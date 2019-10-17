Autumn is here and that means it’s time to switch out our lighter flavor palates for those that are a bit heavier. Gone (but not forgotten) are the light and airy tastes of summer, replaced with warming, heavy tones of brown spirits and seasonal ingredients. Whether you’re looking for a cocktail to fight off the descending chill of an October night or you just want a little more apple or pumpkin in your life, you’ll find something to fall for among the seven delicious cocktail recipes below.

The Valet

(Created at Pulitzer’s Bar, Amsterdam)

50ml Blue Corn Don Julio Blanco

20ml Belsazar Rose

10ml Ancho Reyes Verde

15ml coriander syrup

20ml lime juice

4 dashes +2 dashes Manganero + salt solution

20ml egg white

50ml soda

Method: Shake all ingredients in cocktail shaker and pour in a long drink glass. Garnish with toasted baby corn.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

(Created by Yani Ramos)

1.5 oz Volcan de mi Tierra Cristalino

1 oz Pumpkin-coconut emulsion*

.75 oz fall spice syrup (cinnamon, clove, star anise)

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Method: Combine all ingredients, shake and serve over ice. Garnish with shaved coconut.

*Pumpkin-Coconut Emulsion: Combine 1 can of coconut milk and 1 can pumpkin puree in a large bowl and blend with hand mixer or emulsion blender.

The Apples & Pears

(Created by Glenfiddich National Ambassador, Allan Roth)

1 part Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old

.25 part Drambuie

1 part club soda

1 part non-alcoholic apple cider

.5 part fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Lemon peel, to garnish

Method: Combine the Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old, lemon juice, Drambuie, and bitters. Shake briefly and pour into a flute. Add club soda and cider. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Pilgrim Punch

10 oz Belvedere Vodka

14 oz Strongbow Cloudy Apple Cider

3 oz allspice syrup

4 oz lemon juice

4 lemon wheels

4 orange wheels

5 cinnamon sticks

Method: Combine all ingredients in large punch bowl with ice and serve immediately. Serves 6-8.

Cocalero Hot Chocolate

(Created by Burke Podany, Chloe, Washington, D.C.)

5 oz Cocalero Clásico

.5 oz Tiki Lovers Dark Rum

Mexican hot chocolate

Method: Prepare Mexican Hot Chocolate per the included instructions. In a large coffee mug add the Cocalero and Tiki Lovers Rum. Add hot chocolate almost to the top. Garnish with whipped cream.

Pear of the Dog

(Created at River House Lounge at Montage Palmetto Bluff, Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina)

1.5 oz Grey Goose La Poire

.5 oz Domaine de Canton

1 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz (rich) simple syrup

Egg white (optional)

Method: Combine all ingredients in tin and shake and strain into coupe (or rocks glass). Garnish with a dusting of powdered cinnamon.

Sweet Chai of Mine

(Courtesy of Fitz Bailey, Coopers’ Craft Mixologist)

2 oz Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve

1 oz vanilla chai tea honey syrup*

3 dashes black walnut bitters

Method: Put all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, stir until chilled, pour into a rocks glass over ice cube and top with garnish with speared walnut.

*Coopers’ Vanilla Chai Tea Honey Syrup

Your favorite chai tea packet

Local honey

Method: Brew 1 cup of Chai Tea using either a stove or microwave. Remove tea bag and pour into heated skillet, add 1 cup local honey and stir until dissolved about 2 mins. Cook an additional 2 mins while stirring, then remove from heat. Allow to cool and enjoy.

