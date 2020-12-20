When it comes to the geographic regions we live in, it’s often a “grass is always greener” mentality. For those who live in areas that experience all four seasons, three months into winter, we’re longing to live in Florida. But, for those in those constantly hot and humid regions, the same goes for them at the beginning of August. I’m a closet Florida native, so I can speak from experience.

One benefit of being in the hot zones is that you have a much longer window to enjoy cold, refreshing beverages outdoors. Thanks to the hard seltzer movement, both craft and big-name breweries have been in a frenzy to keep up with the alternative beverage market. An “alternative beverage” doesn’t just mean hard seltzers. They’re also known as an RTD (Ready-to-Drink) cocktail, and they’re pretty much anything that isn’t beer.

Now, we’ve got everything from a canned dark ‘n’ stormy to a bloody mary. It truly is a wonderful time to be alive. Plus, it’s not written in stone that you can only enjoy these delicious canned cocktails in warm weather. If you want to pound a quick gin and tonic before shoveling the driveway, that’s your prerogative. We mention warm weather only because some of these drinks may not be available in stores in certain markets during the winter. Anywho…check out some of our favorite RTD cocktails and alternative beverages below.

New Holland Spirits

New Holland Spirits, a division of the Holland, Michigan-based brewery of the same name, has been making liquor for more than a decade and recently launched three ready-to-drink canned cocktails just in time for summer on the Great Lakes. New Holland starts its foray into the segment with Bourbon and Cola, featuring the brand’s signature Beer Barrel Bourbon; a twist on a vodka classic called the Holland Mule, with Knickerbocker Gin; and perhaps the most refreshing for a summer day, Blueberry Gin Lemonade.

Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits was one of the first companies to grab hold of the canned market back when it was part of Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits. The owners sold the brewery to Constellation Brands but kept the distillery, rebranded it, and greatly expanded the portfolio. Cutwater offers an awesome array of spirits, including 14 types of canned cocktails ranging from Tequila Paloma to several Vodka Soda flavors.

Pampelonne Sparkling Wine Cocktails

Pampelonne produces several delicious ready-to-drink cocktails made with wine, each of which could be perfect for your next pool party, beach outing, or barbecue. The French 75, Rosé Lime, and Blood Orange Spritz are the three most refreshing flavors, in our opinion.

Goslings

A Dark ‘n’ Stormy is the perfect mix for a dark and stormy summer night — or any other time, for that matter. Primarily a rum maker, Goslings also makes a packaged ginger beer. The company took the next logical step and combined the two in a small, ready-to-drink, 8.4-oz can for your next spicy craving. This product release makes sense considering the brand owns the trademark on the name of the drink.

Novo Fogo Sparkling Caipirinha

Using the standard cachaça cocktail, the caipirinha, as its base, Novo Fogo’s sparkling iteration adds a jolt of carbonation to make the drink even livelier than it normally is. Fresh and zesty, a sparkling caipirinha is the perfect accompaniment to a barbecue, a hike, or really any event where fun is involved.

Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock and Rye

While most canned cocktails tend to go for a lower ABV in favor of drinkability and sessionability, Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock and Rye canned cocktail takes it in the exact opposite direction (sort of). Coming in at 42% ABV, this re-creates the rock & rye cocktail of old, using rye whiskey, honey, navel orange, rock candy, and bitters for a sweet yet strong drink that’ll wake the senses up.

Southern Tier Distilling Company Canned Cocktails

Known primarily for its beer, Southern Tier has been pumping out award-winning spirits as well of late. One of its newest ventures is into canned cocktails, with three different flavors to choose from. The Bourbon Smash is the best of the three (and comes in at 13 percent ABV), but the Vodka Madras and the Gin and Tonic are also solid options.

Editors' Recommendations