The 10 Best Fish Fryers To Deep Fry Cod, Grouper, Catfish, And More

We can all agree that fried foods are delicious, especially fish. The taste and smell of fried fish is usually quite irresistible — that is, unless you hate seafood or have a horrible allergy.

Frying up fish seems to make even the least desirable types of fish crispy and flavorful. Still, if you’re having trouble deciding what types of fish to fry, opt for a lean white fish. Meaning, stay away from fattier, darker meat fish like tuna, salmon, or mackerel because the fat within the fish can cause your batter to come off when cooked. Some go-to friable fish are cod, ocean/lake perch, catfish, and grouper.

Regardless of your recipe, prepping a delicious deep-fried fish will require a deep fryer — whether it’s an indoor or outdoor fryer. However, most people tend to go for the outdoor option due to the strong tang fish leaves behind after cooking. Whether you serve it with pasta, steamed vegetables, potatoes, salad, or quinoa, this scrumptious meal is perfect for any time, and you can prep it right at home.

Whatever your choice, it’s not difficult to find the best deep fryer for fish. Simply compare different options while paying attention to the features and pricing of each fryer. Or, you can pick one of the fryers we’ve listed here just for you — saving you time.

Best Outdoor Fryer: Backyard Pro Dual Basket Fryer

If you’re planning to serve your guests crispy, sweet fish, then Backyard Pro Dual Basket Fryer makes a great option. This fryer delivers up to 55,000 BTU of power for quick cooking results, and its rectangular aluminum design with a handle makes it portable, allowing you to bring it outside. It also has an 18-quart basket for deep-frying your fish to enjoy with your family and friends.

Size 18Qt

Best Value: Expert Grill Aluminum Propane Gas Fish Fryer

Prep mouthwatering fried fish with this Expert Grill 10 Quart Aluminum Fish Fryer . Its 10-quart aluminum pot is large enough to accommodate your fish, and the steel base ensures optimal durability. The pot features perforations for drawing oil, and it comes with a 5-inch stainless thermometer for checking the temperature of your fish.

Size 10Qt

Best Heavy-Duty: T-Fal Deep Fryer with Oil Filtration

Featuring a 1,700-watt deep fryer with 3.5-liter oil capacity and 2.65-pound food capacity, this T-Fal Deep Fryer with Oil Filtration delivers a powerful performance to achieve faster results. It features a 2-position basket for cooking and draining food, and a handle for easy transportation and storage. This fryer also features a clean oil filtration system for convenient oil frying and simple oil storage.

Size 10Qt

Best Easy-to-Use: Bayou Classic Fish Cooker Set

Put your cooking skills to work with this Bayou Classic 2212 Fish Cooker Set . It features a 10-quart aluminum deep-fry pan with a basket for deep-frying your fish, while its 5-inch stainless-steel thermometer lets you check food temperature. The basket also has handles for safe use. With a 12.75-inch cooking surface, you can prep a large quantity of fish deep-fries in no time.

Size 10Qt

Best Propane Fryer: Chard 1-Burner Fish Propane Deep Fryer

You’ll love this Chard Propane Fish Deep Fryer — it’s definitely the best propane fish fryer. It has a 10.5-quart aluminum pot with side handles for effortless deep frying, and its strainer basket with an insulated handle lets you fry your fish with ease. The fryer has a 5.5-inch steel tripod stand for supporting its weight, and checking your fish’s temperature is easy with the included 5-inch thermometer.

Size 10.5 Qt

Best Lightweight: Masterbuilt Fish Fryer Kit

You can never be wrong with this Masterbuilt Fish Fryer Kit . It’s a compact size to take up little space, and its 10-quart pot with extra-wide handles provide ample space for several fishes. Its perforated basket makes dripping oil back to the pot quite simple, and it includes a 6-inch thermometer for monitoring your fish’s temperature.

