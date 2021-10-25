The 6 Best Fall Ice Cream Flavors To Make

Every time the seasons change a chef somewhere is changing their menu. That’s how they keep things fresh and fun. The country seems to go nuts over some of these fall flavors and they will put them into just about any type of food or drink. Pumpkin Spice Latte anyone? It’s no different with ice creameries. Fall ice cream flavors have become quite the popular notion as well.

The cold dessert is still popular, even though it may not be summer weather any longer. The idea of a fall dessert usually has to do with warmth, comfort, and spices. It’s no wonder that brown sugar, apple cider, or pecan pie are popular in the fall and winter. Apples are at their peak in the fall just as are most nuts, although nowadays you can find fall products year-round.

We have some delicious ice creams brands and flavors for you that are tied specifically to fall. If you are not inclined to make your own ice cream desserts, you can certainly pick up your favorite fall flavors pretty much anywhere.

Best Fall Ice Cream Recipes?

These are some of the best ice cream recipes for fall and are easy to make. If you have an ice cream maker and an ice cream scoop you can enjoy making these fall flavors at home. A little tip we would like to put out there that we think you would love: Add a splash of bourbon to your ingredients for an extra kick!

Spiced Persimmon Ice Cream

Recipe and photo by Taste of Home

Ingredients

1 cup half-and-half cream

1 cup sugar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3.5 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups mashed ripe persimmon pulp

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant cheesecake pudding mix

2 tsp ground cinnamon

.25 tsp ground cloves

.25 tsp ground nutmeg

Method

In a large heavy saucepan, heat half-and-half cream and sugar until bubbles form around the sides of pan. Whisk a small amount of hot mixture into the egg. Return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon. Quickly transfer to a bowl; place in ice water and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in heavy cream, persimmon, pudding mix, and spices. Press plastic wrap onto surface of custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions. Refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze. Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze 2-4 hours or until firm. Repeat with remaining ice cream mixture.

No-Churn Gingerbread Ice Cream

Recipe and photo by Taste of Home

Ingredients

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow creme

3 tbsp molasses

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

.5 tsp ground allspice

.5 tsp ground cloves

Method

Place heavy cream and marshmallow creme in a food processor; process 10 seconds. Add remaining ingredients; process until thickened, about 30 seconds. Transfer to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze until firm, 8 hours or overnight.

Lite Apple Pie Ice Cream

Recipe by Nikki Dinki

Ingredients

nonstick cooking spray

2 cups finely chopped, unpeeled apples (1–2 apples)

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

.5 tsp cinnamon

.5 cup heavy cream

.5 cup apple cider

Method

Spray a medium saucepan with nonstick cooking spray, then place saucepan on stove over medium-high heat. Add apples and 3 tablespoons water, then cook about 10 minutes until apples are soft and water evaporates. Add brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon to saucepan and stir to combine. Cook 2–3 minutes more until apples are very soft. Transfer cooked apple mixture to a large bowl, then add heavy cream and apple cider and stir to combine all ingredients. Pour base into an CREAMi Pint. Place pint into an ice bath. Once cooled, place storage lid on pint and freeze for 24 hours. Remove pint from freezer and remove lid from pint. Place pint in outer bowl, install Creamerizer Paddle onto outer bowl lid, and lock the lid assembly on the outer bowl. Place bowl assembly on motor base and twist the handle right to raise the platform and lock in place. Select Lite Ice Cream. When processing is complete, remove ice cream from pint and serve immediately.

TIP: Top with extra sautéed apples and some whipped cream for a dinner party-worthy dessert.

