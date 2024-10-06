An expert explains how to enjoy this relaxed Italian tradition at home

Plenty of people around the world have dreams about living the Italian life. From the outside, Italy seems like a haven of delicious food, great drinks, and a relaxed, fun culture. But while the rest of us may feel jealous of the sociable Mediterranean way of life, there’s nothing stopping us from importing a little taste of Italy into our everyday experience.

One iconic feature of Italian food and drinks culture is the aperitivo hour, a dreamy, sophisticated time for a tasty cocktail and a small snack just before dinner. Best enjoyed with friends in a casual, informal atmosphere, the idea is to transition you smoothly from the business of the day and into the evening.

We can’t all be sitting on a dreamy Italian balcony overlooking the Mediterranean, but we can make a bit of space for indulging in aperitivo culture. We spoke to Giuseppe Gallo, an Italian mixologist who has launched his own brands of aperitivo drinks, Italicus and Savoia, about bringing this Italian tradition to the US and how anyone can recreate this experience at home.

What aperitivo culture is

Aperitivo is a long-standing tradition that you’ll find across all of Italy and, like many cultural habits there, has been in place for hundreds of years. “The aperitivo tradition dates back to ancient Italy, where it began as a pre-meal beverage designed to stimulate the appetite,” Gallo explained. “The term ‘aperitivo’ comes from the Latin word ‘aperire,’ meaning ‘to open.’ Historically, these drinks were crafted using herbs, roots and citrus to create flavors that would prepare the palate for the meal to come.”

The idea is to enjoy time before dinner, and to build anticipation for delicious food to come. That includes both a bitter drink and a small snack, but it isn’t a fussy affair. It’s about simple and tasty ingredients shared in a social environment.

“Herbal notes with a slightly bitter finish, what in Italian is called Amaro-Dolce (Bitter-Sweet), help to open up the stomach, but most importantly, it is a moment to share a good time and a drink with your friends or loved ones. Vermouth, Amaros, and Bitter Aperitif are perfect for these low ABV cocktails. Add sparkling wine or prosecco, and the cocktail is ready. Food, bites, and light snacks are essential to complete the aperitivo experience,” Gallo said.

As well as being bitter, another key feature of aperitivo drinks are that they are lower in alcohol than other cocktails might be, making them more suited for drinking earlier in the evening.

“Aperitivo products, which typically have a lower alcohol by volume (ABV) with a slightly bitter or herbaceous aftertaste compared to spirits like gin, vodka, and whiskey, are ideal for creating these light, refreshing beverages,” Gallo said. “The category has become highly diverse, with many new local (regional) players and almost every Italian spirits producer offering their own vermouth or bitter.”

Gallo’s own brand Italicus includes two expressions, the Rosolio di Bergamotto and Savoia Rosso, which are easily mixed into classic Italian drinks like a spritz which give complex bitter flavors while still being relatively low abv and easy to drink.

The heart of aperitivo

Aperitivo culture isn’t only about the drinks though. It’s also about the experience, and about making time for social interactions over food, Gallo said.

“The aperitivo is not just about drinks; it’s a social moment of conviviality shared between friends. While it may have originated in Italy, this concept is easily adaptable to other cultures, including the US, where Americans are already accustomed to enjoying a cocktail or two before dinner.”

It may also involve exposing people to more bitter flavors than they are used to, but with the rise in popularity of drinks like the Spritz or the Negroni, plenty of people are embracing these darker and moodier flavors.

That’s making aperitivo culture more popular across the US, Gallo said: “Just ten years ago, drinks like the Spritz, Negroni, or Sgroppino were virtually unheard of in the American cocktail scene. Today, these cocktails are widely embraced by bartenders and highly sought after by consumers. The rise of these drinks reflects an increasing appetite for both unique experiences and international flavors.

“Bartenders across the US are excited to experiment, and consumers are more open than ever to trying drinks that transport them to European traditions.”

Recreate aperitivo hour at home

With the rise in popularity of these flavors and ingredients among bartenders, one way to experience aperitivo culture is to head to a bar. Indeed, plenty of Italians will be found sat outside their favorite local bar in the early evening, sipping on a Spritz and enjoying a small bruschetta or a selection of meats and cheeses.

