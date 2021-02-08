  1. Food & Drink
10 Delicious Boxed Cake Mix Brands for New Bakers

By

When Marie Antoinette proclaimed, “Let them eat cake,” she didn’t say it had to be homemade. Baking from scratch is not as easy as it seems; it requires a level of precision and patience not everyone can master. For those of us, like me, who aren’t natural-born pastry chefs, box mixes have been our saving grace, and the fact that you can find a box cake mix for almost every flavor and lifestyle is just the icing on the cake.  From cupcakes to birthday bakes, your favorite gluten-free, keto-friendly, confetti or fruit-filled dessert is just one box away. So the next time you are salivating for a slice, these are the best box cake mixes to buy.

Betty Crocker Super Moist Cake Mix

Betty is a household name, trusted for almost everything that bakes. From the classic super moist to their triple chocolate fudge, this box cake mix is the closest to homemade you can get.

Keto and Co Cake Mix

Now you can have your cake and Keto, too! This low-carb cake mix comes in vanilla, chocolate, as well as a frosting mix so you can have your sweet fix and stay in ketosis.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Cake Mix

The chocolatiers behind the most decadent bars have turned their famous dark chocolate into one of the richest, moist, and delicious cake mixes on the market.

King Arthur Gluten-Free Yellow Cake Mix

Now you can enjoy all of the goodness of baking without any of the gluten. King Arthur’s knows a thing or two about flour and their gluten-free mix makes a cake that’s fit for a king.

Swerve Sweets Vanilla Cake Mix

For a cleaner cake, Swerve is serving a grain-free, gluten-free, carb-conscious mix full of good-for-you ingredients without skimping on taste.

Pillsbury Funfetti Cake Mix

Cupcakes and sprinkles go hand in hand and Pillsbury takes them to the next level. With both the cake and icing loaded with sprinkles, this mix is an edible explosion of color and fun.

Duncan Hines Signature Carrot Cake Mix

Another long-time favorite, you can’t go wrong with Duncan. Their signature line reaches beyond just flour to add real veggies and fruits for a classic carrot cake mix that will have you coming back for seconds.

Jiffy Golden Yellow Cake Mix

There is a reason why Jiffy has been in pantries since the 1930s. The king of cornbread also makes a pretty great cake. No gimmicks and no glitz, just a yellow cake mix that doesn’t miss.

Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Pound Cake

Just thinking about a moist, lemony cake makes your mouth water. This lemon pound cake mix from Krusteaz is loaded with all the citrusy flavors we love without any of the hard work.

