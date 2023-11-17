 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Cranberries are great for your health: RDs reveal how to add them to your diet this winter

Think beyond cranberry sauce

BethAnn Mayer
By
A blue bowl of cranberries
Jessica Lewis / Pexels

In the winter, cranberries serve as festive decor on wreaths. However, the best way to enjoy cranberries is as a food. There are so many ways to do so beyond a classic can of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving (or homemade, if you’re feeling fancy).

Cranberries deserve more love outside of your turkey dinner,” said Amanda Sauceda, RD, a registered dietician and the founder of The Mindful Gut, LLC. “They are versatile to use and complement many favorite fall foods. Their beautiful red hue gives your food a nice pop of color, making dishes visually appealing.”

Recommended Videos

Aesthetic aside, are cranberries good for you? Just like pumpkin, cranberries are festive, decorative, delicious, and — best of all — healthy. Registered dieticians share the many benefits of cranberries and how to incorporate this fruit into your winter meal plans.

A close-up of several cranberries
Irita Antonevica / Pexels

Cranberries at a glance

Cranberries offer numerous health benefits, from gut-friendly fiber to healing properties. The versatile fruit has multiple uses in dishes with a four-season flare. However, there’s something cranberries are not: A berry.

Related

“Cranberries are tart red fruits, but despite their name, they’re not berries,” said Maddie Pasquariello, MS, RDN.
“Cranberries are considered false berries or epigynous, as blueberries are.”

What’s not false? Cranberries are a staple ingredient in cold-weather and holiday dishes. Part of the reason? Fresh cranberries are easiest to obtain as the chill sets in.

They grow on vines, typically near a body of water, and are usually harvested in the fall,” Pasquariello said. “Cranberries are one of just a few fruits native to North America and have long been included in holiday and winter menus due to their seasonality. They are rarely eaten raw due to their tart, sharp taste and dense flesh. Instead, cranberries are typically roasted, cooked on the stove, or stewed into a compote-like texture, often with the addition of citrus, spices, and sugar.”

The health benefits of cranberries

Cranberries have long been considered a food with immense health benefits.

“The history of cranberry consumption dates back to Native American tribes like the Inuktitut, who are thought to have used the fruit for medicinal purposes,” Pasquariello said.

Modern research and experts also agree that cranberries are good for you.

  • Urinary tract infection (UTI). UTIs aren’t for the faint of heart, but one expert shares that cranberries seem to have properties that prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder’s walls. “The good news is that cranberries may be just what the doctor ordered to help prevent UTI,” said Dr. Joan Salge Blake, EdD, RDN, LDN, FAND, a nutrition professor at Boston University, author of Nutrition & You, and the host of the nutrition and health podcast, Spot On!According to the NIH, cranberries and cranberry products, such as cranberry juice, can reduce the risk of UTI by about one-third for those susceptible to this unpleasant condition.”
  • Flu. UTIs aren’t the only infection cranberries can affect. “Cranberry extract has been shown to have some effects against the flu,” Sauceda said. “The red color in cranberries is also a sign of the health benefits. Cranberries are a source of polyphenols that have been found to have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.”
  • Chronic disease. In addition to infections, cranberry benefits may include protection against chronic diseases. “Cranberry products, including extract and pure juice, are thought to play a role in lowering total cholesterol and potentially preventing chronic diseases, like cancer and metabolic syndrome,” Pasquariello said.
  • Gut health. Your taste buds aren’t the only ones thanking you for digging into cranberries. “Cranberries are also a fiber food, which makes it good for your gut,” Sauceda said. “A cup of chopped cranberries has 5 grams of fiber.”

However, some people should speak to a doctor before consuming cranberries.

Generally speaking, cranberry juice and extracts consumption should be limited if you suffer from kidney stones or are taking certain medications, as interactions can occur,” Pasquariello warned. “Always talk to your medical provider if you are on medications like blood thinners to ensure you consume an optimal diet.”

A bowl of cranberries on a tiled floor
Maria Tyutina / Pexels

How to enjoy cranberries – besides just cranberry sauce

The homemade vs. canned cranberry sauce debate is one of Thanksgiving’s best food fights. However, don’t simply limit this cool-weather fruit to sauce. Experts shared that cranberries made fantastic add-ons to numerous dishes and spilled a few favorites.

  • Dried cranberries in salads with goat cheese and walnuts. Pasquariello loves livening up a salad with dried cranberries. “Dried fruit … adds a bit of sweetness, tartness, and soft texture,” she explained. “Adding a protein and grain — I love farro here — can make this a more macronutrient-balanced meal.”
  • Cranberry smoothie. A better breakfast begins with a blender (and some cranberries). “Blend cranberries with a ripe banana and some almond milk for a nutritious and delicious smoothie,” said Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition consultant for Consumer Health Digest. “This smoothie is rich in essential nutrients and has a slightly tart yet sweet taste, perfect for a refreshing start to the day.”
  • Muffins. Pasquariello loves baking cranberries in the days following Thanksgiving. “I find that muffins are a great way to repurpose leftover cranberries from your holiday spread — not too sweet and with just the right amount of tartness,” she stated. “You can also add other ‘berries’ to mix and match.”
  • Cranberry trail mix. Whether you’re hitting the trails or need a good travel snack, this Costa-suggested option will fuel your trip. “Unsweetened dried cranberries can be a tasty addition to your favorite trail mix,” Costa said. “Combine them with nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate chips for a nutrient-packed snack perfect for on-the-go or as a pre-or post-workout boost.”
  • Energy bites. Sauceda suggested this easy cranberry-packed recipe to beat the afternoon slump. “Mix oats, chia seeds, nut butter, honey, and chocolate chips. This is a no-bake recipe where the cranberries add a sweet and tart flavor,” she said.