But if there isn’t a little local Italian bar near you, you can easily recreate the aperitivo experience at home. That’s becoming a more popular option driven by lifestyle changes and an interest in trying out new flavors, Gallo said:

“The aperitivo category has evolved significantly due to changes in consumer lifestyles and palates. Working from home has altered social habits, creating more opportunities for daytime gatherings with friends. This shift has led to a preference for socializing in a way that balances enjoyment with moderation, favoring refreshing long drinks.

“At the same time, modern palates are getting more accustomed to bitterness, making Italian aperitivo products, characterized by bitterness, more accessible and appealing to contemporary consumers. This growing appreciation for bitterness and everything made in Italy allows drinks like Italicus and Savoia to resonate with today’s audiences while staying true to their traditional roots, presenting modern and refreshing drinks.”

Drinks and snacks for aperitivo hour

When it comes to hosting your own aperitivo hour, it needn’t be a stressful or demanding experience. In fact, the point is to relax and have fun, so don’t sweat the details or worry about preparing elaborate snacks as well as having to prepare dinner. Instead, think of buying a few high quality ingredients that are delicious to enjoy on their own.

That might involve fresh bread sliced and served with oil olive for dipping, or a bowl of olives or nuts. You could put together a plate of local cheese or some meat cuts from the deli. Even a bowl of simple salted chips can work. But embrace the fun of the experience and serve your snacks in elegant ceramic bowls or on a wooden board. The idea is to embrace the luxury of small things.

Gallo’s tips on hosting an aperitivo hour focus on simplicity and fun: “Recreating an Italian Aperitivo experience with Italicus and Savoia is easier than you might imagine. First, gather some friends and play your favorite playlist. You will need ice, citrus fruits like oranges or grapefruits, glasses, sodas and bottles of Italicus and Savoia.

Add some Italicus to a glass and top it up with Prosecco for a refreshing spritz, or mix Savoia with any soda for an easy-to-drink aperitivo. Serve with bowls of green olives, preferably Nocellara olives, small bruschettam and Parmesan chunks. Now enjoy!”

These simple drinks are a classic part of aperitivo culture, but if you’re looking to get more adventurous then you can also try your hand at making some bitter cocktails which are ideal as pre-dinner sips. There aren’t any hard and fast rules for the mixing of bitter Italian amaros or vermouth-like aromatized wines, so feel free to play and experiment with mixing with different spirits, wines, herbs, or juices to make your own creatons.

“Italicus also works perfectly with agave spirits,” Gallo said. “I love the Bergamot Margarita, made with equal parts Italicus and blanco tequila. Then there’s the Mezcalicus, mixing 50/50 mezcal and Italicus to elevate a Bergamot Cosmo or Daiquiri. Bergamot can enhance any classic cocktail.

“Savoia Rosso makes simplicity a priority in the world of cocktails, using just a few ingredients so everyone can craft a cocktail at home. Combine Savoia Rosso with bourbon whiskey for a Boulevardier, or with gin for a perfect Negroni. Use rye whiskey for a Manhattan, or simple orange juice for a Garibaldi at home.”

Aperitivo cocktail recipes

If all this has you inspired to try your hand at mixing your own aperitivo drinks, Gallo provided some favorite cocktail recipes to enjoy the classic Italian experience.

Italicus Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part ITALICUS ROSOLIO DI BERGAMOTTO

2 parts Prosecco

3 green olives to garnish

Method:

Build in a wine glass over ice. Simply combine one part Italicus with two parts Prosecco or Champagne over ice. Add garnish with three green olives to balance the floral aromas with a touch of saltiness.

Italicus Sgroppino

1 Scoop of Lemon Sorbet

1 oz Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

1 oz Sparkling Wine

Garnish with Lemon Zest

Italoamericano

1 oz Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

1 oz Savoia Americano Rosso

Top with Grapefruit soda

Garnish with Grapefruit zest

Calabria Spritz

Courtesy of the Hoxton Hotel in Paris, France

Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

Prosecco

Garnish with olives and rosemary

Caffe Italia

Presented at Tales of the Cocktail, recipe by Lorenzo Antinori

35ml Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

25ml Fresh Cold Brew Coffee

0.2ml Cardamom Bitters

Garnish with fresh mint

Negroni at SAVOIA

50ml Savoia Americano

25ml Mezcal

3 flakes of bitter cocoa

Mix the ingredients and serve in a glass with ice. Decorate with a red chili.

Romeo & Julietta

40ml Savoia Americano

15ml Italicus Rosolio with bergamot

50ml Prosecco

Mix the ingredients and serve in a glass with ice. To give an extra touch of class, decorate with a red rose petal and edible gold dust.