The Ultimate Halloween Cocktails List for Getting Your Boo-ze On

Halloween is one of the best holidays. While you can’t go trick-or-treating anymore, and won’t be getting a sugar rush so intense that you start to taste colors, it will still be okay. Why? Because booze. (If you ever have to ask why something will be okay, we’re going to give you a hint: the answer is going to be booze.)

This year, whether you’re going to that awkward co-worker’s Halloween party because you think the hot girl down the hall will be there, throwing a party yourself to meet your future wife while you wear a hanging Chad costume, or you just need an excuse to get a little tipsy while handing out candy, we’ve got you covered. From spirited takes on classics to a concoction that’ll raise the dead, there’s something for everyone on our ultimate Halloween cocktails list.

Casa Crazy Eye



2 oz Lychee liqueur

5 oz Casamigos Blanco

0.25 oz fresh lemon jJuice

4 basil leaves

Thick rim of salt, sugar, Oreo cookie crumbs* (equal parts)

Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle herbs. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds. Fine-strain into a small martini glass. Garnish Luxardo cherry inside lychee ball (the eye ball) through skewer.

*To add salt, sugar, and Oreo rim, wet rim of glass with lime wedge and agave nectar and roll rim through mixture.

Cachaça Zombie

(Created by Jane Danger, Mother of Pearl, New York City)



1 oz Novo Fogo Chameleon Cachaça

1 oz Novo Fogo Tanager Cachaça

0.25 oz Giffard Triple Sec

0.75 oz lime juice

0.5 oz orange juice

0.5 oz passionfruit syrup

1 dash Scrappy’s Aromatic Bitters

1 dash absinthe

Method: Shake and pour over crushed ice into a Tiki mug.

Smokin’ Head Caesar

2 oz Crystal Head Vodka

5 oz Clamato (Caesar) or tomato juice (Bloody Mary)

1 dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 dash of hot sauce

1 dash of liquid smoke

Garnish of your choice

Rim of 0.25 tsp salt, 0.25 tsp pepper, and 0.5 tsp smoked paprika

Method: Rim a glass with salt, pepper, and paprika mixture. Roll ingredients between two shakers, then pour ice and liquid into rimmed glass. Garnish with Bloody Mary garnish of your choice.

The Cruel Cult

2 parts Sugar Island Spiced Rum

0.5 part lime juice

0.5 part ginger liqueur

Apple cider to fill

Method: Add all rum, lime juice, and ginger liqueur into a shaking tin. Dry shake for 5 seconds. Fill shot glasses half-way with apple cider. Pour the remaining ingredients from the shaker and fill into shot glasses.

Texan Morgue-a-Rita

(Created by Masa Urushido, Saxon + Parole, NYC)

2 parts Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

0.75 parts fresh lime juice

0.25 part smoky simple syrup*

Lava salt and dried red chili pepper for garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice into rocks glass. Garnish rim with lava salt and add dried chili pepper.

*Smoky simple syrup: Pour equal parts sugar and water into a saucepan with one dried chili pepper. Simmer until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool. Remove chili pepper and set syrup aside.

Angry Campfire

(Created by Jeremy Oertel, New York City)

3 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1.5 oz aged rum

0.5 oz toasted marshmallow syrup*

Cinnamon-smoked rocks glass**

Method: First smoke the rocks glass. Once completed, add Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, rum, and syrup over ice. Stir and top with a toasted marshmallow on a stick.

*Toasted Marshmallow Syrup

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

8 large Marshmallows

Method: Combine sugar and water in a pot. Bring to a boil, make sure all sugar is dissolved, reduce heat and allow to simmer. Put marshmallows on a skewer and toast until slightly burnt on the stove burner or with a lighter. Add toasted marshmallows to the simmering syrup and stir until dissolved. Turn off heat and allow to cool. Strain the mixture with a fine strainer. Stir in vanilla extract. Store in the fridge.

**How to smoke a rocks glass: Light a cinnamon stick on fire using a torch or a gas burner on a stove. Blow out flames and allow to smolder. Place on a plate and cover with an upside down rocks glass and let sit for a minute or two. The glass should fill up with smoke.

White Walker Cocktail

(Created by Hemant Pathak, Junoon, New York City)

1 oz Dewar’s 12 Years infused with rye and turmeric

1 oz Applejack

0.25 oz Ancho Reyes

Absinthe to rinse the coupe glass

0.75 oz egg white

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

Method: Rinse coupe glass with absinthe. Add all ingredients together in a shaker without ice. Dry shake, then add ice and shake again. Strain into coupe.

Dark Horse

(Created by Jeremy Oertel, Death & Co, New York City)

1.5 oz Appleton 21 Jamaican Rum

0.5 oz Bordelet Calvados

0.5 oz Amaro Nardini

0.5 oz Grand Marnier

Method: Stir ingredients together and pour into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Cruzan Black Diamond Swizzle

(Created by Jane Danger, New York City)

1.5 parts Cruzan Black Strap Rum

0.5 part bitter red liqueur (think Campari)

0.75 part fresh lime juice

0.5 part simple syrup

2 fresh strawberries

Method: ​Muddle two strawberries in the bottom of a Belgian beer glass with the red bitter liqueur and fill with cracked or crushed ice. Combine fresh lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Whip and shake with no ice. Pour mixture over ice, and fill again as needed. Gently float Cruzan Black Strap Rum on top. Garnish with berries and lime.

The Darkside

1.5 oz Nemiroff Original Vodka

0.5 oz Chartreuse

2 oz black currant juice

Method: Stir ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Pale in the Moonlight

2 oz Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey

1 oz dry red wine

1 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

0.25 oz angostura bitters

Method: Add all ingredients and ice to a shaker tin and shake. Double strain into a rocks glass over one large piece of ice. Gently pour wine over the cube to float on top.

Ichabod’s Courage

(Created by Morrison Nichols, No Vacancy, Los Angeles)

1 oz Fords Gin

1 oz Sauvignon Blanc

0.5 oz lemon juice

2 tbsp pumpkin pie mix

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a martini or coup glass.

Stormy Soul

1.5 oz Cazadores Reposado

Perfect Puree Prickly Pear

0.5 oz agave nectar

2 lemon wedges

Ginger beer

Chipotle powder

Method: Mix tequila, puree, and agave nectar. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint and chipotle powder. Serve in a cooper mug.

Bloody Mary Test Tubes

(Created by Andrea Correale, Elegant Affairs, New York City)

1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka

3 oz Bloody Mary mix of your choice

0.25 oz fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Sriracha

Blue cheese-stuffed olive

Method: Insert one olive in bottom of the test tube. Drizzle Bloody Mary mix and Tito’s Vodka inside of test tubes. Add Sriracha to tubes for extra spice.