Is cranberry juice good for you?

Typically, juices get a lousy reputation for sugar content. The answer regarding cranberry juice requires nuance.

Cranberry juice beverages can provide the healthy benefits of phytochemicals to the diet,” Blake explained. “The only downside is the added sugars. A cup of sweetened cranberry juice will provide about 30 grams of added sugar, equivalent to just over 7 teaspoons of added sugar.”

Avoid this drawback by opting for an unsweetened cranberry juice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
This one simple healthy food trick may get you to eat better more often
Make eating healthy easier
Three meals in glass containers

Struggling to consistently eat healthy food? Meal prepping, a tried-and-true method, can significantly elevate your commitment to healthy eating. It not only allows you to eat better but also aids in saving money and precious time.

What is meal prepping?
Meal prep is the art of preparing your meals in advance, which is great for eating healthy. The process of washing, chopping, cooking, and storing your favorite nutritious dishes requires a certain amount of planning. Preparing your meals ahead of time simplifies your daily routine, allowing you to make wholesome food choices consistently.

Read more
The surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper can do more than just add kick to your meals
Cut open cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is a type of chili pepper, often known for its spicy flavor used to add heat and kick to various foods. This specific type of pepper from a cayenne pepper plant has similarities to other nightshades, such as eggplants and tomatoes. Many recipes use cayenne pepper in its powdered form as a spice, however, the pepper in whole form is naturally long and skinny, usually between 10 to 25 cm in length.

While you may have thought of cayenne pepper as only an element to add spice to your meals, it turns out this powerful pepper offers lots of health benefits, too. But why is cayenne pepper good for you? Let's dive in to find out.

Read more
How to break a fast – the best foods to eat
What to eat (and drink) when you're ready to chow down after a fast
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Fasting has been a common practice for thousands of years in numerous cultures. In the last decade, the knowledge behind how to break a fast and intermittent fasting has become more known and used. Some people practice time-restricted eating. This involves limiting how many hours per day you can eat.
For example, 18/6 intermittent fasting would entail fasting for 18 hours per day, typically overnight, then doing all of your eating during a six-hour window in the daylight hours. In this scenario, you might have your first meal of the day at noon, finish your last meal at 6 p.m., and then fast overnight until the following day at noon. 
Other people practice alternate-day fasting, which essentially involves a 24-hour water fast followed by a full day of regular eating in a cyclical pattern. Others just do an occasional 24-hour fast when they feel comfortable doing so. As the name implies, this means you won't eat for a full 24-hour window. Keeping hydrated with water intake is always allowed in any safe fasting program.
When you're practicing intermittent fasting or engaging in occasional fasting, the focus is typically on getting through the fasting window until it's time to eat again rather than what you will actually eat when the fast has lifted.
What are the best foods to break a fast? Keep reading to find out.

Bone broth
Bone broth isn't particularly filling, so it might not be the most satisfying food to break a fast, but it’s often a great place to start. It's extremely easy to digest and high in some key nutrients your body needs after fasting.
For example, it's rich in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. Electrolytes are important minerals for all kinds of vital physiological processes, such as maintaining fluid balance, conducting nerve impulses, and initiating the contraction and relaxation of muscles. They also improve hydration and are required for the digestion and absorption of nutrients like carbohydrates.
After fasting, the main macronutrient the body needs is protein. Although there are storable forms of carbohydrates and fat in the body in muscle and liver glycogen and adipose (fat) tissue, the only protein storage is skeletal muscle. Prolonged fasting can break down muscle tissue because the body constantly needs protein for many basic functions and biochemical processes. When you’re fasting and not taking in any protein, your body has to break down muscle tissue to access the protein it needs to sustain normal life functions.
Many protein-rich foods, particularly animal flesh, are fairly hard to digest because the proteins have complex, three-dimensional structures that require much work to digest and absorb the individual amino acids. Bone broth is great for breaking a fast because the proteins are already partially broken down, reducing the work the body has to do on its own. The protein here is absorbed easily, particularly compared to the protein found in animal flesh; the long cooking process of bone broth partially degrades the protein into a more digestible form.
Additionally, much of the protein in bone broth is collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and forms a structural component in everything from teeth and skin to muscles, cartilage, and tendons. The body can synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine in a synthesis process that requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper. However, eating foods rich in collagen negates the need for this process, allowing the protein to be readily available for use.
Try to eat natural, organic bone broth; homemade is best. Otherwise, look for pre-packaged organic bone broth without added cream, fat, or excessive salt. You can also simmer it with vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, and dark, leafy green vegetables to add more vitamins and minerals.

Read more