Size 10Qt

Best Portable: Backyard Pro BP-FF19 Fish Fryer

Deep-frying your fish outdoors is even easier with this Backyard Pro BP-FF19 10 Qt. Fish Fryer . Whether you’re attending a fair, barbecue, or sporting event, this powerful 55,000-BTU fryer delivers the right results within a short time. It has a built-in 360-degree windscreen that ensures steady flames for even cooking, and its 5-inch deep-fry thermometer measures from 100-750 degrees Fahrenheit for effortless temperature checking.

Size 10Qt

Best Compact Outdoor Fryer: King Kooker Outdoor Fish Fryer

Are you planning a family fish fry in the backyard? You’ll get better cooking results with this King Kooker #1217 – 10Qt Outdoor Fish Fryer . It features a 10-quart aluminum fry pan for frying enough fish for your entire family, and its 54,000 BTU cast burner delivers optimal heat for fast cooking results. This King Kooker fryer has a punched aluminum basket that allows you to handle your food safely.

Size 10Qt

Best Set: Outdoor Gourmet Fish Fryer Set with Side Table

Ideal for camping and tailgating, this Outdoor Gourmet 10 qt Fish Fryer Set comes with a side table that provides a convenient surface for eating. It has 58,000 BTUs for high-octane heat to deliver fast cooking time, while its 10-quart aluminum pot with a lid offers plenty of space for frying your fish. A 5-inch stainless-steel thermometer is also included for temperature checking.

Size 10Qt

Best Electric: Cusimax Stainless Steel Fish Fryer

While propane fish fryers are preferred for outdoor use and crispier results, you can also try electric ones, and CUSIMAX CMDF-03 Safe Stainless Steel Fish Fryer is definitely a great pick. This fryer boasts 1200w maximum power for fast frying, and it has a digital LED screen for time and temperature monitoring. The stainless steel exterior stays cool to prevent accidental burns.

How to Choose aDeep Fryer for Home

Fried food is appealing to almost everyone, and for the home chef, having the right deep fryer matters. As such, it’s worth spending some time researching and comparing different fryers to find the best electric fish fryers or propane alternatives. You’ll find three types of deep fryers on the market:

Electric fryers – These are the most popular, but some people feel they don’t produce the best results like propane fryers. Most of them are small in size, so you’ll need to spend more to find the best indoor fish fryer that accommodates your fish as well as your turkey.

– These are the most popular, but some people feel they don’t produce the best results like propane fryers. Most of them are small in size, so you’ll need to spend more to find the best indoor fish fryer that accommodates your fish as well as your turkey. Propane fryers – Propane deep fryers are best for outdoor use and produce crispier and tastier results. However, they can be risky — proper handling is essential whenever you’re using one.

– Propane deep fryers are best for outdoor use and produce crispier and tastier results. However, they can be risky — proper handling is essential whenever you’re using one. Air fryers – You are also likely to come across air fryers, and they use a technology that heats your fish from all sides. While the food can be tasty, the result is somewhat different from fried foods. Most are oil-less, making them healthier options.

So, when shopping for a fryer, be sure to consider several factors, such as capacity, safety, cost, ease of use, and time to heat up. Electric options are safer, but they heat oil slowly than propane fryers. Gas fryers produce the best results, but they can be risky. If you’re looking for the best indoor fish fryer, you’ll definitely go with electric or air fryers.

How Long Do You Fry Fish in a Fryer?

As long as you have the best oil to fry fish in a deep fryer, it takes about 5 to 8 minutes to get your fish ready. Bear in mind that the heating temperature also matters. If you’re using a tabletop electric fryer, you can easily set your preferred temperature to fry your fish faster.

For example, you can set the temperature at 375 degrees or medium-high to fry the fish within 3 to 5 minutes. When using a propane fryer, your fish should be ready once the inside temperature is about 145° F. Bear in mind that your fryer’s BTUs also are an essential factor — the higher the BTU, the faster it takes to fry your fish.

