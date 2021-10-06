Thanks to their versatility and ease of use, air fryers have become an essential kitchen tool for your home cooking arsenal. In fact, some air fryers are equipped with so many pre-programmed cooking functions that, if you wanted it to, an air fryer could become your primary cooking appliance.

If that’s the case, you probably want an air fryer large enough to accommodate more than a few quarts of tater tots. Fortunately, now there are air fryers that let you cook a 12-inch pizza, a whole turkey, and other great air fryer recipes. If you’re in the market for a large-capacity air fryer, keep in mind that they can be sizable, so make sure you have the space to accommodate one. Also, most large air fryers are of the oven variety. If you want a basket-style air fryer, the most air frying capacity you’ll find is around eight quarts. Now, let’s check out some of the best large air fryers to buy in 2021.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

You want big? We’ll give you big! Sorry, that’s not a threat; we just get excited about this Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro from Breville. This beast of an air fryer oven comes with 13 cooking functions and the ability to cook a 14-pound turkey, fit a 5-quart Dutch oven, and cook a 12-inch pizza. You’ll be using this air fryer oven so much your regular one will undoubtedly get jealous. It comes equipped with a 13-inch pizza pan, two oven racks, a 9 x 13-inch broil rack, an enamel roasting pan, and a mesh basket.

Crownful Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 32-Quart Convection Roaster

This massive air fryer oven from Crownful has roughly the same cooking capacity at about half the price as the similar Breville model. Crownful doesn’t have the same name recognition as Breville; that’s the main reason you can get it at a discount. However, this air-fryer is highly rated. Comparing models may persuade you that the Crownful model is larger due to the dimensions listed. But that’s because Crownful lists the full outer dimensions of the air fryer, while Breville lists the inner oven dimensions.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

You’ll find bigger air fryers than the Instant Vortex Plus, but you won’t find one with better ratings. It has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and still comes in at four and a half stars. This air fryer oven is compact yet still big enough to rotisserie a chicken. It comes with a rotisserie spit and fetch tool, a rotisserie basket, two cooking trays, and a drip pan. The rotisserie basket is a nice feature that lets you forgo the cooking trays and fry up a big batch of fries, brussels sprouts, or similar items. At just over $100, this air fryer is also very affordable.

Nuwave 8-Quart 6-in-1 Brio Digital Air Fryer

If you’re an air fryer traditionalist and prefer yours to be basket-style, this Nuwave Brio 8-quart air-fryer is the biggest one you can find. When it comes to basket-style air fryers, most brands max out at an 8-quart capacity. Like its oven-style cousins, this basket-style air fryer is big enough to accommodate a whole chicken. The Brio comes with a digital probe, like other models in the same family, that will keep you from overcooking meats.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer w/ DualZone Technology

This Ninja Foodie Air Fryer with Dual-Zone technology combines two four-quart baskets into one machine, letting you simultaneously cook different foods at different temperatures. This two-in-one machine is a basket-style air fryer that delivers capacity and cooking versatility.

Kalorik Maxx Air Fryer

The almost 100-year-old Belgium company is well known for its excellent home cooking appliances. Besides the many accessories that come with this large air fryer oven, two things make this model stand out. The first is its grill grate and smokeless sear technology. You can char up delicious juicy steaks while air-frying fries at the same time. The other feature that makes this air fryer oven unique is its dual, side-opening doors. These doors give you clearer access to the bottom of the cooking chamber, which is excellent for cooking and cleaning.

Cosori 26.4-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Combo

Suppose you’re looking for a highly rated, affordable, large-capacity air fryer that can also be integrated into your Alexa smart home. In that case, this air fryer from Cosori is for you. This air fryer is equipped with 12 pre-set cooking functions and comes with an air-fryer cookbook to get you started on your air-fry-cooking journey. You won’t find a large-capacity air fryer out there that offers more value than this one.

Nuwave Brio 15.5-Quart Large Capacity Air Fryer

Sometimes brands include a bunch of accessories with their products to distract from their subpar quality. This is not the case with the Nuwave Brio air fryer, despite the fact that it comes with seven accessories. The Brio is a quality unit that churns out delicious air-fried food again and again. Of its accessory bundle, one that isn’t included with most other air fryers is the temperature probe. A common complaint with air fryers, in general, is that they can dry out meats. This probe prevents that from being a problem at all.

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer

If you’re willing to fork out about $100 extra dollars, you’ll get the Instant name, its patented Evencrisp technology, and 2.5 more cooking space than the Nuwave Brio. Otherwise, the Omni Pro and Brio are very similar units. They’re both highly rated and have one-year warranties.

Ninja SP101 Foodi Counter-top Convection Oven

It’s all about surface area with the Ninja Foodie SP101. At first glance, it may not seem like it has much capacity, but this thoughtfully designed appliance can cook a 13-inch pizza or 6 (8-oz) chicken breasts. Perhaps even more impressive is its fold-up design that gives you extra room if you want to store it on the countertop or in the cabinet. Finally, its accessible back panel allows for easy cleaning.

How Much Food Can You Cook in an Air Fryer?

There’s really no limit to how much food you can cook in an air fryer. But when it comes to how much food you can cook at one time, there are limits.

When it comes to air fryer capacity, they’re usually measured in quarts or liters. However, these are units of volume, which don’t translate into weight measures of solid foods. Air fryer ovens utilize racks that allow hot air to circulate around the food. Air fryer ovens can accommodate 1 to 3 racks. Remove the racks, and you can fit a chicken, roast, or a Dutch oven—depending on the size. The bottom line is, whatever the air fryer’s capacity, it isn’t the actual amount of food you can cook. The amount of food you can cook depends on the food itself, cooking accessories (racks, baskets, etc.), and how the cooking space is designed.

How Big Are Air Fryers?

Air fryers aren’t the largest countertop appliance you can buy, but they can be deceptively large. When determining if an air fryer is the right size for your kitchen, always pay attention to the overall product dimensions. This is especially true for air fryer ovens that sometimes list the oven’s dimensions but don’t include the control panel.

