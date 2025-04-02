Expert reveals simple wellness hacks that can change your life

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sun exposure and grounding Consuming real food Connecting with nature Why basic practices get overlooked Prioritizing the basics of health and wellness

From cold plunges to biohacking gadgets, health and wellness trends emerge and fade every year. Though some viral wellness trends may work, Tomo Marjanovic, former certified nutrition expert and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, told me that the simplest (and most overlooked) wellness hacks can bring significant changes. Marjanovic believes that simple wellness hacks, such as spending time in nature and exposure to sunlight, are the foundations of optimal health.

Marjanovic owns Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, a wellness center specializing in holistic wellness solutions. His approach to wellness promotes awareness and encourages healthy living through diet and exercise, focusing on reducing dependence on pharmaceuticals. He believes these simple yet effective wellness hacks can transform your life.

Recommended Videos

Sun exposure and grounding

Daily exposure to the sun is a straightforward hack that can easily elevate your health. “The sun regulates your circadian rhythm to help you sleep, improving the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. The sun is also a natural anti-depressant. Everyone can take time to get more sun. Even if you work in an office, go for a walk on your lunch break,” Marjanovic said.

In addition to sunlight exposure, Marjanovic urges everyone to try grounding. Grounding is a technique that involves making bare skin contact with the Earth. He shares that grounding “Can help with sleep, inflammation, immune function, and even improve your mood.”

“Shoes are designed to be comfortable, stylish, and protective, when the rubber in most shoes is petroleum-based poison that prevents us from grounding. The need for comfort at all times is a detriment. This is not an extreme exercise routine or diet, but people still find excuses,” he said.

While supplements, gadgets, and biohacking devices may also support health and wellness, these methods often try to bring the benefits of the most basic and natural practices quicker. “The reason they’re called ‘supplements’ is because they are supplementing things you’re not getting from your environment and your food,” Marjanovic said. “People will always search for the next big shortcut for optimizing their health. Foundational practices withstand the test of time for a reason. The only way we can shift the focus back to these simpler practices is by repeatedly proving that these ‘silver bullet’ methods will never be able to match the guaranteed and lasting results you will experience from them.”

Consuming real food

Marjanovic also believes that consuming real, whole food is a centerpiece of good health that is frequently overlooked. “No amount of supplementation or fringe techniques can compensate for a poor diet rife with processed foods. I would define ‘real food’ as single ingredient foods and food sources. There are numerous studies linking ultra-processed foods to chronic disease, hormone issues, and cancer,” he said. “’Real food’ is the only type of food humans were meant to consume. It’s mind-boggling that it is even a question why real whole foods are better for us than chemicals made in a lab.”

Connecting with nature

Reconnecting with nature often gets overlooked despite its ease and ability to help support a healthy mood without side effects. “Natural light, fresh air, and open space increases dopamine and serotonin levels. This enhances your mood, reduces anxiety, and boosts emotional stability. You can shift your mindset in a more positive direction by simply spending more time in nature,” he said. Spending time in nature, such as a simple walk around the block or at the park, can improve your mental and physical health and requires no equipment.

Why basic practices get overlooked

While these wellness hacks may initially seem simple, Marjanovic said that most Americans overlook these practices in favor of more extreme or viral protocols. He said that the issue stems from a desire and obsession with quick fixes, leaving few willing to take the time to return to the basics.

“Basic is boring, it takes too long, it’s too inconvenient. These practices are overlooked because we’ve been conditioned to find the fastest and easiest solution. It takes discipline and continuous effort to realize the benefits of these holistic methods. Consistency is the only hack there is. You need to build a strong foundation for your health. These are things everyone knows but chooses to ignore. Nothing is going to correct poor habits,” he said.

Prioritizing the basics of health and wellness

The sheer number of health trends floating around can often overwhelm consumers who want to take charge of their health. Marjanovic encourages us to return to the basics by starting with what we know to be true.

“Everyone knows fast food is garbage, staying inside all day is bad, and tap water is damn near poisonous,” he said. “You don’t need to be an expert on biohacking; it’s not rocket science. Eat quality food, drink clean water, get out in nature and move your body. You don’t have to overcomplicate it. Start with your morning routine, start with what is obvious, and habit stack from there. It’s simple, but it does require discipline.”