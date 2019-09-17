The Manual Spirit Awards recognize the best craft liquors distilled in the U.S. We blind-tasted bottles from around the country in eight categories — Bourbon, Single Malt Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Unaged Rum, Aged Rum, and Liqueur — to determine our champions. Each of the winners was judged on aroma, palate, and finish. Cheers to your next drink and to American craft spirits.

Best Bourbon

Hye, Texas

Bourbon whiskey is America’s spirit. To be considered bourbon, the liquor must be composed of at least 51% corn (the remainder is usually a combination of rye, malted barley, and/or wheat), housed in a new, charred American oak barrel, and aged at no more than 125 proof. Like Scotch whisky, the designation is also locational; true bourbon can only be crafted in the United States.

Although 95% of all bourbon is made in Kentucky, we found (for the second year in a row) our winner in the Bourbon category of The Manual Spirit Award 2019 outside of the Bluegrass State. Located about an hour west of Austin is the tiny community of Hye, Texas (population: 214). It is here in Hye that the state’s first legal bourbon whiskey, Garrison Brothers Distillery Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, was produced.

This whiskey from Garrison Brothers packs a double punch. It’s great as a sipper over a cube (which seems even more necessary under the blazing Texas sun) but it’s also wonderful in a number of cocktails, from spirit-forward tipples like an Old Fashioned and a bourbon-based Boulevardier to mixed drinks like a whiskey sour (more on that below) and a bramble. Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey made us want to put on our cowboy boots, find a horse, and ride into the sunset like a BAMF.

Garrison Brothers Distillery Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 47% alcohol by volume and is available both online and in shops across the country.

About the Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery shines with Lone Star pride as bright as any Texas Rangers badge. The whiskeys are a product of hard work and determination. According to the Garrison Brothers site, the first batch of bourbon put down to rest didn’t make it. The 130-degree Texas heat destroyed the barrels, thereby destroying the precious liquid inside. In order to succeed, the team had to create custom barrels with staves thick enough to survive high temperatures. Garrison Brothers has been producing bourbon since 2006 and currently makes, in addition to the Texas Straight Bourbon, five other whiskeys: Single Barrel, Cowboy (uncut and unfiltered bourbon from the owners’ favorite casks), Balmorhea (twice-barreled bourbon), Estacado (port-finished bourbon), and Honeydew (honey-infused straight bourbon).

Tasting Notes

Nose Caramel corn and oak initially, leading into some notes of vanilla and hints of citrus fruit peels. Palate Big and bold, with a nice amount of cinnamon spice, vanilla and caramel mix, with walnut, more baking spices, and a little bit of malty, bready sweetness. Finish A long, warming finish with more vanilla and toasted oak notes.

How to Enjoy It in a Cocktail

A classic from coast to coast, the whiskey sour is a great cocktail not only for people who love whiskey but also for folks who are on the fence about whiskey. With a history dating back to at least the 1870s (in Wisconsin, of all places), the mix of good bourbon, tangy lemon, and sugar, as well as the optional added mouthfeel from the egg white, creates a cocktail that is as easy to drink as it is to make.

Whiskey Sour

Glass: Rocks

Tools: Shaker

2 oz Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 egg white (optional)*

Cocktail cherry, for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients except cherry to a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a rocks glass with a large cube of ice. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

*If using an egg white: Add all ingredients except cherry to a shaker without ice. Shake well. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a rocks glass with a large cube of ice. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Best Bourbon Runners-Up

New Riff Distilling – Newport, Kentucky

Aged four years, this straight bourbon is rich in caramel corn and butterscotch flavors. Rye spices come through from beginning to end.

Koval Distillery – Chicago, Illinois

With millet in the mash bill, this bourbon is fruity and boasts notes of vanilla, caramel, and some spice notes toward the finish.

