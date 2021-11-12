The Best Double IPAs to Sip This Chilly Season

Sometimes, you need a drink that bridges the gap between what you miss and what you need. That’s where double IPAs do just that. They carry the hoppy flavors of late summer and early fall into the coldest months of the year, with the added alcohol to keep you warm and fuzzy. If you follow any of the craft beer trends, then you know it’s constantly changing and moving, especially when they tinker with different IPA profiles.

Also known as the imperial IPA, the double IPA is to the IPA as imperial stout beers are to stouts. That is, larger and more in charge. This dominating style of IPA give you all the lovely hop notes you associate with the style, plus some added body and kick to keep you insulated from the cold.

Related Guides

No, it’s not exactly the beer to drink by the six-pack. Instead, it’s more of a sipper you have one or two of as the sun dips below the horizon and the biting wind starts to pick up. It’s as if the India Pale Ale were to don several layers of fleece and a pair of ski goggles. In fact, if you’re excited for ski season or just some cool-weather outdoors activity, be sure to have a few of these in your cooler. If you’re an offseason shut-in, that’s fine too, just keep some in your most convenient at-home fridge. Either way, these bigger, hop-forward beers have you covered.

Even if IPAs aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of beers for everyone out there and you’re bound to find one that suits your palate. If however, you have the taste for IPAs, then these powerful beers should be on your list to try. They pack a punch but it’s worth it. Here are some of our favorite standout versions to test.

10 Barrel All Ways Down

This new release from 10 Barrel is the winter coat you’ve been waiting for. Lush, juicy, and balanced, the beer features three hop varieties and doesn’t wear out the palate, despite clocking in at a substantial 9% ABV.

Ninkasi Tricerahops

The best-named imperial IPA on the market is also among the tastiest. Brewed in Eugene, this beer is a power play of floral, earthy, and citrus goodness.

Dogfish Head 90-Minute Imperial IPA

Dogfish Head makes quality beer across the board but it’s the IPA’s that tend to really impress. The 90-Minute IIPA has become a craft standard, delivering tons of dark fruit and complexity.

Great Lakes Chillwave

This double IPA out of Cleveland wears a telling label, one depicting a surfer in the chilly waters of Lake Eerie. It’s a tropical medley that will melt the ice away, wherever you are.

Sierra Nevada Big Little Thing

What an appropriate name for a beer that has plenty of heft but maintains some delicacy too. It’s another tip of the hat to Sierra Nevada and its impressive lineup of accessible beers.

Clown Shoes Space Cake

A Massachusetts beer, the Space Cake boasts mosaic and citra hops and plenty of aromatics. It’s a strong and unctuous beer that will leave you plenty satisfied.

Grimm Fluffy Tufts

Okay, so maybe imperial IPA’s just get the best names in all of the beer. Fluffy Tufts by IPA specialists Grimm out of New York is rather a cloud-like, sky-high beer brewed with flaked oats for a silky mouthfeel. Crack one as a beer-y nightcap and you’ll do just fine.

Editors' Recommendations