Missing eggs? Try these high-protein swaps for your meals

The 2025 egg shortage, caused by the bird flu outbreak, has made finding eggs in grocery stores a new challenge for many Americans. The bird flu has caused egg prices to soar, but even if you’re willing to pay the higher price, you’re probably having the same experience I have recently had; the outbreak has made it nearly impossible to count on finding eggs on your next trip to the grocery store at any price. Sam Cutler, health coach and founder of MINDFULL, shares the potential nutritional gaps caused by suddenly removing eggs from your diet and discusses the best high-protein foods and nutrient-dense swaps to keep meals nutritious and delicious- even if you can’t find eggs. Here’s what she shared with us.

Nutritional benefits of eggs

“Eggs are nature’s multivitamin, which provides high-quality protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients like B12, helping to support your energy, mood, and cognitive function,” Cutler said. With egg pricing soaring and shortages leaving grocery store shelves empty, Americans are scrambling to find new ways to replace eggs and maintain a balanced diet without this kitchen staple.

Cutler recommended choosing organic, pasture-raised eggs with a bright orange yolk whenever you can find them. When eliminating eggs due to shortages, she shared that the most significant nutritional gaps tend to be protein, B12, and choline — all key nutrients for brain function, metabolism, and overall energy levels.

Replacing eggs in cooking

While Culter is a big fan of eggs as a healthy protein source, she recognizes that the recent shortage can make finding eggs nearly impossible in some areas. When cooking savory dishes, she recommends swapping eggs for tofu in recipes such as breakfast scrambles or as a base for egg-like dishes. Bananas, pumpkins, or avocados may also work when replacing eggs when baking as these ingredients help bind recipes but also add natural moisture and nutrients.

Diversifying protein sources

Although the recent egg shortage has been challenging, Cutler also shared that it reminds people to diversify protein sources in their diets. “Diversifying protein sources is essential for getting a wide range of nutrients and amino acids,” she said. She recommended simple, flexible meal planning and prep, such as batch-preparing a few pieces of salmon for different meals and incorporating plant-based proteins.

“A balanced approach includes lean animal proteins and plant-based sources like legumes, nuts, and seeds, ensuring you’re getting well-rounded nutrition,” said Cutler. Some simple examples of go-to protein sources beyond eggs include tofu, nuts, grilled chicken, salmon, and high-protein plant-based sources such as lentils.

Beyond price, Cutler also shared the environmental and sustainability benefits of diversifying protein sources.

“The biggest environmental impact of animal protein comes from red meat, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation,” she said. “Reducing red meat consumption benefits both our health and the planet. That doesn’t mean eliminating it entirely, but being mindful of how often we consume it. Choosing more plant-based proteins, like legumes, nuts, and seeds, is a great way to support sustainability while still meeting protein needs. Diversifying protein sources also helps create a more resilient food system, reducing reliance on any one type of protein.”

Hitting your protein goals

While finding eggs may be difficult, achieving your protein macros is still more than possible. Unlike many fitness experts who recommend tracking macros, Cutler takes a different approach by focusing on building balanced meals with whole, nourishing ingredients (avoiding strict macro guidelines). However, for those who want to calculate the ideal protein goal for their specific body weight, she recommends consuming about your perfect body weight in grams daily.

“While high-protein diets are trendy, they’re often misunderstood,” said Cutler. “It’s not just about increasing protein—it’s about pairing it with complex carbohydrates and fiber for optimal digestion and energy. Many people assume they need to track grams of protein strictly through animal sources or supplements, but plenty of plant-based foods also offer protein. For example, lentils are one of the highest plant-based protein sources, yet they’re often overlooked.”

Listening to your body

In working with hundreds of clients, Cutler is often asked how to know if they’re getting enough protein in their diet (from any source). She encourages everyone to listen to their bodies, as hunger is a key indicator that you’re not getting enough protein in your diet.”If you find yourself constantly hungry shortly after meals, chances are your protein intake isn’t high enough. Instead of increasing overall portion sizes, I recommend expanding the protein portion first. Often, the issue isn’t that you didn’t eat enough rice or pasta—it’s that your meal lacked enough protein to keep you full and energized,” she said.

If consuming enough protein through whole food sources is still challenging, adding a high-quality protein powder is also an option. Cutler recommends using a quality protein powder in a protein smoothie before or after a workout. Still, she encourages everyone first to take the time necessary to learn how to build wholesome meals full of real protein that will keep you satisfied and energized all day long.