Sweet Potato Pie Gelato

Recipe by Nikki Dinki

Ingredients

.5 cup canned sweet potato puree

4 large egg yolks

.25 cup + 1 tbsp sugar, divided

1 tsp cinnamon, divided in halves

1 cup heavy cream

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

1 store-bought, refrigerated pie crust, for topping

Nonstick cooking spray

Method

In a medium saucepan, add pureed sweet potato, egg yolks, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk until fully combined (it won’t be totally smooth, which is okay). Add heavy cream and vanilla to the saucepan and whisk to combine. Place saucepan on stove over medium heat, stirring constantly with a whisk or rubber spatula. Cook until temperature reaches 165–175 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer. Remove base from heat and pour through a fine-mesh strainer (if necessary) into an empty CREAMi Pint. Place pint into an ice bath. Once cooled, place storage lid on pint and freeze for 24 hours. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, then spread the refrigerated pie crust out onto the baking sheet. Sprinkle the pie crust with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Bake about 15 minutes until brown, then break into pieces and set aside. Remove pint from freezer and remove lid from pint. Place pint in outer bowl, install Creamerizer Paddle in outer bowl lid, and lock the lid assembly onto the outer bowl. Place bowl assembly on motor base and twist the handle right to raise the platform and lock in place. Select Gelato. When processing is complete, remove gelato from pint, top with pie crust pieces, and serve immediately.

TIP: Can’t find sweet potato puree? Poke a medium sweet potato with a fork, microwave on high for 5 minutes, let cool, and scoop out the flesh. Mash flesh with a fork or process in a food processor. One medium 7-ounce sweet potato should yield the 1/2 cup puree needed for this recipe.

Maple Gelato

Recipe by Ninja Test Kitchen

Ingredients

4 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon maple syrup

.5 cup + 1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 tsp maple extract (optional)

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

Method

Place egg yolks, maple syrup, sugar, and maple extract into a small saucepan and whisk until fully combined and sugar is dissolved. Add heavy cream and milk to saucepan and stir to combine. Place saucepan on stove over medium heat, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula. Cook until temperature reaches 165–175 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer. Remove base from heat and pour through a fine-mesh strainer into an empty CREAMi. Place pint into an ice bath. Once cooled, place storage lid on pint and freeze for 24 hours. Remove pint from freezer and remove lid from pint. Place pint in outer bowl, install Creamerizer Paddle onto outer bowl lid, and lock the lid assembly on the outer bowl. Place bowl assembly on motor base and twist the handle right to raise the platform and lock in place. Select Gelato. When processing is complete, add mix-ins or remove gelato from pint and serve immediately.

DAIRY-FREE: Use vegan cream cheese for cream cheese, unsweetened coconut cream for heavy cream, and unsweetened oat milk for whole milk. Whisk the coconut cream until smooth, then add the remaining ingredients.

MAKE IT LITE: Use ¼ cup (50 g) + 1 tablespoon organic brown coconut sugar for light brown sugar. Process on Lite Ice Cream program.

NOTE: If your freezer is set to a very cold temperature, the gelato may look crumbly. If this occurs, select Re-spin to process the mixture a little more if not adding mix-ins.

Pumpkin Pie Gelato

Recipe by Justin Warner

Ingredients

1.75 cups milk

.5 cup cooked squash (such as butternut, all seeds removed)

.25 cup granulated sugar

.5 tsp cinnamon

.25 tsp allspice

pinch of kosher salt

Method

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat until the sugar melts, about 5 minutes. Pour base into an empty CREAMi Pint. Place storage lid on pint and freeze for 24 hours. Remove frozen CREAMi from freezer. Place pint in outer bowl, install Creamerizer Paddle onto outer bowl lid, and lock the lid assembly on the outer bowl. Place bowl assembly on motor base and twist the handle right to raise the platform and lock in place. Select Gelato. Once processing is complete, remove from pint and serve immediately.

Where Can I Buy Fall Ice Cream Flavors?

Baskin Robbins

The popular ice creamery has two specific fall ice cream flavors:

Trick OREO Treat

Vanilla ice cream crammed with the favorite Halloween candy like Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy and orange creme-filled Oreos.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

This ice cream tastes like pumpkin ice cream with cinnamon-flavored cheesecake and gingersnap cookies.

Dairy Queen

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

Made with real pumpkin pie pieces and garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Pecan Pie Blizzard

This Blizzard is made with gooey brown sugar pie pieces, pecans, caramel topping, and whipped topping.

