Set

If the price tag on the real wood flatware set was alarming, but you are still a sucker for a beautiful wood finish, this Esben faux beechwood set might be the ticket. This 16-piece set for only $30 will provide a touch of class to your dining table at a great price.

Best Handmade: Handmade Twist 20-Piece Flatware Set

Craftsmen and fans of hand-forged flatware will appreciate this 20-piece flatware set from Handmade Twist. These hand-polished utensils have a nice weight to them with outstanding balance while also offering a unique style.

Most Durable: Hampton Forge Refined Titanium 20-Piece Flatware Set

This 20-piece refined titanium flatware set from Hampton Forge presents a beautifully polished gold hue and extreme durability. Underneath the titanium plating is sturdy 18/0 stainless steel. With this flatware, you’ll never need to worry about bends, chips, or rusting.

Best Plastic: Baroque Heavy Duty Disposable 96- Piece Flatware Set

If you have an extreme aversion to doing dishes, this Baroque Plastic Flatware Set will have your dinner guests admiring your taste. That is, until they pick them up. Even then, they’ll be impressed how durable and like “the real thing” they are. If you’re low on funds or trying to make your BBQ a bit more elegant, these are a great option.

Best Color Coordinated: Exzact 24-Piece Colored Flatware Set

Does your kitchen or dining room have a specific color-coordinated theme that you’re trying to stick to? Or maybe you have a colorful cookware set you need to match. If so, these colorful, 24-piece flatware sets are worth looking into. They come in six different colors and patterns, sure to complement your dining motif.

Most Unique: Black Forest Decor 5-Piece Antique Copper Twig Flatware Set

If you’re really trying to capture the attention of your dinner guests, this antique copper twig flatware set from Black Forest will do it. This stainless steel set has an added copper finish to give it that aged, antique look. These also make an excellent gift for the diehard outdoorsman friend or family member.

Best for Camping/Hiking: Coleman Rugged 12-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set

Get rid of those pre-packaged, plastic cutlery sets for your picnics, and step up your sustainability game with this 12-piece stainless steel utensil set from Coleman. The canvas bag rolls up and easily fits into your backpack or picnic basket. This is also a great addition to your camping gear.

Best Personalized: RiverRidge Home Beaded 46-Piece Monogrammed Flatware Set

If you like reminding yourself and your guests of whose home they’re in by monogramming your initials on your towels, doormats, or robe, why not go one step further and affix them to your flatware? These elegant flatware sets from RiverRidge Home come pre-etched with any letter in the alphabet.

Best Gold: Mikasa Delano Gold-Plated 20-Piece Flatware Set

There’s an indescribable something about incorporating gold into your everyday life that makes you feel special. By making this gold-plated flatware set from Mikasa a part of your dining routine, every meal will be that much more special. However, the luxury of gold demands the extra care of hand washing.

Best Pewter: Alton 20-Piece Pewter Flatware Set

Suppose you’re looking for a flatware set for special occasions or something to put on your wedding registry. In that case, this Italian-made 20-piece pewter flatware set from Alton is perfect. It provides high-end elegance without the hefty price tag of sterling silver. The handles are pewter, while the tines, bowls, and blades of the utensils are stainless steel. You can keep the pewter polished for that new, clean look, or you can let them patina for that classic, antique appeal. You’ll want to keep this set out of the dishwasher as well.

Best High-End: Laguiole 22-Piece Horn Flatware Set

Like the Olivewood set, this horn flatware set comes from the Laguiole region of France and are no less impressive. Made from real horn (deer horn, solid zebu horn, ram crust, and water-buffalo crust) this flatware set is sure to be an excellent conversation piece at any dinner party. With the proper care, these will last lifetimes.

Best Silver: Tiffany & Co. Provence 5-Piece Sterling Silver Flatware Set

We saved the best for last with this 5-piece sterling silver flatware set from Tiffany & Co. There’s nothing more premium than a sterling silver flatware set. Owning one of these will take some TLC, with the hand-washing and polishing involved. However, with the price of silver what it is, a sterling silver flatware set is a good investment; not only for your dining needs, but financially as well.

