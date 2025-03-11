 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Is your BCAA supplement speeding up aging? What new research reveals

Discover the foods and supplements highest in isoleucine

By
Supplements
Unsplash

As a trainer and nutritionist, I often recommend my clients add BCAAs to their supplement stack if they are looking to take things to the next level with their physique goals and overall performance. Found in nearly every supplement store, BCAAs are commonly considered a good addition to a healthy diet. However, new research is finding that it may not be as beneficial as we think.

Keep reading to find out what the latest studies are saying about isoleucine and why it may be a BCAA you actually need to avoid!

Recommended Videos

What is isoleucine?

Sunflower seeds
Conger Design / Pixabay

Isoleucine is one of the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), alongside leucine and valine. These essential amino acids play a critical role in muscle repair, energy production, and metabolic function.

Related

However, while isoleucine is often positively associated with athletic performance and recovery, recent research is uncovering a different side to this amino acid — it may have adverse implications when it comes to longevity and aging. Scientists are now questioning whether consuming too much isoleucine could actually accelerate aging, leading to a growing interest in the potential benefits of limiting its intake.

The surprising link between isoleucine and lifespan

Man in gym taking supplement drinking protein shake powder electrolyte mineral
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

A Nature Aging study revealed that reducing dietary isoleucine intake in middle-aged mice increased their lifespan by up to 33%. It clearly stated that “Restricting the intake of protein or the branched-chain amino acid isoleucine promotes healthspan and extends lifespan in young or adult mice.” This suggests that excessive isoleucine consumption may contribute to metabolic issues, including insulin resistance and weight gain, both of which are linked to aging-related diseases.

Another ScienceDirect study highlights these findings by sharing that “Isoleucine restriction (IleR) improves metabolic health in both sexes; IleR reprograms hepatic metabolism in a sex- and age-dependent manner; IleR reduces frailty and increases lifespan, with stronger effects on male lifespan; and amino acid restriction begun at 6 months extends healthspan but not lifespan.”

All of this new information challenges the traditional view of BCAAs as being solely beneficial, suggesting that while they play a role in muscle maintenance, they may also have unintended consequences when consumed in excess. Of course, this research has only been conducted on mice so far, but there is a good chance that future human studies will confirm these findings.

Can reducing isoleucine intake promote longevity?

Man eating chicken
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

The primary idea behind isoleucine restriction and its anti-aging effects revolves around cellular metabolism. Too much isoleucine can trigger a process in the body that helps build muscle but also speeds up aging. When this process stays active for too long, it could possibly increase the risk of diseases like diabetes and cancer.

By limiting your isoleucine intake, your body may experience a shift toward improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and enhanced autophagy — the body’s natural process of clearing out damaged cells. This combination of effects supports overall health and longevity, reinforcing the idea that diet plays a crucial role in how we age. As mentioned before, no published research involving the amino acid’s effect on humans has been shared, but these are the predictions.

What foods are high in isoleucine?

Three bowls of lentils coming in different colors
sebra / Shutterstock

If this new information has you considering adjusting your diet to lower your isoleucine intake, it’s essential to be mindful of which foods contain high levels of the amino acid. Such foods include the following:

  • Animal proteins: Chicken, beef, eggs, fish, and dairy products
  • Legumes and beans: Lentils, chickpeas, and soy-based products like tofu and tempeh
  • Nuts and seeds: Almonds, cashews, and sunflower seeds
  • Protein supplements: Many whey and plant-based protein powders contain significant amounts of isoleucine

Keep in mind that just because you want to limit your isoleucine intake, you don’t need to omit these foods from your diet altogether. While protein supplements may be easy to cut out, all of the whole foods contain plenty of nutrients that benefit other aspects of your health, so take that into consideration.

Other lifestyle habits that support anti-aging

Man meditating.
cottonbro studio / Pexels

While reducing isoleucine intake shows promising potential for increasing lifespan, it’s just one piece of the puzzle. Other lifestyle habits you could develop to support longevity include intermittent fasting, regular exercise, eating a nutrient-dense diet, practicing stress management techniques like meditation and stretching, and getting enough quality sleep every night.

Luckily, these are all habits nearly anyone can develop, and they are certainly affordable. Aim to implement one habit per month, and over time, you will have a manageable and effective anti-aging routine in place.

Frequently asked questions

Woman holding man's face
Pexels

Which amino acid is best for anti-aging?

Glycine is considered the best amino acid for anti-aging. It supports collagen production, enhances skin elasticity, and promotes cellular repair. Additionally, glycine helps regulate inflammation and improves sleep quality, both of which are crucial for longevity. More research needs to be done, but it may also counteract metabolic stress and support overall health as we age.

Is isoleucine a collagen?

No, isoleucine is not collagen. It is an essential branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that supports muscle repair and energy production. Collagen, on the other hand, is a structural protein made of amino acids like glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, which help maintain skin, joints, and connective tissues.

Is isoleucine good for the skin?

Isoleucine supports skin health by aiding in tissue repair and wound healing. However, as we mentioned, excessive intake may contribute to aging-related metabolic issues. While it plays a role in protein synthesis, other amino acids like glycine and proline are more directly beneficial for collagen production, skin elasticity, and overall skin health.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Does the timing of your workout affect insulin sensitivity? Here’s the research
This is good news for the sunset runners and those who like to work out later in the day.
man running outside grey clouds on road

When you eat sugar, your pancreas releases insulin — the digestive hormone that scuttles sugar into your cells to keep your blood sugar levels stable. Insulin helps prevent dangerously high blood sugar levels.

Insulin sensitivity involves how responsive your cells are to insulin. Your cells have insulin receptors, and with the condition of low insulin sensitivity or insulin resistance, the cells become more resistant, and your body becomes less responsive to insulin. Reducing insulin resistance can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your blood sugar. Researchers decided to explore how the timing and intensity of workouts affect insulin sensitivity, with interesting results.
The research

Read more
Beyond Meat teams up with NBA stars for a plant-based slam dunk
Kyrie Irving's Beyond Steak Chimichurri Bowl

Beyond Meat and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have joined forces to release a one-of-a-kind cookbook, Go Beyond the Buzzer: A Plant-Based Cookbook Inspired by NBPA Members. The momentous collaboration is launching just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend (February 14-16). This digital cookbook is a byproduct of the growing trend of professional athletes taking on plant-forward diets for better health and performance.
NBA stars bring flavor and performance to the table

The cookbook takes recipes inspired by your favorite NBA stars and puts them front and center for your enjoyment. The meals are a perfect blend of health, flavor, and convenience, so we're talking pre-workout, post-workout, or just your everyday outings. Jalen “Big Body” Brunson, as he's affectionately called—the standout guard for the New York Knicks, brings the heat with his Spicy Rigatoni, a bold and flavorful dish perfect for those craving some heat.

Read more
What bird flu means for your eggs, chicken, and dairy: What you need to know
Discover all the essential information
Eggs in a pan

Protein-packed ingredients like lean chicken and hearty eggs are likely an important part of your diet, whether you're looking for a way to fuel yourself through a day of work or power up for a workout routine. And, if you've been paying attention, you've probably heard about bird flu — but what does it mean for your daily meals?

A recent surge in avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has occurred. Wild aquatic birds are the typical hosts of this virus, but it is now impacting both bird populations like chickens and dairy cattle across multiple states. This development has raised concerns among health officials and consumers who regularly purchase food items such as eggs and some dairy products.

Read more